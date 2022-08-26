ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenia, OH

‘Unbelievable, sick, sick,’ community members react after man attacks Xenia officer with pen

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i26l6_0hVs2qae00

XENIA — One man has been accused of impersonating a parent intending to kidnap a child, including a video that shows the man attacking a police officer with a pen during questioning.

This all happened Monday night after officers said the suspect, Reid Duran, went to Saint Brigid School, pretending to be a parent.

Duran told officers he planned to kidnap a child during the school’s open house.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis went to Xenia and spoke with people to see their reactions when they saw the video.

Tricia Coates from Xenia says the situation is unbelievable and sick, and that’s how some feel about the video.

>>VIDEO: Man accused of impersonating parent attacks Xenia officer with pen during questioning

In the video, the officer blocked Duran’s hand, pushed the suspect to the ground, then called for backup.

The video takes place after St. Brigid’s principal called the police because Duran said he was a kindergarten student’s father.

Some who live in Xenia told us they’re glad Duran is in jail, but they wonder what would have happened if the school principal did not raise awareness.

“I feel sorry for the kids now in school now. I mean they can’t be kids, they have to worry about stupid stuff like this. It’s sad,” Coates said.

Online records show Duran will make his first court appearance scheduled to appear in court on August 29 on attempted kidnapping, felonious assault, and felony escape charges.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Ohio man allegedly killed longtime friend, buried body in a detached garage

DAYTON, Ohio — An Ohio man has been arrested following a multi-county police chase for allegedly killing his longtime friend and burying his body in a detached garage. According to records WHIO obtained from Dayton Municipal Court, Jeremy Van Voorhis, 47, was arrested and has been charged with two counts of murder and felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.
DAYTON, OH
hometownstations.com

Pursuit suspect alleged to have killed and buried a man in Dayton garage

(WLIO) - A man who led local law enforcement on a three-county chase last week is accused of killing a man and burying him under the floor in a Dayton garage. 47-year-old Jeremy Van Voorhis of Dayton is facing murder and other charges for the shooting death of Clinton Pierce. Court documents say Pierce was killed back on July 15th, but his body wasn't discovered until August 18th beneath the flooring material in a detached garage at the same location where police believe he was shot.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Xenia, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Xenia, OH
Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

13-year-old boy shot in the face in the Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the face overnight Tuesday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, according to police. CPD state that officers went to South Harris Avenue and West Broad Street just after 1:00 a.m. and found the 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting

COLUMBUS – A man is dead after being shot by a Columbus police officer on the West Side early Tuesday. Officers attempting to arrest a suspect in a felony at an apartment at 3295 Sullivant Avenue at approximately 2:28 a.m. confronted the man inside the apartment and an officer fired their weapon, striking the man, Division of Police spokesman Sgt. Joe Albert said.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Lewis
police1.com

Man tries to stab cop after pretending to be a kindergarten parent

DAYTON, Ohio — A Fairborn man is in the Greene County Jail on counts of attempted kidnapping and felonious assault after an incident involving a kindergartner at St. Brigid Catholic School in Xenia. Reid C. Duran, 35, is alleged to have entered St. Brigid around 6:24 p.m. Monday during...
XENIA, OH
WKRC

2 men sentenced in Over-The-Rhine fatal shooting

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men were sentenced Monday for their roles in a 2020 fatal shooting in Over-The-Rhine. The shooting happened near the corner of Moore and Walnut Street the night of Nov. 12, 2020. Police found 25-year-old Mheid Abeid suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Man#Police#Felonious Assault#Violent Crime#Saint Brigid School#Cox Media Group
WKRC

17-year-old charged with raping child

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A teenager was taken into custody after he was accused of raping a child. Authorities say 17-year-old Michael Jackson, III raped a girl under the age of 13. The crime allegedly happened some time between the beginning of February and the end of March. Jackson is being...
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Investigate Two Deaths Inside Home

Chillicothe- Chillicothe police are at the home of a death investigation of two people dead in a home. Around 4 pm Chillicothe was called to a home located at 660 block of Cedar street. Witnesses told Sciotopost that they had the area blocked off, and investigators were inside the home.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
93K+
Followers
122K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy