Thursday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alabama School for the Deaf 38, Tennessee School for the Deaf and Blind, Tenn. 6
B.C. Rain 20, Vigor 7
Carver-Montgomery 27, Daphne 14
Chilton County 50, Jemison 0
Cordova 35, Oakman 3
Leroy 13, Clarke County 0
Monroe County 62, J.F. Shields 0
Northside Methodist 28, Cottonwood 26
Parker 34, Ramsay 18
Southeastern 40, Ragland 20
Southside-Gadsden 42, Hokes Bluff 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
