EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An 80-year-old man died after a crash in east El Paso on Monday. Officials said the crash happened on the 1800 block of Hunter. Investigators said a Ford Taurus driven by the 80-year-old Rodolfo Loya was exiting the parking lot at the Food City and was entering Hunter Road when he was struck by a Nissan Sentra.

EL PASO, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO