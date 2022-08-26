Sports Desk: United ready for playoff push

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With only eight games left during the regular reason, New Mexico United is in a position to make the USL Championship playoffs. The team is coming off a win last Saturday, and they believe that momentum can roll into the final stretch.

“The good teams are able to maintain the good times and figure out how to turn around when maybe we haven’t gotten a result in a few games,” Sam Hamilton said. “So I think it’s a good positive sign for the group, but we’re just focused on getting three points on Saturday.”

In other news, the Lobos have completely revamped the offense in 2022. With a new quarterback, new offensive line, and playmakers across the board, the Lobos like the direction the offense is heading.

“Definitely we’ve progressed from last year for sure, from an offensive standpoint,” WR Jace Taylor said. “From the run game, to the pass game, to up front, everybody’s making plays and we’re out there flying around. So, it’s great.”

Meanwhile, Volcano Vista and West Mesa are getting ready for battle on Friday. Both teams are coming off wins and are playing their first district game of the year. Volcano coach Chad Wallin was in Van Tate’s sports office and talked about the matchup.

“Quarterback looks good, obviously we saw them a little last year,” he said. “They got two really shifty receivers that can make you really look silly. And, they got size up front. I don’t know where these kids came from. We went to scout them last week. They’ve got some great big kids up front. It’s going to be a game. We’re going to have to show up.”

Also, the African American Performing Arts Center is currently holding an art exhibit inspired by Negro League baseball.

“It is apart of our history, African American history, but more importantly it is apart of national and American history, because baseball is the national sport,” said Lanthia Miles. “Our exhibit, July 9th thru August 26th will here. The gallery is open from 11am to 3pm.”

