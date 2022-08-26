Read full article on original website
In Gainesville, even amidst the new, the old favorites endure.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?Evie M.Gainesville, FL
Your ‘Best Friend’ deserves a little R&R.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
New Publix opening Thursday in Gainesville
A new Publix will make it's return this Thursday located in the Westgate Shopping Center. The doors will officially open at 7:00am at 3315 West University Avenue where it used to reside just a little over a year ago. The former location was demolished with hopes to rebuild a new up-to-date location. The new store will be open everyday from 7:00am to 10:00pm.
Ocala man leading drug trafficking organization sentenced to 38 years
OCALA, Fla. — Ocala man Jonathan Jermain Thomas, 33, was sentenced Monday to 38 years and 4 months in federal prison. A federal jury convicted Thomas in April of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, more than 5 kilograms of cocaine and more than 1 kilogram of heroin.
The Swamp Restaurant is finally open in Midtown
The Swamp Restaurant finally reopened it's doors this afternoon in the Gainesville Innovation District. About two years ago the restaurant was torn down to make room for a new apartment building. The restaurant meant a lot to University of Florida's student culture and students are extremely happy that the restaurant...
Lawn mower fire spreads in Ocala garage
Ocala Fire Rescue responded to a fire that happened around 3:02 am this morning at a home at the 3400 block of SW 25th Street. OFR Public Information officer, Ashley Lopez, says when the crew arrived a lawn mower was in flames. She said the flames were spreading throughout the inside of the garage of the residence. The fire was put out within two minutes, said Lopez.
Middle school student arrested for bringing gun to Mebane Middle School in Alachua
Alachua — Monday afternoon the Alachua Police Department says a Mebane middle school student had a gun in his backpack at school. Police say the school went into a lockdown after another student told a teacher, who then told the school resource officer. They say this happened at 1:00 PM Monday.
Police plan to enforce pedestrian safety ordinance in Lake City
Lake City — Lake City Police announce their intention to enforce a pedestrian safety ordinance. An ordinance, which went into effect this year, prohibits someone in a car handing something to a pedestrian on some roads. The ordinance also prohibits a pedestrian giving something to someone in a car.
Man accused of throwing object at a car on Archer Road near Butler Plaza
Gainesville — Police say Sunday afternoon David Dunson threw a three inch rock, or piece of asphalt, at a car stopped in traffic. Police say the object hit the rear passenger side door, leaving a dent and chipping paint. Police say the damage was eight inches below the window, and a person was sitting there.
Teen shot in the head in Lake City
Lake City — A teenager was shot in the head Friday night in Lake City, police say. Lake City Police say a teen was shot around 5 PM Friday on SE Putnam Street. Officers were called for reports of shots fired, and when they arrived they say they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his head.
Bradford Middle School closes due to classroom flooding
Bradford County — Bradford Middle School students won't be back in school until Thursday, because of flooding. Bradford County Public Schools Operations and Safety Director Jeff Edison said issues resulted from Sunday night's storms. “We had 3 roof drain failures at the middle school, and so in Building 1...
Fatal fentanyl overdose leads to murder charge in Marion County
Marion County — A Marion County detective arrested 20-year-old Marquis Rosado, accusing him of first degree murder from a person who died of a fentanyl overdose. The Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Marcus Lane II died on October 12, 2021. The Medical Examiner's Office found Lane died from a toxic amount of fentanyl and ethanol.
Gas prices increase after weeks of going down
The average price of gas in Florida increased seven cents per gallon, AAA reported. That ended a streak of gas prices going down for 70-days. On Sunday, the statewide average stood at $3.61 per gallon, according to AAA. Over the last ten weeks, gas prices dropped $1.36 per gallon, which...
Car crash leaves a person dead in Lake City
One person died on the scene after a single car crash in Lake City on Sunday, according to the Lake City Police Department. LCPD says the car crash happened at the intersection of US 90 and NW Lake City Avenue around 5:51 am. Officials said the car hit a concrete pole which brought down the traffic lights causing a traffic delay at the intersection.
Gainesville Police officers received Narcan and went to hospital after making arrest
Gainesville — Gainesville police say two police officers received Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug, after possibly being exposed to drugs during an arrest. Police say the officers went to the hospital and have now been released. Police say dispatch sent officer Sunday morning at 9:45 to the Waw...
Gameday is almost here! Florida vs. Utah on Sept. 3rd
Florida football is less than a week away and their first opponent is seventh ranked Utah. No doubt that the Gators will be in for a tough fight ahead, but head coach Billy Napier knows that this team should not be taken lightly. He will continue preparing his team until Saturday.
U.S. Energy Secretary says gas prices will stabilize
Since gas prices nearly hit $5 a gallon in mid-June, they have gone down for 10 straight weeks. "I'm very appreciative of that," Gainesville resident Lanxton Davis said. According to GasBuddy, gas in Gainesville costs a little less than $3.66 gallon. "It's amazing how much you can spend on gas,"...
Citra man arrested for stabbing man to death after argument
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) Major Crimes detectives arrested a man Sunday for second-degree murder after he stabbed a victim to death. Jose Ismael Florencio, 24, stabbed Marvin Lee Pate, 48, at a home on NE 134th Place in Citra, Florida. At around 7:40...
