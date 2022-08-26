LAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO: THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF LAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, SAGINAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN, AND ANY OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Planning Commission of Lakefield Township will conduct a public hearing concerning the following matter on Wednesday, September 14,2022 at 7:00 pm at the Lakefield Township Hall, 21050 Lakefield Rd. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a Special Use Permit has been requested by Lake Net LLC and Bible Baptist Church (property owner) to install a cable and internet switching station. The property is located at 5035 S. Merrill Rd. in the Township and is zoned B- community wide commercial. The parcel # is 19-11-1-23-2002-000 Written comments can be submitted to the Township prior to the Public Hearing from interested parties' oral comments will be accepted at the Hearing. Lakefield Township will provide necessary reasonable accommodations to individuals with disabilities at the hearing upon 4 days' notice to the Township. Jim Gray Lakefield Township Zoning Administrator.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO