Kern County, CA

Temps in low 90s means some relief from highest temperatures of the season

By Candy Cáceres
 5 days ago

Some relief is on the way for Kern County this weekend with temperatures returning to the low 90s for a brief period.

Meanwhile, above normal temperatures will continue across the area through Friday. By Sunday afternoon, high temperatures will be below normal for this time of year. A warming trend is expected to take
place early next week with temperatures rising above normal by Tuesday.

‘Dangerous days’: These will be the hottest California counties in 2053, study finds

Other than that, a few showers and thunderstorms over the higher Sierra this afternoon, dry weather will dominate through the middle of next week.

KGET

Kern Public Health reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,211 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported five new COVID-19 deaths and 1,211 cases Tuesday. This brings the county’s totals to 279,785 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,523 deaths and 269,152 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 699,897 negative COVID-19 tests and 279,785 positive tests, while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Is NASA’s Artemis program worth the $93 billion price tag?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — NASA has officially scrubbed today’s launch of Artemis 1. Engineers detected an issue with the third engine during a bleed procedure this morning, where some of the cryogenic propellant was sent to all four engines to get them to the proper temperature for start-up. The third engine failed to reach that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Nighttime traffic advisories for NB and SB HWY 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — Two separate traffic advisories to look out for in Central Bakersfield. Northbound State Route 99 Nighttime lane closures have been scheduled for all lanes of northbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program. Closures will take place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
