ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita West enters the 2022 season with an underdog mentality

By Zach Martin
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25K2NE_0hVs2aiG00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita West Pioneers are entering their third year with head coach Adam Rosensteil.

“I feel like for year three, we’re right on track with the four-five year plan I had coming in,” Rosensteil explained. “Changing the culture, adding the coaches that are really in tune with our student body, getting the most that we can out of the school. I think we’re right on track with that.”

After back-to-back six-win seasons in 2018 and 2019, West has yet to get back to that mark.

Senior linebacker Israel Cervantes said, “This year, we have more of a team. Last year, we would argue here or there sometimes, but this time we’re more united.”

Wichita East Football will use team speed to hopefully run away from the competition

They are the only Wichita directional school at the 5A level, but they tell me that they relish the opportunity to play as the underdog.

“We’re the underdog,” added sophomore linebacker Mencali En. “That’s always a good thing. We’re going to surprise a lot of people. It’s something to look forward to.”

One thing you’ll notice about the Pioneers is that they are super young on both sides of the ball, but Rosensteil says he likes what he’s seen from his club so far.

“They’ve hit the weight room really hard, and that’s one of the key indicators,” said Rosensteil. “I can’t really point out one or two because we’ve had a good portion of the team producing.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Augusta football plan to make a deep run in 2022

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — Augusta is coming off an above .500 season in which they went 6-4. “We had such a good positive culture and vibe last year,” explained head coach Jason Filbeck. “Kids just really buying into the leadership, and I just want to see that continue because we are probably more talented in […]
AUGUSTA, KS
KSN News

Mulvane Wildcats are building off last season’s success

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Mulvane Wildcats are fresh off a trip to the quarterfinals of the KSHSAA 4A Class playoffs a season ago. Head Coach Daniel Myears explained what it will take to get back to that level. “Our guys have to stay together. If we can stay together, good things are going to […]
MULVANE, KS
KSN News

McPherson High School released from lockdown

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson High School (MHS) was locked down on Tuesday due to a report of a subject with a firearm, according to a Facebook post from McPherson Public Schools. “As of 2:50 pm, McPherson PD and McPherson County Sheriff’s Dept. have determined that there is no known threat inside or near the […]
MCPHERSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Football
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Football
KSN News

Wichita to get two more Dutch Bros locations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita is getting two new Dutch Bros locations. Dutch Bros is a drive-through coffee chain that has been open since 1992. They offer many different types of drinks and baked goods, including smoothies, energy drinks, tea, soda, muffins, and even granola bars. One of the new Dutch Bros will be located […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Gun found at West High following tip

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A gun was recovered at West High School in Wichita. The school district says they received a tip that a student may have brought a gun to school Monday morning. The accused student was removed from class, and a gun was recovered. The student has been taken into custody. A district […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas Governor candidates visit Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is the Republican candidate for governor of Kansas this November, both made stops in Wichita this week. Schmidt was asked what he thinks needs to be done to help Kansas schools and students recover from the pandemic. “It was an unnecessarily over-aggressive […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Wichita West Pioneers
KSN News

Woman seriously injured in crash west of Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman has been seriously injured in a crash west of Newton Monday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 64-year-old woman from Partridge, Kansas, was driving a 2004 Buick LaSabre westbound on U.S. Highway 50 approaching Halstead Road. A 39-year-old woman from Burrton, Kansas, was driving a 2012 […]
NEWTON, KS
KSN News

Water Lantern Festival in Wichita Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There will be a Water Lantern Festival at OJ Watson Park, 3022 S McLean Blvd, Saturday, Sept. 3, from 5-9 p.m. “Experience the magic of the Water Lantern Festival where you will enjoy tasty food trucks, fun music, and an incredible sight as thousands of floating lanterns reflect unique messages of love, hope, and happiness,” reads the description of the Water Lantern Festival. Timeline: 5 p.m. — Gates open 5-8:30 p.m. — Food trucks open, and music plays 6:30 p.m. — Guests can begin […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Heights student taken into custody for bringing gun to campus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita Heights High School student has been taken into custody for bringing a gun to campus. On Tuesday, the Heights received a tip that a student was in possession of a gun at the school. Security officers and the School Resource Officer immediately took the student into custody. Wichita Public […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Trash piling up at vacant lot causing concern

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Trash piling up near a south Wichita dollar store are causing problems for those in the area. For Randy Nunley, who lives in the area, it has gotten so bad he is asking the City to get involved. He says he has recently had to put out a fire behind his […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Calls to crisis line go up in Sedgwick County following 988 rollout

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) — Calls routed to Sedgwick County’s crisis center via national suicide hotlines went up nearly 30% percent during the first month of the new 988 hotline. In mid-July, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Line replaced the 10-digit national suicide prevention lifeline around the U.S. The goal of the new number is to provide a crisis line for mental health […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

House heavily damaged by fire in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A home in east Wichita was heavily damaged by a fire that broke out on Tuesday evening. The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) says around 8:15 p.m., they received a report of a house fire in the 600 block of N. Battin St. The crews arrived quickly and saw a “significant” amount […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Andover police identify woman, suspect in weekend homicide

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Andover Police Department has identified a woman killed over the weekend as 81-year-old Maryln Valeta Harvey of Andover. The alleged suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Tristan Paul Weir of Andover. At around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Andover police, along with Butler County EMS and Andover Fire & Rescue, responded to […]
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Longtime coworkers and friends remember Andover homicide victim

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday morning, the Andover Police Department identified a woman who was killed over the weekend as 81-year-old Maryln Valeta Harvey of Andover, along with the alleged suspect, her 23-year-old great-grandson Tristan Paul Weir of Andover. Now, friends and coworkers are sharing who Harvey was.  Harvey worked in a bank until she […]
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

KSN News

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy