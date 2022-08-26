Watch: Chiefs pay tribute to Hall of Fame QB Len Dawson with old-school huddle

A tribute to the former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson is displayed before a preseason game. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs legendary Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson passed away at the age of 87 this week.

On Thursday night, the Chiefs took the field for the first time since Dawson's passing in a preseason tilt against the Green Bay Packers. Ahead of the Chiefs' first offensive series, they paid a fitting tribute to the iconic quarterback.

Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes huddled up the offense much like Dawson did while playing for the Chiefs. The Chiefs let the play clock wind down to zero, taking a delay-of-game penalty, credited to No. 16, the same number Dawson wore. The Packers responded with a tribute of their own by declining the penalty.

"We all wanted to do something. Coach [Andy] Reid talked about it and came up with the idea," Mahomes told NFL Network during the game. "We wanted to do something, a little token to show our appreciation."

A seven-time Pro Bowler, Dawson captured MVP honors helping the Chiefs win Super Bowl IV. Dawson is the Chiefs' franchise leader in wins for a quarterback (93), pass completions (2,115), passing yards (28,507) and passing touchdowns (237).