Bittersweet day for family of shooting victim

By Sarah Lehman
 5 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Four men were arrested in connection to the shooting death of Rashidi Overstreet , letting the family breathe a small sigh of relief.

“Today is a bitter sweet moment. Today I can say I’m relieved,” Jaineka Brown, his sister, said.

“I’m feeling overwhelmed, because it’s been a long time coming,” Linda Turnbull, his aunt, said.

Police said in December 2014 two people were shot at a home on Brookwood Dr. in Champaign. One of them recovered. The other victim, Overstreet, didn’t make it.

“When somebody passes away unexpectedly, and they’re a good person doing good things, it’s shocking to you when they leave and how they left,” Turnbull said.

Since then, the family has been waiting for answers. Thursday they got that, and even more than that, they have some closure.

“This is a big closure for our family, because Rashidi was a really good person,” Turnbull said.

“I’m feeling relieved that justice finally have came I always would go on Facebook and say I’m waiting for justice, and now I finally have justice and I don’t know how to act. I don’t know how to act,” Mary Smith, his mother, said.

The family said they’ve been crying tears of joy since Champaign police told them the news.

“It’s been 8 and a half years. Today, I see my mom smile. I haven’t seen that smile in 8 and a half years,” Brown said.

But also, they said it’s opened up the wound all over again.

“I haven’t never realized to myself he’s gone, he’s not coming back. I always just said, ‘Well, my son is on vacation. He’ll be back one day,’ but now since they have found the people who did it, now I have to face the fact that he is gone and not coming back,” Smith said.

The four men who have been arrested for this shooting are…

  • Peter Campbell, charged with five counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder
  • Dylon Cann, charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder
  • Anthony Gilmore, charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder
  • Joseph Hart, charged with five counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder

All four have been arrested and are still in custody pending trial.

Facebook
