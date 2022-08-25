ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

charlotteonthecheap.com

Cow Chip Bingo Festival with Kiwanis of Mecklenburg

The Kiwanis of Mecklenburg are hosting the Cow Chip Bingo Festival on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., on the corner of Carmel Road and Quail View Road, Charlotte. Each ticket for Cow Chip Bingo costs $10. Proceeds go to the Pediatric Medical Fund, a fund...
CHARLOTTE, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Charlotte Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit

Charlotte, North Carolina, is a city known for its Southern hospitality and, with that, its delicious food. And when it comes to soul food, Charlotte definitely does not disappoint. Soul food originates back to the days of slavery when African Americans would make do with whatever scraps they could get.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

47th Carolina BalloonFest Oct 14-16

The 47th Carolina BalloonFest takes place October 14th to 16th, 2022, at Statesville Regional Airport, 260 Hangar Drive, Statesville, North Carolina. It’s 45 miles from Charlotte. Friday, October 14th: 3 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, October 15th: 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, October 16th: 7 a.m to 6 p.m.
STATESVILLE, NC
Charlotte Stories

One of The Largest Goodwills In America Just Opened in Shelby

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont just celebrated the grand opening of one of the largest Goodwill locations in the nation in the small city of Shelby, NC, about 40 miles west of Charlotte. The new location was built inside an old Lidl location. The 36,000 square feet facility is...
SHELBY, NC
Gastonia, NC
Government
Gastonia, NC
Society
City
Gaston, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Gastonia, NC
kiss951.com

Black Food Truck Friday Kicks Off Labor Day Weekend In Charlotte

Get your taste buds ready for some finger-lickin’ good food with some urban flare. Starting, Friday, September 2 Black Food Truck Friday kicks into gear in Charlotte. Foodies can feast on a number of cuisines from some of the best food trucks in the city. Black Food Truck Friday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Pink Cupcake Survivor: Charlotte mom and daughter diagnosed two days apart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This mom and daughter in Charlotte are 53 years old and 20 years old, respectively – and are both fighting breast cancer at the same time. Ashley Samuelson, the mom, participated in our Pink Cupcake Walk on #TeamMolly last year. She said she had no idea what was to come in her own personal life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Free youth fishing derby in Cramerton Sep 24

Cramerton Parks and Recreation is hosting a Youth Fishing Derby on Saturday, September 24th, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Find all the best (and cheapest) kids’ activities on our list of upcoming kids’ events in Charlotte!. The event, which is for ages 18 and under, will...
CRAMERTON, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

2nd victim in north Charlotte head-on collision dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A second death has been reported in an accident that occurred in north Charlotte earlier this month, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday. CMPD confirmed with Queen City News on Tuesday that David Olney, one of the victims involved in the accident, passed away several days after the accident. Officers responded […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Halloween
fox46.com

1 dead after crash on I-485 Inner in south Charlotte, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop near I-77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials. The crash happened just before 6:15 a.m. on I-485 Inner near Exit 66 for South Boulevard just...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Stop the Violence Cookout brings community together in Statesville

A bit of humidity and heat couldn’t stop hundreds from coming together at Alex Cooper Park to share food, fun, and fellowship at the Stop the Violence Cookout. While hamburgers and chicken were on the grills and children played games and had fun, there was the seriousness of violence in the community was addressed by a number of speakers.
STATESVILLE, NC
columbiapd.net

Recently Promoted Corporal Finds NC Woman at Center of Silver Alert

An elderly female from Gaston County who prompted a North Carolina Silver Alert was found safe overnight by a recently promoted Columbia Police Department (CPD) Corporal. Corporal C. Lake found 81-year-old Brenda Thomas driving along Taylor Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. (August 29, 2022). According to the North Carolina Center...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTV

Crash seriously injures 4, damages CATS fence in northeast Charlotte

This report was based on solely on the first quarter of this years looking at the average flight costs, percent of price increases, and the dollar amount for 2021 and 2022. Some parents in the pick up line today at Brawley Middle wouldn’t usually be here. They tell me they’re child’s afternoon route was canceled.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte day care teacher fired after caught on camera reprimanding children, parents filing complaints

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The teacher at the center of a video causing parents across Charlotte to file complaints is no longer employed at Tutor Time in Steele Creek. Livestream video appeared to show a teacher grabbing children, hitting one child with a yardstick, forcing another child to cross his legs and grabbing another by the arm and forcing him to the ground.
CHARLOTTE, NC

