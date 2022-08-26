ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

MAC Football predictions and West Division futures best bet: Western and Eastern Michigan are both long shots to win at +500 and +800

The Mid-American Conference (MAC) has multiple teams that will contend for the title in 2022, and our experts already predicted who they think will win it all this season. In addition to this pick, our experts have a good feeling about which team will represent the East Division in the MAC Championship. Let’s dive into who we think can win the East and explain the betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook for each team in the MAC this year.
#12 Oklahoma State vs. Central Michigan prediction, odds and picks

College Football Week 1 has finally arrived, and there are multiple games kicking off Thursday night. A major matchup between the Central Michigan Chippewas and Oklahoma State Cowboys is Thursday at 7:00 pm EST, and DraftKings Sportsbook has a variety of betting markets and odds for the game. Our experts already weighed in on Central Michigan’s win total that you can read about here, but they also made a best bet for their opening game, so let’s dive into their best bet.
Breaking: Police investigating body found in Genesee County

Breaking: Michigan State Police and Montrose Township Police are investigating after a body was found in Montrose Township. Details are extremely limited. But Michigan State Police confirm the Montrose Police Department requested the MSP lab respond Thursday night on August 25, 2022. Mid-Michigan NOW reached out to Montrose Police Department,...
Burton Police looking for parents of child found by himself

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Burton Police are searching for the parents or guardians of a child who was found wandering by himself. The boy was found in the area of Kings Lane Apartments by himself, according to the Burton Police Department. Anyone who can help locate his parents or guardians...
LAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO: THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF LAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, SAGINAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN, AND ANY OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Planning Commission of Lakefield Township will conduct a public hearing concerning the following matter on Wednesday, September 14,2022 at 7:00 pm at the Lakefield Township Hall, 21050 Lakefield Rd. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a Special Use Permit has been requested by Lake Net LLC and Bible Baptist Church (property owner) to install a cable and internet switching station. The property is located at 5035 S. Merrill Rd. in the Township and is zoned B- community wide commercial. The parcel # is 19-11-1-23-2002-000 Written comments can be submitted to the Township prior to the Public Hearing from interested parties' oral comments will be accepted at the Hearing. Lakefield Township will provide necessary reasonable accommodations to individuals with disabilities at the hearing upon 4 days' notice to the Township. Jim Gray Lakefield Township Zoning Administrator.
