Pan Evolution Junior Steel Orchestra revved up the audience with the tune — “Out and Bad” — putting on a “pan-tastic” performance last Saturday, to capture the overall 1st place win, beating out five other ensembles in that category, at the 10th Annual Carlos Lezama Archives & Caribbean Culture Center (CLACC-C) Children’s Festival & Youth Pan Fest in front of the headquarters on St. John’s Place in Brooklyn.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO