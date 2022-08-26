Read full article on original website
insideedition.com
Washington Fire and Rescue Crews Retrieve Body of Hang Glider From Tree
A Washington State hang glider was found dead in a tree on Sunday, according to local reports. The Eastside Fire and Rescue crew responded to a 911 call — initially reported as a paraglider but was confirmed to be a fixed-wing hang glider, according to the fire department. The...
KOMO News
Fixed-wing hang glider dies about 30 feet up from Tiger Mountain Road in Issaquah
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A person on a fixed-wing hang glider died on Sunday in Issaquah after crews found them unconscious and unresponsive. According to Eastside Fire and Rescue, crews responded to the 25900 block of SE Tiger Mountain Road shortly before 6 p.m. The person was about 30 feet up in a tree.
anacortesnow.com
Fire engulfs section of Tommy Thompson Trail trestle
An early morning fire Tuesday destroyed roughly 60 feet of the Tommy Thompson Trail trestle across Fidalgo Bay. Trestle will be closed for months. A little after 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Anacortes Police Department officers responded to assist the Anacortes Fire Department with a fire on the Tommy Thompson Trail trestle between Fidalgo Bay Road and March's Point.
msn.com
Wrong median paint color had to be redone on Highway 99
Some new lane paint on Highway 99 south of Everett made Erik Robins do a double take this summer. The Lynnwood man noticed fresh striping between 148th Street SW and Airport Road. But at some left turn medians, the color looked wrong in mid-July. Instead of a solid color, half...
whatcom-news.com
Brush fire burns over 7 acres in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the intersection of LaBounty Drive and Sunset Avenue Saturday, August 27th, about 5;30pm due to a report of an outside fire. Whatcom County Fire District 7 Assistant Fire Chief Justin Iverson told Whatcom News the fire was a challenge to battle...
KOMO News
Ballard residents are taking back their street, moving heavy planters in to keep RVs out
SEATTLE — Frustrated and fed up. Some Ballard residents are taking back their street. They've moved in heavy planters to keep RVs and campers from moving in. Even though it's a clear violation - some residents say it’s a risk they're willing to take, but that's not the case for everyone.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Work Now Underway on Western Washington’s Largest Pavement Repair Project…Including I-90 in North Bend!
After a spring and summer of slowdowns, lane closures, and bumpy roads, the Northwest Region Emergency Pavement Repair project is underway in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. The $7 million effort began in January with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation during a winter of heavy snow and cold that...
Issaquah hang glider killed by cardiac arrest mid flight, witness says
A person hang gliding died on Sunday in Issaquah after Eastside Fire and Rescue crews found him unresponsive 30 feet up in some trees, after experiencing what one witness described as a heart attack. Crews responded to the 25900 block of SE Tiger Mountain Road shortly before 6 p.m. to...
Man found dead inside North Seattle home
SEATTLE — Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in the Licton Springs neighborhood Sunday night. At 10:26 p.m., police and firefighters were called to a home in the 12200 block of Aurora Avenue North for a possible overdose. Investigators said the 33-year-old victim...
shorelineareanews.com
Teenager driver in Lynnwood takes out two utility poles and a fire hydrant before landing upside down
A teenaged driver traveling at allegedly 100mph lost control of their vehicle on Hwy 99 in Lynnwood, taking out two utility poles and a fire hydrant before landing upside down at the side of the highway. Fire extricated the driver from the vehicle and transported to Harborview with unknown injuries.
What to know about the North Cascades Highway — from covered wagons to ‘Top Gun’
Famed scenic byway turns 50 next month.
KOMO News
Mill Creek community gathers to remember woman shot to death in home invasion
MILL CREEK, Wash. — It was a somber Sunday in Mill Creek as dozens gathered to remember Irah Sok, an Everett mother gunned down in her own home. The 36-year-old died during a home invasion a week ago on Friday. She, her husband and son were in bed when the suspects broke in.
KOMO News
Auburn police investigating shooting after man wounded by gunfire
AUBURN, Wash. — Police in Auburn were searching for clues after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The victim, whose identity was pending, was rushed for treatment to Harborview Medical Center but information about his condition was pending. A spokesperson for Valley Regional Fire Authority said paramedics...
New school year gets off to unusual start, as fire alarm sounds at Bellingham school
The school was evacuated after the alarm sounded in the school’s gym building.
KOMO News
'It's Seattle now,' residents, employees speak out after more deadly crimes
SEATTLE — Police are investigating a string of deadly crimes along Aurora Avenue North, and those crimes do not appear to be slowing down. The most recent shooting death happened around midnight on Tuesday near 145th street and Aurora. Police say a man was shot and killed at a bus stop, and another person was hurt as well.
Medical transport helicopter makes emergency landing at Bellingham International Airport
The helicopter had just taken off from St. Joseph’s hospital in Bellingham at the time of the emergency.
KOMO News
1 man dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting in Kent apartment unit
KENT, Wash. — One man died and two others are in critical condition after all three were shot in an apartment on Sunday night. According to the Kent Police Department, the three men — all 23 years old — were at the Irwin apartment complex at 25822 110th Ave SE. Police received reports of multiple gunshots.
New footage shows Washington ferry crash that caused millions of dollars in damages
SEATTLE — New footage from Washington State Ferries (WSF) shows the moment of impact when the Cathlamet crashed into a terminal in west Seattle. The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal on July 24 could be out of service for the rest of the year.
Chronicle
Two Thrown From Motorcycle in Grays Harbor County Injury Crash
Two Lakewood residents were thrown from their motorcycle and injured after failing to round a highway off-ramp in Grays Harbor County early Saturday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. Driver Dominick S. Jackson and passenger Cayla A. Jackson, both 29, were exiting westbound State Route 8 at Mox Chehalis...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: 1 dead in Tacoma officer-involved shooting
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Sunday in South Tacoma. Officers received calls about an assault involving an uncle and his nephew in the 6700 block of South Monroe Street around 12:30 p.m., according to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) in a statement to KIRO 7 TV.
