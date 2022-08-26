Read full article on original website
Large shark sneaks behind beachgoers in Florida
A large shark swam perilously close to several blissfully unaware beachgoers in Daytona Beach, Florida, drone footage shows.
Animal shelters overwhelmed as more and more people surrender their pets
(CBS News) -- Animal shelters in some areas of the country are seeing more pets returned to their care. Some owners struggling with the rising costs of rent, food, and gas are making the difficult choice to surrender their cat or dog. "We had to make a decision about, you...
300 Homeless Pets Rescued from Puerto Rico and Brought to U.S. on 'Freedom Flights'
Hundreds of homeless animals from Puerto Rico were flown on "freedom flights" to the U.S. on Saturday. Pet welfare groups The Sato Project and Wings of Rescue teamed up with Tito's Handmade Vodka to save 165 dogs and 135 cats from the streets of Puerto Rico and the island's overcrowded animal shelters.
North Carolina makes it illegal to buy or sell invasive dog-sized tegu lizards to prevent its spread
Black and white tegus are invasive reptile species native to Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Argentina. The species was introduced to United States through the pet trade and then likely released from captivity into the environment. The lizards have been steadily moving to Northern Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama over the past few years.
Alligator rescued from highway access road in Florida
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Police in Florida responded to a highway access road to protect a wayward alligator that wandered onto the roadway. The Clearwater Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded Monday to the access road of U.S. 19, near State Road 590, when drivers reported spotting a gator in the road.
We've been living in a tent for 5 months because we couldn't afford our $1,200 rent. Now we're preparing for winter in Maine.
Lauren Bahre and her husband left their home under threat of eviction as they couldn't make rent. They now live in a tent moored in a national park.
Baby Girl Is The 'Only One In The World' Born With Rare Genetic Mutation
A baby girl born in Las Vegas was diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation with no treatment or cure. Josette Gentile told KVVU that her daughter Isla is the only person in the world known to have a specific mutation to her FDXR gene. "One of her genes has two...
20-Pound ‘Guard Cat’ Saves Her Human from Home Burglars
Bandit, an adorable 20-pound cat, is being credited with preventing a robbery and possibly saving his human’s life! A retired man in Mississippi named Fred Everitt lives with his cat Bandit in the Tupelo suburb of Belden. When at least two people tried to break in, the cat did everything it could to alert his owner of the intruders, Everitt told Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Alligator in Florida Euthanized After Being Found With Knife Sticking on its Head
Wildlife officials euthanized an alligator swimming in a pond in Florida after they found that the reptile has been stabbed with a knife, which is still on its head. According to Orlando news station WESH, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) stated that it opened an investigation into the incident after images of the animal were shared on social media.
Looking for 'ever-loving homes': Nearly 4,000 beagles bred for drug experiments rescued
In what's thought to be one of the biggest dog rescue efforts in the U.S., nearly 4,000 beagles are looking for forever homes after being saved from a Virginia facility that bred them to be sold to laboratories for drug experiments. Animal rescue organization volunteers started moving the first batch...
Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her
It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
News anchor found dead aged 27 just six weeks before her wedding
An American news anchor has tragically been found dead just weeks before she was due to get married. Neena Pacholke, 27, died on Saturday (27 August) from an apparent suicide in Wisconsin six weeks before she was due to walk down the aisle. She was a morning anchor for WAOW...
Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man
It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
Man Reels in Two Enormous and Carnivorous Fishes from Lake Lillinonah, Connecticut
Two enormous tiger muskies, a species of carnivorous fish, were caught by a Connecticut fisherman in the state's Lake Lillinonah, shocking social media users. In the state's Lake Lillinonah, a Connecticut angler stunned online users by reeling in two enormous tiger muskies, a species of carnivorous fish. The two fish,...
American Found Dead at Sandals Bahamas Resort Where 3 Tourists Died Earlier This Year
An American was found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas where three tourists died in May, according to multiple reports. The man, who has not been identified but is believed to have been in his 70s, was staying at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Great Exuma, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement on Tuesday, NBC News and USA Today reported.
‘Horrific smell’ leads to discovery of large alligator skeleton in Florida swamp
It was clear “something very large was dead.”
Ice cream recall: 14 different flavors recalled over Listeria contamination
We’ve seen several ice cream recalls this year due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a dangerous bacteria that can lead to severe illness in some people. Kingdom Creamery of Vermont is the newest addition to the list of ice cream recalls following potential contamination with Listeria. Kingdom Creamery of...
The 5 Best Bushes To Plant In Front Of Your House
Planting bushes in front of your house can not only add color to your front yard, it can also create dimension and protection for your home's very foundation.
