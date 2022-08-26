Ocala Fire Rescue responded to a fire that happened around 3:02 am this morning at a home at the 3400 block of SW 25th Street. OFR Public Information officer, Ashley Lopez, says when the crew arrived a lawn mower was in flames. She said the flames were spreading throughout the inside of the garage of the residence. The fire was put out within two minutes, said Lopez.

