ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Watch: Chiefs pay tribute to Hall of Fame QB Len Dawson with old-school huddle

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44nu5J_0hVs2Ytg00
A tribute to the former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson is displayed before a preseason game. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs legendary Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson passed away at the age of 87 this week.

On Thursday night, the Chiefs took the field for the first time since Dawson's passing in a preseason tilt against the Green Bay Packers. Ahead of the Chiefs' first offensive series, they paid a fitting tribute to the iconic quarterback.

Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes huddled up the offense much like Dawson did while playing for the Chiefs. The Chiefs let the play clock wind down to zero, taking a delay-of-game penalty, credited to No. 16, the same number Dawson wore. The Packers responded with a tribute of their own by declining the penalty.

"We all wanted to do something. Coach [Andy] Reid talked about it and came up with the idea," Mahomes told NFL Network during the game. "We wanted to do something, a little token to show our appreciation."

A seven-time Pro Bowler, Dawson captured MVP honors helping the Chiefs win Super Bowl IV. Dawson is the Chiefs' franchise leader in wins for a quarterback (93), pass completions (2,115), passing yards (28,507) and passing touchdowns (237).

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'threw me to the side, like I was trash or something'

Ever since his shocking trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in March, Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill has stayed very much in the spotlight and perhaps even gained more headlines. While his chemistry with young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and much self-hyped, predicted dominance with fellow speedy wideout Jaylen Waddle has been talked about at length, Hill's comments on his former team have been in the news as well.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown goes after Tom Brady in latest social media tirade

Antonio Brown's social media persona is a bit like a toddler: You should be worried if he's quiet for too long, because that usually means that trouble is brewing. Sure enough, the embattled wide receiver has unleashed his fury on social media this week and targeted one of the biggest names in football, Tom Brady.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announce Major Personal News

Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa, announced some big personal news on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and the media personality welcomed their first child into the world earlier this month. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
Yardbarker

Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'

Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts

The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Huddle#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#The Green Bay Packers#Nfl Network#Mvp
Yardbarker

Did Rory McIlroy warn Cameron Smith about leaving the PGA Tour?

The speculation surrounding PGA Tour pro Cam Smith and his reported plan to defect to the LIV Golf series has gained a lot of traction over the last month or so. But apparently, Rory McIlroy knew long before the public did that the Aussie was contemplating joining the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet Erin Andrews' Longtime Husband, A Former Athlete

Erin Andrews and the Fox Sports family are gearing up for another NFL season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter had to watch her longtime co-workers, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, depart for ESPN this summer, though she stayed put. Andrews has said that Aikman and Buck were like family to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Multiple owners didn’t want Browns' Deshaun Watson suspended for entire season

The Cleveland Browns didn't just controversially trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson in March even though his status for the 2022 NFL season and beyond was very much up in the air over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Cleveland then made history by handing Watson a record-breaking $230 million contract with all of that money fully guaranteed.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Watch: Huge crash at Daytona wipes out entire top 15 in NASCAR race

The majority of the field at the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway wiped out in a huge crash Sunday that seemingly could've been avoided. The race was originally scheduled to happen Saturday evening, but was delayed due to wet weather. When rain arrived again Sunday, NASCAR was slow to react with a caution flag. Instead, the field drove into a wet Turn 1 and both of the leaders, Denny Hamlin and Daniel Suárez, spun and collected most of the cars behind them in a massive wreck.
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

40K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy