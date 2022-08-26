ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

For this family, attending Mercer has become a family tradition

When freshman twins Matthew and William Smith started their fall semester classes at Mercer University, they continued what has become a family tradition. Their parents, Dr. Alan Smith and Dr. Susan (Turk) Smith, are both alumni, and their older sister, Emily Smith, is a senior majoring in finance. Their older brother, Harrison, went to West Point.
