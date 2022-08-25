Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Amy Toth Dahl, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On August 27, 2022, Dr. Amy Toth Dahl D.C. 41, passed away suddenly from a pulmonary embolism at her home with her husband by her side. Amy was born on July 9, 1981, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Officer Toth, Jeffrey and Michele (Shelly Horvath) Toth of Austintown, Ohio.
27 First News
Mildred G. Brugman, Windsor, Ohio
WINDSOR, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred G. Brugman, age 106 of Windsor, Ohio, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Ohman Family Living at Briar in Middlefield, Ohio of natural causes. On April 28, 1916 in Gladwin, Michigan, Anton and Pauline (Lau) Gempel were blessed...
27 First News
George L. Udall, Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George L. Udall, 92, of Leavittsburg passed away peacefully Saturday, August 27, 2022. George was born October 18, 1929 San Pedro, California to George P. Udall and Lena (Winans) Udall. George attended Leavittsburg High School. After high school, George was in the U.S. Navy from...
27 First News
Lela Pearl Hart, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lela Pearl (Scott) Hart, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Greenbriar Health Care Center. Lela was born on April 7, 1936, in Cumberland, Maryland, the daughter of Reynold and Beatrice (Stallings) Scott. On October 8, 1960, she was united in marriage...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Sharon Wolikow, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Wolikow passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Omni Manor Nursing Home, with her family by her side. Sharon was born October 8, 1951, in Buffalo, New York, the daughter of Adalene Connelly and her adopted stepmother and stepfather, Hump and Ethel Campbell. She...
27 First News
John “Jack” Young, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jack” Young, passed away on August 29, 2022, at Select Specialty. He was born on October 19, 1954, in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Jane Wilkins Young. He graduated from Wilson High School, class of 1972. John was a veteran of...
27 First News
Richard “Zeke” Zelanka, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Zeke” Zelanka, 77, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Assumption Village. Richard, known by family and friends as “Zeke,” was born April 28, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Joseph and Norma Benini Zelanka.
27 First News
Barbara Marie Nicely, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Marie (Oskowski) Nicely, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Austintown Healthcare Center. Barbara was born on February 8, 1936, in Glendale, California to Richard N. Wimberly and Maxine E. Ludwig. Barbara was united in marriage to John F. Nicely on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Yvonne Elaine Jones, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our family recently lost a loving mother, grandmother and friend to many. She will forever be missed. Yvonne Elaine Jones, 74, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Akron City Hospital. She was born January 22, 1948 in Salem, daughter of the late John and...
27 First News
Clair Eugene Cooper, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Clair Eugene Cooper, 88, of Austintown. Clair passed away Monday afternoon, August 29, 2022 at Austintown Healthcare Center. He was born May18, 1934 in Youngstown the son of Ross A. Cooper Sr. and Mary A. (Miller) Cooper. He retired as...
27 First News
Barbara Louise McClead Eckenrod, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Louise McClead Eckenrod, age 75, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was born on October 10, 1946, to the late Gerald and Margaret Frye McClead. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Renee Eckenrod; parents and a brother, Robert...
27 First News
Alice J. Graham, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice J. Graham, 76, of Warren passed away on Saturday evening, August 27, 2022 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Warren. Alice was born on March 15, 1946 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Almer and Helen (Hall) Storey. After graduating from Warren G. Harding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
James L. Campbell, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James L. Campbell, 79, of Boardman passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, with his four children by his side. Jim was born January 6, 1943 in Youngstown, son of James and Agnes Lally Campbell. After graduating from Canfield High School, Jim enlisted in the Air...
27 First News
Michael Lunich, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with profound sadness of his family to announce the death of Michael Lunich, 87, who passed on Sunday, August 28, 2022 surrounded by them. Michael was born February 9, 1935 in Youngstown, a son of the late Michael John and Claire (Boris) Lunich.
27 First News
Hugo Emil Silwanus, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA – Hugo Emil Silwanus, 77, died Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Blossom Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was born on January 7, 1945 in Spangdahlem, Germany, the son of the late Johann Friederich and Elisabeth Silwanus. Hugo retired as a truck driver. He was a member of Columbiana...
27 First News
Lawrence J. “Larry” Egley, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence J. “Larry” Egley, 72, of Boardman, died Thursday evening, August 25, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman. He was born December 27, 1949 in Youngstown, a son of John and Antionette (Church) Egley and had been a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Benita Lynn Lampkins, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Ms. Benita Lynn Lampkins will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. at The Wheatland Fire Hall, 71 Broadway Avenue, Wheatland, Pennsylvania. Benita was born March 30, 1963 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of...
27 First News
Mariann Zillo, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The world lost a beloved wife and mother, Mariann Zillo, on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Masternick Memorial Healthcare Center after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Mariann was born June 21, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Alfonso and Mary Gualtieri Carducci. A...
27 First News
David Eugene Criss, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Eugene Criss, 63, passed away, Monday, August 29, 2022 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton. He was born November 29, 1958 in Salem, son of the late Charles T., Sr. and Dorothy Mae (Harris) Criss. David had worked at the Masco Workshop in Boardman...
27 First News
Mary Louise Valeriani, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise Valeriani of Youngstown, Ohio passed away at home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She was born June 2, 1943, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Phillip and Angeline (Piccoli) Valeriani. After losing her mother early in her life, she was reared by her Aunt Lena and Uncle Victor Ranalli, Sr.
Comments / 0