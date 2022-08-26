Read full article on original website
Repair work to central El Paso street damaged in sinkhole still happening
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Repairs to Yandell Street are still being done weeks after a sinkhole opened up the roadway. The water line that broke on August 9 has been repaired and the sinkhole was filled. However, Yandell Street from Boone Street to Gateway Blvd. South still remains...
El Paso Water appeals $1.2 million fine from NMED over raw sewage in Rio Grande
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — El Paso Water has requested a Compliance Order Hearing in response to the New Mexico Environment Department's Compliance Order for alleged violations of the New Mexico Water Quality Act (NMWQA.) Documents obtained by KFOX14 Investigates show El Paso Water denies that the NMED has...
Barton Street residents in El Paso feared tragedy like deadly train accident would happen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — People living in the neighborhood where a Union Pacific freight train derailed told KFOX14 they always feared of a train accident happening. Monday night the train's rail car crashed into a home's backyard at 7746 Barton Street. Larry Martes, whose lived in the area...
City of El Paso designates Cesar Chavez Day as city holiday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso City Council designated Cesar Chavez Day as an official City of El Paso holiday as part of continued efforts to celebrate and uplift communities of color. “More than 80 percent of our community is Hispanic and September is known as National...
Body in late stage of decomposition found in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in Socorro, according to city officials. Officials said they found the dead person along Berry Road. The Medical Examiner’s Office has been called in to help identify the body as it was found in a late stage of decomposition. The...
Union Pacific train conductor killed after rail car falls on him in accident
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police identified the Union Pacific employee killed in Monday night's train accident and the cause of the incident. Mario Aurelio Navarro, 49, was the train conductor killed in the accident, according to El Paso police. The train derailed and caused one of...
Police ID man killed after pickup truck drives off I-10, into Texas Oncology building
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police identified the man killed after the truck he was driving drove off Interstate 10 and crashed into the Texas Oncology building Sunday. El Paso police said Martin Delgado Cisneros, 58, of Horizon City, was the driver the F-150 pickup truck. Cisneros was driving...
1 person dies after train derails, hits gas line in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a train derailed and hit a gas line in the Lower Valley Monday night, officials said. Some homes in the area near the 7700 block of Barton Street were evacuated as a precaution after two train cars hit and damaged the gas line around 9:18 p.m.
El Paso police officer flagged down for assistance assaulted by man in central El Paso
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and accused of assaulting an officer. Officers arrested 31-year-old Rogelio Licerio. An officer with the Crisis Intervention Team was called to assist at the 3900 block of Taylor last Monday. The officer was an 8-year-old veteran and was...
80-year-old man dies after failing to yield the right of the way in crash in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An 80-year-old man died after a crash in east El Paso on Monday. Officials said the crash happened on the 1800 block of Hunter. Investigators said a Ford Taurus driven by the 80-year-old Rodolfo Loya was exiting the parking lot at the Food City and was entering Hunter Road when he was struck by a Nissan Sentra.
El Paso county commissioners approve UMC property tax rate decrease
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Commissioners approved the property tax rate for University Medical Center on Monday. The proposed "No New Revenue Rate" of $0.235 per $100 valuation was approved unanimously and represents a rate decrease of 9 percent compared to the prior year. "Our...
UTEP breaks ground on new Aerospace facility
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Construction is set to begin on the new Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center on UTEP's campus. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, State Senator César Blanco, UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken and other regional and local leaders will join UTEP President Heather Wilson and other university officials to commemorate the start of construction work.
Temporary restraining order against 'mansion party' business to remain in place
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The temporary restraining order the El Paso County Attorney’s Office imposed against the organizers of the "mansion party" in far east El Paso will remain in place. A hearing took place on Monday and a judge decided to keep the restraining order in...
CBP officers seize multiple drugs at El Paso ports of entry over weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry stopped multiple hard narcotics smuggling attempts over the weekend. CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing encountered a 19-year-old, man U.S. citizen on Friday via the...
Las Cruces artist unveils new mural at the Holy Cross Retreat Center
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new mural was revealed in Mesilla Park on Sunday. This mural features Saint Francis, the patron of ecology and of animals. The mural was started back on April 23 of this year during an Earth Day celebration at the Holy Cross Retreat Center.
Gadsden ISD trains parent volunteers to patrol schools due to lack of resource officers
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14) — Gadsden Independent School District trained parent volunteers on Tuesday as part of the district's parent's on patrol program to make up for a lack of school resource officers. The security supervisor of GISD said 14 parents who passed background checks and went through a...
75 criminal cases in El Paso County dismissed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — More people continue to be off the hook after allegedly committing crimes in El Paso County. It comes after the El Paso District Attorney’s Office did not secure indictments in a timely matter. An additional 75 criminal cases were dismissed at the County...
Fabens ISD, authorities investigate case of inappropriate behavior with educator, student
FABENS, Texas (KFOX14) — Fabens Independent School District has an open investigation into an educator. A spokeswoman for the school district stated the investigation is regarding an educator that had inappropriate behavior with a student. State and local authorities are aware, according to Fabens ISD. Fabens ISD takes the...
CISD hopes to pay for reconstruction of Canutillo Middle School if bond is approved
The Canutillo Independent School District is looking to move forward with several school improvement projects. The district is asking taxpayers to vote on a $264 million bond referendum in the November election. The spokesperson for the district, Gustavo Reveles, said $62 of the total amount they are asking for will...
CBP unveils 'Se Busca Información' campaign targeting five human smugglers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The United States and Mexico have announced five criminal targets for their “Se Busca Información” initiative. Launched in 2016 as a joint effort between the U.S. Border Patrol and the Government of Mexico, “Se Busca Información” identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border.
