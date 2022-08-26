Football: University of Jamestown reclaims the Paint Bucket with overtime win over Valley City State

The University of Jamestown and Valley City State University met on Thursday night to kick off the college football season in the 75th edition of the Paint Bucket Rivalry.

The Jimmies took a 14-0 lead into the locker room at half time, but the Vikings wouldn’t go down easy.

Valley City State came from behind to force overtime with a tied game at 21-21.

The Vikings scored a field goal on their first possession to go up 24-21, but the Jimmies responded with a touchdown on their possession to win 27-24.

The Jimmies reclaimed the Paint Bucket Trophy for the first time since 2018.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.