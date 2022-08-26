Temps in low 90s means some relief from highest temperatures of the season

Some relief is on the way for Kern County this weekend with temperatures returning to the low 90s for a brief period.

Meanwhile, above normal temperatures will continue across the area through Friday. By Sunday afternoon, high temperatures will be below normal for this time of year. A warming trend is expected to take

place early next week with temperatures rising above normal by Tuesday.

Other than that, a few showers and thunderstorms over the higher Sierra this afternoon, dry weather will dominate through the middle of next week.

