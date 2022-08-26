ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 3

Related
Polarbear

North Carolina makes it illegal to buy or sell invasive dog-sized tegu lizards to prevent its spread

Black and white tegus are invasive reptile species native to Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Argentina. The species was introduced to United States through the pet trade and then likely released from captivity into the environment. The lizards have been steadily moving to Northern Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama over the past few years.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
State
Louisiana State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
City
Florida, MA
UPI News

Alligator rescued from highway access road in Florida

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Police in Florida responded to a highway access road to protect a wayward alligator that wandered onto the roadway. The Clearwater Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded Monday to the access road of U.S. 19, near State Road 590, when drivers reported spotting a gator in the road.
CLEARWATER, FL
One Green Planet

20-Pound ‘Guard Cat’ Saves Her Human from Home Burglars

Bandit, an adorable 20-pound cat, is being credited with preventing a robbery and possibly saving his human’s life! A retired man in Mississippi named Fred Everitt lives with his cat Bandit in the Tupelo suburb of Belden. When at least two people tried to break in, the cat did everything it could to alert his owner of the intruders, Everitt told Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
TUPELO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Pet Adoption#Mspca Angell#Animal Welfare Center#The Animal Rescue Site#Telemundo#Desocuparlosalbergues Com
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
natureworldnews.com

Alligator in Florida Euthanized After Being Found With Knife Sticking on its Head

Wildlife officials euthanized an alligator swimming in a pond in Florida after they found that the reptile has been stabbed with a knife, which is still on its head. According to Orlando news station WESH, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) stated that it opened an investigation into the incident after images of the animal were shared on social media.
FLORIDA STATE
LADbible

Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her

It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Seacoast Current

Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man

It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.

Comments / 0

Community Policy