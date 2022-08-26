ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

City of El Paso designates Cesar Chavez Day as city holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso City Council designated Cesar Chavez Day as an official City of El Paso holiday as part of continued efforts to celebrate and uplift communities of color. “More than 80 percent of our community is Hispanic and September is known as National...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Body in late stage of decomposition found in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in Socorro, according to city officials. Officials said they found the dead person along Berry Road. The Medical Examiner’s Office has been called in to help identify the body as it was found in a late stage of decomposition. The...
SOCORRO, TX
KFOX 14

1 person dies after train derails, hits gas line in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a train derailed and hit a gas line in the Lower Valley Monday night, officials said. Some homes in the area near the 7700 block of Barton Street were evacuated as a precaution after two train cars hit and damaged the gas line around 9:18 p.m.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

UTEP breaks ground on new Aerospace facility

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Construction is set to begin on the new Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center on UTEP's campus. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, State Senator César Blanco, UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken and other regional and local leaders will join UTEP President Heather Wilson and other university officials to commemorate the start of construction work.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

CBP officers seize multiple drugs at El Paso ports of entry over weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry stopped multiple hard narcotics smuggling attempts over the weekend. CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing encountered a 19-year-old, man U.S. citizen on Friday via the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

75 criminal cases in El Paso County dismissed

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — More people continue to be off the hook after allegedly committing crimes in El Paso County. It comes after the El Paso District Attorney’s Office did not secure indictments in a timely matter. An additional 75 criminal cases were dismissed at the County...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

CBP unveils 'Se Busca Información' campaign targeting five human smugglers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The United States and Mexico have announced five criminal targets for their “Se Busca Información” initiative. Launched in 2016 as a joint effort between the U.S. Border Patrol and the Government of Mexico, “Se Busca Información” identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border.
EL PASO, TX

