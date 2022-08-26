ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself

WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Education Next

School Superintendents Head for the Exits

In January 2021, after five years as superintendent of schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, Jack Smith announced that he was retiring, effective June 1. A lifelong educator—he’d been a classroom teacher, principal, and curriculum director, among other jobs—Smith will readily tell you the decision was personal. His wife was already living 600 miles away in southern Maine, helping care for a grandson who’d undergone reconstructive heart surgery as an infant. She’d planned to return to Maryland after his recovery, but Covid-19 quarantines put an end to those plans.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Bethesda, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Government
Rockville, MD
Government
Montgomery County, MD
Society
City
Rockville, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Elections
City
Takoma Park, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
Rockville, MD
Society
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Society
City
Montgomery Village, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Meet six extraordinary educators

Joan Shane says she was good at math until junior high school. Her teachers, using an overhead projector, would stand in the front of the classroom, present one way of solving a problem and expect kids to get it. If she didn’t understand, there was no effort to explain in a different way. Shane says she later realized it wasn’t the subject she didn’t like—it was the anxiety and frustration that came with doing the math.
BETHESDA, MD
PLANetizen

Maryland Toll Lane Plan Gains Federal Approval

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s controversial $5 billion plan to expand parts of the Beltway and Interstate 270 can move forward after the Federal Highway Administration signed off on the project, reports Ian Duncan in the Washington Post. “Maryland is planning to add two toll lanes to the Beltway in each direction, between the Virginia side of a new and expanded American Legion Bridge and the exit for Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda,” and convert two I-270 lanes to toll lanes. The plan was scaled back in May 2021 in response to strong opposition from some officials and environmental groups.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aruna Miller
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ben Cardin
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Wes Moore
bethesdamagazine.com

How safe are Montgomery County schools?

Hailey Baker, a senior at Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, recognizes that the statistical risk of an attack there by an active shooter is low. “Overall, Montgomery County is a pretty safe area,” she says. But news and video footage of the fatal shooting of 19 children...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Ever/Body to Open First Maryland Location in Cabin John Village

Ever/Body, a woman-led beauty and wellness company that announced $55.5 million in series C funding earlier this summer, is opening it’s first Maryland location in Potomac’s Cabin John Village. At that time, Ever/Body announced plans to expand into new markets, starting with the opening of six locations across the East Coast by the end of 2022. In addition to its three existing NYC locations, Ever/Body will open three new locations in the greater New York City area, and three in the DC Metro area (Logan Circle in D.C. and Arlington in addition to Cabin John Village). Plans for further nationwide expansion are on the horizon in the near future. We don’t have an expected opening date, but we are told construction on the location will begin in the near future.
POTOMAC, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Affordable Housing#United States#Democrats#Infrastructure#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#White Oak#County Council#Democratic#Hispanic#Asian#U S Census#House
mocoshow.com

Total Wine Reinvests in MoCo Headquarters

Per Amanda Winters, Maryland.gov blog: Total Wine & More, the largest independent wine retailer in the nation, is growing its presence in Montgomery County, Md. and creating more than 180 new jobs in the state. The company – located at 6600 Rockledge Drive in Bethesda – is planning to renew...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

More than 300 firearms collected at Rockville buyback event

This story was updated at 11:50 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2022, to include comments from Chief Victor Brito. More than 300 firearms were collected at a gun buyback event in Rockville on Saturday, according to Rockville police. Rockville police, in conjunction with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office and Montgomery...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

Bushels of Fun! The 15 Best Places for Apple Picking Near DC

Apples, cider, and donuts: what could be better?! Explore our list of best places for apple picking around Washington, DC to find your next adventure. Fall is filled with some of our favorite traditions. Topping that list? Apple picking. Before you start Googling Halloween costumes or sipping pumpkin spice lattes, take a few minutes to scroll this list of places to go apple picking near DC. Make a quick trip to MD’s Homestead Farms, just 25 minutes from downtown DC, for an afternoon adventure, or go on a weekend escape and visit Carter Mountain Orchard near Charlottesville, VA. Whether you’re looking for a country road trip or a fall-tastic field trip, we’ve rounded up the best places to fill your bucket—literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ggwash.org

Breakfast links: What’s next for Dulles Airport as it turns 60

Dulles Airport head sets course on eve of airport’s 60th anniversary. The Washington Post spoke with Dulles Airport head Richard Golinowski on his vision for the airport as it approaches its 60th anniversary. He emphasized the new concourse and other renovations, along with looking forward to having Metro service at the airport. (Lori Aratani / Post)
DULLES, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy