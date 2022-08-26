ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Sports Desk: United ready for playoff push

By Bradley Benson
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0baVYC_0hVs08Cr00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With only eight games left during the regular reason, New Mexico United is in a position to make the USL Championship playoffs. The team is coming off a win last Saturday, and they believe that momentum can roll into the final stretch.

“The good teams are able to maintain the good times and figure out how to turn around when maybe we haven’t gotten a result in a few games,” Sam Hamilton said. “So I think it’s a good positive sign for the group, but we’re just focused on getting three points on Saturday.”

Story continues below

In other news, the Lobos have completely revamped the offense in 2022. With a new quarterback, new offensive line, and playmakers across the board, the Lobos like the direction the offense is heading.

“Definitely we’ve progressed from last year for sure, from an offensive standpoint,” WR Jace Taylor said. “From the run game, to the pass game, to up front, everybody’s making plays and we’re out there flying around. So, it’s great.”

Meanwhile, Volcano Vista and West Mesa are getting ready for battle on Friday. Both teams are coming off wins and are playing their first district game of the year. Volcano coach Chad Wallin was in Van Tate’s sports office and talked about the matchup.

“Quarterback looks good, obviously we saw them a little last year,” he said. “They got two really shifty receivers that can make you really look silly. And, they got size up front. I don’t know where these kids came from. We went to scout them last week. They’ve got some great big kids up front. It’s going to be a game. We’re going to have to show up.”

Also, the African American Performing Arts Center is currently holding an art exhibit inspired by Negro League baseball.

“It is apart of our history, African American history, but more importantly it is apart of national and American history, because baseball is the national sport,” said Lanthia Miles. “Our exhibit, July 9th thru August 26th will here. The gallery is open from 11am to 3pm.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Strong storms possible for parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will feature increased activity across the eastern half of the state as a backdoor front pushes into New Mexico. High pressure over the four corners will continue to draw in drier air to the western part of the state. In Albuquerque, this afternoon is expected to remain quiet and hot. By […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Another kitten found at Isotopes Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Another kitten has been found at Isotopes park. According to a tweet from the Isotopes, the kitten was found in the visitor dugout before Sunday’s game. It was also taken to Animal Humane New Mexico. Last week a kitten was found in the stands. It...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Hometown Heroes banners expected to go up next week

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe’s Hometown Heroes banners will soon line city streets following another delay. A city spokesperson confirms brackets to hold the banners were supposed to arrive last week, but manufacturing delays are pushing back the timeline. Installation is expected to begin later next week. PNM has offered their help. The banners will […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque plans to expand bike program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a project that has been a long time coming. A facility that is just too good to keep in one spot. Construction has started on a new city-owned bicycle safety education center. “This is just going to give a lot of people much easier access to the services we offer,” said David Flores, Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

How far is New Mexico from statewide electric vehicle chargers?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nationwide, more electric vehicles are hitting the road year after year. That means the demand for charging stations is on the rise. So what does the future of electric vehicles look like in New Mexico? Currently there are over 130 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations around the state, according to the New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Hamilton
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County preps for free East Mountain community party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s time to party in the East Mountains, for free! Bernalillo County’s annual 2022 East Mountain Celebration kicks off later this month, on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The purpose of this event is to celebrate the community in the East Mountains, however, organizers say everyone is welcome to come and enjoy, no […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe to clear unsheltered camps across the city

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is reversing course on its policy for clearing homeless and unsheltered encampments. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the city “deprioritized” removing encampments, but officials say they’re now going back to removing camps. “It’s imperative that we find real solutions to unsheltered camping,” Kyra Ochoa, the director of […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Video shows arrest of Albuquerque bosque stabbing suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the moment Albuquerque Police tracked down 19-year-old Reginald Hall. The young homeless man was accused of sexually assaulting a jogger in the Bosque and then trying to set the Bosque on fire. “If you don’t stop, force will be used upon you. This is the Albuquerque Police Department. You’re […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Nationwide air travel complaints up, where does Albuquerque rank?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Transportation says consumer complaints about air travel have risen more than 200%. Part of the issue has been delays over the last few months. In June of 2022, the Albuquerque International Sunport saw more than 1600 arrivals and departures, new data from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexico United#National Sport#Negro League Baseball#West Mesa#Krqe En Espa Ol
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Rail Yard now taking artist submissions

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Rail Yard Park Conservancy is looking for artists to display their work. Proposals are now being accepted for two projects for the next year. Artists are asked to submit work that can be placed outdoors and that will engage the community. Each project will receive a $1,000 reward. Proposals […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque doctor pleads guilty to DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque doctor who blew by police going 116 miles an hour in his Porsche has pled guilty to DWI. State police say, Dr. Terry Hansen, a back and spine specialist, flew by them on I-25 in December. Officers say they smelled alcohol on him, and he didn’t do well on a field […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Mayor Tim Keller vetos Safe Outdoor Spaces moratorium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller vetoed the moratorium against sanctioned homeless camps last Friday. Now the city council is looking to overturn it. The empty lot adjacent to the Bethlehem Baptist Church on Bluewater Road already got denied once, but Mayor Keller’s veto has the church’s pastor and other similar applicants hoping the veto […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Road rage leads to pedestrians almost being hit by a car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mother was crossing the street with her two kids when she was nearly struck by a driver in a stolen car. APD says moments before; the driver was involved in a road rage shooting. The mom says she had gone to the flea market at the Expo New Mexico with her two kids. One kid was walking beside her the other was in a stroller.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque state senator involved in crash with 3 parked cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A high-profile state senator who has been in the news for his battles with the governor, fellow lawmakers, and his own party explains why he rammed his car into three parked vehicles in the Old Town area. The homeowner said he’s frustrated with how things have turned out. Friday night, Senator Jacob Candelaria […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

1 man, 1 woman dead in northeast Albuquerque homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a double homicide in the northeast part of town. Officials say officers arrived around 5:21 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a shooting at 9223 Marron Cir. NE. Police found two dead bodies, one male and one female, at the home. They had both been shot. A homicide investigation […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy