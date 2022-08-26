Read full article on original website
For this family, attending Mercer has become a family tradition
When freshman twins Matthew and William Smith started their fall semester classes at Mercer University, they continued what has become a family tradition. Their parents, Dr. Alan Smith and Dr. Susan (Turk) Smith, are both alumni, and their older sister, Emily Smith, is a senior majoring in finance. Their older brother, Harrison, went to West Point.
'A blessing for this county': Houston County Schools plans to open student support center at end of September
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — An old school in Houston County is getting new life. The old Lindsey Elementary School is going to be a new support center, and at least one Houston County student thinks that's a good thing. The Houston County School District closed Lindsey at the end...
'Like taking a step back in time': Secret mural discovered by revitalization group in Sparta
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — It's not unusual for things to become forgotten and lost to time. However, one revitalization group in Hancock County uncovered a decades-old art piece that’s stirring up memories around town. "It is very much like being able to step back in time and talk...
'The shirt is more than just a shirt it has a meaning on it": Student business promotes non-violence in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — These days many people are looking for ways to make extra money. A group of kids here in Macon are launching a product line they hope will earn some extra cash while also making a difference. "Love people while they are here don't wait until they...
Rose Hill Cemetery offering $1,000 after gate tampered with overnight
MACON, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this article is from a previous story about cleanup efforts at Rose Hill Cemetery. Rose Hill Preservation & Restoration Inc. is asking for the communities help to find out who tampered with the cemetery's gate overnight on Sunday. The non-profit say...
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Macon
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Macon, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
'People have no respect for the past': Rose Hill Cemetery offers $1,000 reward to catch vandals
MACON, Ga. — Terri Yeomans loves spending her days at Rose Hill Cemetery. She said the cemetery is a sanctuary for her. This past weekend, her sanctuary was damaged. A suspect was caught on camera messing with the gate. The person broke the gate's arm. There was also a car in the footage.
'Joy of discovery': Digging up Georgia's past at GCSU
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — When you think of the state of Georgia, prehistoric fossils don't really come to mind. However, experts at Georgia College say creatures like mammoths used to roam our backyards long ago. Al Mead, biology professor and paleontologist at Georgia College, says that their institution has the...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 21-28)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'I call them family,': Baldwin Co. Fire Department helps teen fight for his dream. 18-year-old Garry Mitchem has always dreamed of becoming a firefighter for Baldwin County. His disability doesn't stop him from achieving that dream, or helping his community. "I love this fire department, I love Milledgeville, I love both the county and the community," he said.
Fort Valley woman celebrates 100th birthday
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — On Sunday, families and friends made their way to Fort Valley to help Mrs. Jessie Mae-Hill celebrate 100 years of living. Mrs. Hill is originally from Eastman, and she moved to Fort Valley with her 2 sisters who are now her neighbors. She had a...
Georgia couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary
ELKO, Ga. — A sweet couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Saturday in Elko, Georgia. Jeff Walker says they've stayed strong since when they were first married. Now, they reminisce about the success of their marriage. "I kept seeing this girl peep around the telephone pole. I said...
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/30/22
We now know the name of a woman killed in a stabbing inside a Macon home. Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says 27-year-old Brittany Wright was stabbed to death Monday night.
Mayor Miller explains anti-violence campaign, homeless relief efforts, plans for future GDOT summit
MACON, Ga. — When combatting Macon-Bibb County’s climbing homicide rate, Mayor Lester Miller said the benefits of the Macon Violence Prevention program will likely take years to manifest. “This is not going to be instantaneous where you stop bullets from flying,” Miller said during the August edition of...
Peach County High School starting new health aid course for students
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Peach County High School's new Certified Nurse Aide program is offering students an opportunity to learn new health skills before graduation. Seniors who are taking the course, like Keniya Williams, say learning new health skills helped build a new confidence in career goal-setting. "We've learned...
Georgia medical marijuana production at a standstill
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — This time last year, there were hopes that medical cannabis production and distribution offices would be opening in several spots in Central Georgia and around the state, like the one on Central State Hospital grounds in Milledgeville. Since then, complaints about the selection process and legal...
'Take it seriously': Central Georgia parents express concerns about RSV virus
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Health professionals are reporting more than 130 cases a week of a respiratory virus in Georgia. Many of those cases are in children, and at first glance it's easy to confuse it with COVID-19 or the flu. It's called Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). 13WMAZ spoke...
Governor Brian Kemp visits Eastman
EASTMAN, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Peach State's governor made a trip to Eastman's Stuckey's Pavilion to meet and chat with the locals on Friday. Kemp and his family are on the road, campaigning and meeting with Georgia residents as he prepares to run for another term and he wants potential voters to know that, whether or not they agree with his policies, "You cannot say I didn't do what I told you I would do."
Diving Dogs: Perry hosts competition for canines
PERRY, Ga. — Here's an interesting way for your furry friends to cool off!. Dog-athletes are diving for the gold medal at this year's dock diving regional championships. Canines compete to show off their athletic abilities by jumping as far as possible off of a diving dock and into a swimming pool.
Macon's murder numbers poised to pass last year
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- As of the end of August, there have been 47 homicides in Macon according to Coroner Leon Jones and, while that may seem like an average number for a year, we still have months to go. The majority of these homicides, 42 to be exact, have...
Stratford Academy blood drive honors student killed in lightning strike
MACON, Ga. — Walker Bethune was loved by his school, his family and the community. According to people, he was a dedicated student body president at Stratford Academy, a great friend, and an amazing son. After he was struck by lightning last summer in Florida, he passed away. The...
