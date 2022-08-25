Read full article on original website
charlotteonthecheap.com
Cow Chip Bingo Festival with Kiwanis of Mecklenburg
The Kiwanis of Mecklenburg are hosting the Cow Chip Bingo Festival on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., on the corner of Carmel Road and Quail View Road, Charlotte. Each ticket for Cow Chip Bingo costs $10. Proceeds go to the Pediatric Medical Fund, a fund...
restaurantclicks.com
Charlotte Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit
Charlotte, North Carolina, is a city known for its Southern hospitality and, with that, its delicious food. And when it comes to soul food, Charlotte definitely does not disappoint. Soul food originates back to the days of slavery when African Americans would make do with whatever scraps they could get.
charlotteonthecheap.com
47th Carolina BalloonFest Oct 14-16
The 47th Carolina BalloonFest takes place October 14th to 16th, 2022, at Statesville Regional Airport, 260 Hangar Drive, Statesville, North Carolina. It’s 45 miles from Charlotte. Friday, October 14th: 3 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, October 15th: 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, October 16th: 7 a.m to 6 p.m.
Charlotte Stories
One of The Largest Goodwills In America Just Opened in Shelby
Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont just celebrated the grand opening of one of the largest Goodwill locations in the nation in the small city of Shelby, NC, about 40 miles west of Charlotte. The new location was built inside an old Lidl location. The 36,000 square feet facility is...
kiss951.com
Black Food Truck Friday Kicks Off Labor Day Weekend In Charlotte
Get your taste buds ready for some finger-lickin’ good food with some urban flare. Starting, Friday, September 2 Black Food Truck Friday kicks into gear in Charlotte. Foodies can feast on a number of cuisines from some of the best food trucks in the city. Black Food Truck Friday...
WBTV
Pink Cupcake Survivor: Charlotte mom and daughter diagnosed two days apart
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This mom and daughter in Charlotte are 53 years old and 20 years old, respectively – and are both fighting breast cancer at the same time. Ashley Samuelson, the mom, participated in our Pink Cupcake Walk on #TeamMolly last year. She said she had no idea what was to come in her own personal life.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Free youth fishing derby in Cramerton Sep 24
Cramerton Parks and Recreation is hosting a Youth Fishing Derby on Saturday, September 24th, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Find all the best (and cheapest) kids’ activities on our list of upcoming kids’ events in Charlotte!. The event, which is for ages 18 and under, will...
Birthday numbers: Gaston County man wins $100K in Powerball
Francis, 62, explained the winning numbers came directly from his birth date. After winning, he jolted to his wife.
2nd victim in north Charlotte head-on collision dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A second death has been reported in an accident that occurred in north Charlotte earlier this month, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday. CMPD confirmed with Queen City News on Tuesday that David Olney, one of the victims involved in the accident, passed away several days after the accident. Officers responded […]
3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
charlotteonthecheap.com
NC Bradford Pear Bounty program: Remove a Bradford Pear Tree and get a free native tree
Do you have a Bradford Pear Tree on your property? You could get a free native tree from the NC Bradford Pear Bounty program if you cut down the Bradford Pear. The Bradford Pear Bounty is a collaborative program between NC State Extension, NC Urban Forest Council, NC Forest Service and NC Wildlife Federation.
msn.com
Exotic pets available for adoption in Charlotte
Compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Charlotte, North Carolina on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
fox46.com
1 dead after crash on I-485 Inner in south Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop near I-77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials. The crash happened just before 6:15 a.m. on I-485 Inner near Exit 66 for South Boulevard just...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Stop the Violence Cookout brings community together in Statesville
A bit of humidity and heat couldn’t stop hundreds from coming together at Alex Cooper Park to share food, fun, and fellowship at the Stop the Violence Cookout. While hamburgers and chicken were on the grills and children played games and had fun, there was the seriousness of violence in the community was addressed by a number of speakers.
Raleigh News & Observer
Charlotte’s Midnight Diner sets closing date with plans to reopen, add 2nd location
Charlotte’s popular Midnight Diner next month will permanently shut down operations near South End, but the 24/7 eatery will relocate about 1 mile away in uptown. And, there are plans to open a second location next year in north Charlotte, Midnight Diner General Manager Eddie South told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday.
columbiapd.net
Recently Promoted Corporal Finds NC Woman at Center of Silver Alert
An elderly female from Gaston County who prompted a North Carolina Silver Alert was found safe overnight by a recently promoted Columbia Police Department (CPD) Corporal. Corporal C. Lake found 81-year-old Brenda Thomas driving along Taylor Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. (August 29, 2022). According to the North Carolina Center...
WBTV
Crash seriously injures 4, damages CATS fence in northeast Charlotte
This report was based on solely on the first quarter of this years looking at the average flight costs, percent of price increases, and the dollar amount for 2021 and 2022. Some parents in the pick up line today at Brawley Middle wouldn’t usually be here. They tell me they’re child’s afternoon route was canceled.
'I was terrified': Mom pulls daughter from Charlotte day care after troubling video on TikTok
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte day care center is facing allegations of abuse after parents shared videos on social media that they say show staff members hitting a child and slamming another on the ground. Alyssa Stillwell, who lives in Raleigh, said her 3-year-old daughter was enrolled at Tutor...
WBTV
Charlotte day care teacher fired after caught on camera reprimanding children, parents filing complaints
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The teacher at the center of a video causing parents across Charlotte to file complaints is no longer employed at Tutor Time in Steele Creek. Livestream video appeared to show a teacher grabbing children, hitting one child with a yardstick, forcing another child to cross his legs and grabbing another by the arm and forcing him to the ground.
