Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Spotlighting top performers with Bay City Player of the Week poll for Week 1
BAY CITY, MI – Week 1 of the high school gridiron season brought two nights of football fun. And to keep the ball rolling, we’d like to salute some of the sensational performances. We spotlight some of the top performers from the area’s 23 teams and ask for...
MLive.com
MAC Football predictions and West Division futures best bet: Western and Eastern Michigan are both long shots to win at +500 and +800
The Mid-American Conference (MAC) has multiple teams that will contend for the title in 2022, and our experts already predicted who they think will win it all this season. In addition to this pick, our experts have a good feeling about which team will represent the East Division in the MAC Championship. Let’s dive into who we think can win the East and explain the betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook for each team in the MAC this year.
MLive.com
#12 Oklahoma State vs. Central Michigan prediction, odds and picks
College Football Week 1 has finally arrived, and there are multiple games kicking off Thursday night. A major matchup between the Central Michigan Chippewas and Oklahoma State Cowboys is Thursday at 7:00 pm EST, and DraftKings Sportsbook has a variety of betting markets and odds for the game. Our experts already weighed in on Central Michigan’s win total that you can read about here, but they also made a best bet for their opening game, so let’s dive into their best bet.
UpNorthLive.com
Breaking: Police investigating body found in Genesee County
Breaking: Michigan State Police and Montrose Township Police are investigating after a body was found in Montrose Township. Details are extremely limited. But Michigan State Police confirm the Montrose Police Department requested the MSP lab respond Thursday night on August 25, 2022. Mid-Michigan NOW reached out to Montrose Police Department,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It’s back: Tittabawassee River flowing through Sanford Dam once again
SANFORD, MI - Progress is being made after a spring rainstorm wreaked havoc back in 2020 and caused the catastrophic failure of dams in Midland County. Efforts to restore the failed Sanford Dam reached a new milestone as the water started to flow again. The Four Lakes Task Force announced...
nbc25news.com
Michigan State Police confirms missing Shiawassee County teen has been found safe
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. - UPDATE: Brock has been located and is safe. EMA canceled. An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 16-year-old out of Laingsburg. Brock Thomas Johnston was last seen in the area of Laingsburg High School on Woodbury Rd. Police say he was last seen on...
WNEM
Burton Police looking for parents of child found by himself
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Burton Police are searching for the parents or guardians of a child who was found wandering by himself. The boy was found in the area of Kings Lane Apartments by himself, according to the Burton Police Department. Anyone who can help locate his parents or guardians...
MLive.com
Local Marketplace
LAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO: THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF LAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, SAGINAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN, AND ANY OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Planning Commission of Lakefield Township will conduct a public hearing concerning the following matter on Wednesday, September 14,2022 at 7:00 pm at the Lakefield Township Hall, 21050 Lakefield Rd. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a Special Use Permit has been requested by Lake Net LLC and Bible Baptist Church (property owner) to install a cable and internet switching station. The property is located at 5035 S. Merrill Rd. in the Township and is zoned B- community wide commercial. The parcel # is 19-11-1-23-2002-000 Written comments can be submitted to the Township prior to the Public Hearing from interested parties' oral comments will be accepted at the Hearing. Lakefield Township will provide necessary reasonable accommodations to individuals with disabilities at the hearing upon 4 days' notice to the Township. Jim Gray Lakefield Township Zoning Administrator.
Comments / 0