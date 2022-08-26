ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alabama School for the Deaf 38, Tennessee School for the Deaf and Blind, Tenn. 6

B.C. Rain 20, Vigor 7

Carver-Montgomery 27, Daphne 14

Chilton County 50, Jemison 0

Cordova 35, Oakman 3

Leroy 13, Clarke County 0

Monroe County 62, J.F. Shields 0

Northside Methodist 28, Cottonwood 26

Parker 34, Ramsay 18

Southeastern 40, Ragland 20

Southside-Gadsden 42, Hokes Bluff 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

