Wichita West enters the 2022 season with an underdog mentality

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita West Pioneers are entering their third year with head coach Adam Rosensteil.

“I feel like for year three, we’re right on track with the four-five year plan I had coming in,” Rosensteil explained. “Changing the culture, adding the coaches that are really in tune with our student body, getting the most that we can out of the school. I think we’re right on track with that.”

After back-to-back six-win seasons in 2018 and 2019, West has yet to get back to that mark.

Senior linebacker Israel Cervantes said, “This year, we have more of a team. Last year, we would argue here or there sometimes, but this time we’re more united.”

They are the only Wichita directional school at the 5A level, but they tell me that they relish the opportunity to play as the underdog.

“We’re the underdog,” added sophomore linebacker Mencali En. “That’s always a good thing. We’re going to surprise a lot of people. It’s something to look forward to.”

One thing you’ll notice about the Pioneers is that they are super young on both sides of the ball, but Rosensteil says he likes what he’s seen from his club so far.

“They’ve hit the weight room really hard, and that’s one of the key indicators,” said Rosensteil. “I can’t really point out one or two because we’ve had a good portion of the team producing.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.