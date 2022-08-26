Read full article on original website
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed Employees
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.
Starting a New Life
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's Home
News Channel 25
Police: Texas man killed in broad daylight downtown in entertainment district
AUSTIN, Texas — One man is dead after being fatally shot in the late morning Aug. 16 in Austin's downtown entertainment district. Shortly before 11 a.m. Austin police arrived at the intersection of East Sixth Street and Sabine Street and discovered 36-year-old Chester Sauls suffering from a gunshot wound. Sauls was unresponsive and later died at the scene.
Train hits car in northwest Austin, passengers escape
Austin Police said no one was hurt Tuesday morning after a train hit a stalled car in northwest Austin.
fox7austin.com
Round Rock SWAT cleared following home burglary
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock SWAT team was cleared following a report of a home burglary. Police said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle. The SWAT team was called to the scene as the report said the home burglary was in process.
SWAT situation in Round Rock resolved after possible home burglary
A reported home burglary situation Tuesday afternoon in Round Rock has been resolved, Round Rock Police said on Twitter.
Police investigating armed robbery of Little Caesars in northeast Austin
It happened on July 28 between 10 and 10:30 p.m. Police said the suspects held store employees at gunpoint and robbed the register and safe, then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
CBS Austin
Police seek help identifying NE Austin robbery suspects
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who robbed a Northeast Austin Little Caesar’s last month. It happened Thursday, July 28, at the pizza restaurant located at 1030 Norwood Park Boulevard, near the Hwy 198 & I-35 intersection. The Austin Police Department says between 10-10:30...
Austin police seeking suspect in Ohlen Road homicide
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a fatal North Austin shooting. The shooting occurred on Aug. 9 around 8:08 a.m. on the 1600 block of Ohlen Road. It took place at the Citgo gas station near the Austin North Target.
SWAT call ends in Round Rock following reported burglary
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department said a SWAT call to the scene of an alleged home burglary in progress on Tuesday afternoon has ended. Around 3:30 p.m., RRPD said officers were responding to the incident in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle in Round Rock.
Kyle police partnering with DFPS to provide gunlocks to households in need
KYLE, Texas — The Kyle Police Department (KPD) is partnering with the Hays and Caldwell County Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to provide extra safety measures for households that have guns. In a Facebook post, KPD said it will provide 200 gunlocks to Child Protective Service...
Drivers frustrated with ‘roller coaster’ Travis County road
Drivers describe a stretch of Blake Manor Road in Travis County, Texas as dangerous and harmful.
CBS Austin
APD: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run by big rig on I-35 upper deck
Austin Police say a pedestrian was killed over the weekend after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the I-35 upper deck. It happened Saturday, August, 27, in the 3800 block of I-35 in Central Austin. The Austin Police Department says 24-year-old Ian Lewis was struck in the southbound lanes at...
Man pleads guilty in 2019 murder at Austin hotel
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, 21-year-old Roosevelt Haynes pleaded guilty to murder in link to a 2019 homicide at an Austin Quality Inn. Haynes was arrested on May 16, 2019, for the murder of 29-year-old Jannerra Williams on May 5, 2019. He was later indicted on July 31, 2019, on the murder charge.
KSAT 12
Central Texas teen arrested for posing with gun in front of high school, police say
An 18-year-old man was arrested after a picture of him posing with a pistol in front of the Central Texas high school where he used to attend was posted to social media, according to police. Leander police said a student at Rouse High School reported the social media post to...
1 dead after vehicle hits traffic light in north Austin
Austin Police said one person is dead after a vehicle hit a traffic light Sunday night.
South Texas student apprehended for making threats to take firearm to campus
The post warned to 'not go to school tomorrow.'
Construction, drought reportedly causing increase in Austin rat problems
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video, about a rat problem in Pflugerville, was published in 2020. A number of factors have caused problems for local rodents – and now those rats are causing problems for residents. The Austin American-Statesman reports that a mix of new construction,...
fox7austin.com
Crash in North Austin leaves one person dead
AUSTIN, Texas - A person has died after a crash in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says that it and the Austin Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of North Lamar Boulevard and West Yager Lane at around 10:48 p.m. on August 28. Officials say the...
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Rare bike stolen from Austin bike shop
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin bike shop manager said a rare bike is missing from their shop after a man took off with it on Sunday. The incident was caught on camera. John Whitsell, the manager of Austin Tri-Cyclist, said the person who came in their store was knowledgeable about bikes and seemed trustworthy.
fox7austin.com
1 boy, 3 girls arrested in connection to threats made at Lockhart High School
LOCKHART, Texas - A 16-year-old boy was arrested for threats made on a girls' bathroom wall at Lockhart High School, the city said. The threat circulated on social media. As a result, both Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Lockhart Police Department increased their presence on and around Lockhart ISD campuses Monday.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest Two Bell County Men On Multiple Charges
15 College Station police officers and a K-9 officer were involved Saturday night in tracking down the driver and passenger who were in a pickup that was stolen from Killeen. The 19 year old driver from Temple and a 21 year old passenger from Killeen are being held on a combined 17 charges.
KVUE
