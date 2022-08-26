ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley City, ND

Football: University of Jamestown reclaims the Paint Bucket with overtime win over Valley City State

By Phil Benotti
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Q2b8_0hVrr77700

The University of Jamestown and Valley City State University met on Thursday night to kick off the college football season in the 75th edition of the Paint Bucket Rivalry.

The Jimmies took a 14-0 lead into the locker room at half time, but the Vikings wouldn’t go down easy.

Valley City State came from behind to force overtime with a tied game at 21-21.

The Vikings scored a field goal on their first possession to go up 24-21, but the Jimmies responded with a touchdown on their possession to win 27-24.

The Jimmies reclaimed the Paint Bucket Trophy for the first time since 2018.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

Sheyenne, Jamestown top weekly ND high school football rankings

(KFGO/KNFL) West Fargo Sheyenne and Jamestown remain at the top of this week’s Class 11AA and 11A football rankings. The polls are votes on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA). In Class 11AA, Sheyenne remains #1 after a 35-14 opening week win...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

I-94 Rollover East of Valley City; No Injuries Reported

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A pickup driver escaped serious injury after he lost control of his vehicle while pulling a trailer in the eastbound lane of Interstate 94 about 9:35am on Sunday, August 28th. The driver told authorities that while he was traveling eastbound with the cruise control...
VALLEY CITY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valley City, ND
Sports
Jamestown, ND
Football
Jamestown, ND
College Sports
Jamestown, ND
Sports
Valley City, ND
Football
Valley City, ND
College Sports
City
Valley City, ND
City
Jamestown, ND
kvrr.com

Drumconrath Brewing Announces Closure

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A downtown Fargo brewery announces it’s closing its doors. Drumconrath Brewing announced its impending closure on social media Monday. Owner and Hear Brewer Sam Corr says the brewery is forced to close because the taproom is underperforming. Despite a thriving distribution operation in six...
FARGO, ND
KX News

ND cities, counties await oil-fueled infrastructure funding

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s largest cities outside the oil-producing region in the western part of the state are awaiting millions of dollars for infrastructure projects, while the state’s smallest towns that haven’t benefited from oil production will at least get a few hundred dollars each under a major spending initiative approved by the North […]
BISMARCK, ND
kvrr.com

Duhamel and Mari get marriage license in Cass County

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Cass County Finance Office confirms Actor Josh Duhamel and 2016 Miss World America Audra Mari got a marriage license on Friday. The Minot and Fargo natives have been dating since 2019. It’s the same year Duhamel finalized his divorce from Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie after eight years of marriage.
CASS COUNTY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#American Football#College Football#The Paint Bucket Rivalry#The Paint Bucket Trophy#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

Vehicle rollover crash reported near Cooperstown

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has reported a rollover crash occurring 7 miles west of Coopertown, that resulted in one male suffering serious injuries. According to the NDHP, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on August 28, a vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 1 near mile marker 119, about 7 miles west […]
BINFORD, ND
froggyweb.com

Trace’s Takes: Fan Favorite Fargo Restaurant Closes Doors Permanently

This is perhaps the saddest news I’ll receive all day. My favorite restaurant in Fargo has closed it’s doors for good. Moe’s Southwest Grill on 25th St, has been temporarily closed for some time now, and the sad news broke just a few short hours ago. The good news for fall fans? A spirit of Halloween is set to replace the once thriving burrito delicatessen. Sad to see it go, but love the prospect of a new business!
agupdate.com

2022 Big Iron Farm Show expecting one of the largest shows in years

WEST FARGO, N.D. – With over 900 exhibit booths, training sessions, demonstrations and countless opportunities to connect with your peers, the Big Iron Farm Show is the place to be for farmers looking to immerse themselves in three days of agricultural advancements this fall. The 42nd annual Big Iron...
WEST FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

2 charged in shots-fired incident on United Tribes campus

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been arrested in Bismarck after Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots-fired call on the United Tribes Technical College campus there yesterday morning. No one was injured in the shooting but a witness was able to give officers a description of the shooter’s vehicle, which was later located in a trailer park about two miles away. Two men were seen walking away from the vehicle and, after an investigation, Damion and Devin Proffit of Fargo were taken into custody. Damion Proffit is charged with reckless endangerment and terrorizing. Devin Proffit is charged with tampering with evidence.
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
valleynewslive.com

Motorcyclist seriously hurt following Fargo crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist is battling life-threatening injuries following a crash in south Fargo. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29 at the intersection of 42nd St. and 9th Ave. S. Authorities aren’t releasing any other information saying the case is still...
FARGO, ND
KX News

Fargo police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

FARGO, ND (KXNET) — The Fargo Police Department is seeking assistance in locating D’Vyne Kenyon, a 13-year-old Fargo girl. D’Vyne was last seen at approximately 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 29, in Fargo. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, with reddish-brown hair, and was last seen wearing a green and black hoodie (pictured in […]
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

35-year-old Harvey, ND woman killed after crashing into school bus

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was killed when a car collided with a Turtle Lake Mercer school bus, with children on board, after school Friday afternoon. Highway Patrol says a woman headed west on Highway 200 drifted into the eastbound lane ½ mile east of Picardville.
HARVEY, ND
valleynewslive.com

S. Fargo woman speaks out after car stolen for 2nd time this summer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A S. Fargo woman is once again dealing with the emotions of her car being stolen for the second time this summer. Amber Dahl’s KIA Soul was stolen and all that is left behind is broken glass. ”It’s just really frustrating because I...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man scales roof at Sanford Hospital

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man experiencing a mental health crisis was brought to safety, Sunday morning, after police say he climbed the side of the building and onto the roof at Sanford Medical Center. Emergency crews were called shortly after 4 a.m. Negotiators were also on scene.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Thursday Storage Fire Deemed Accidental

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A storage unit fire Thursday evening in Jamestown has been deemed accidental. The Jamestown Fire Department was called after 6 PM to a unit on fire at Richlyn Self Storage along Louis Lamoure Ln. Thursday, Aug. 25th. Fire Lt. Sheldon Mohr provided the latest update on Friday.
JAMESTOWN, ND
KNOX News Radio

Fargo police search for dangerous suspect

Fargo police are asking the public for help in locating a 31-year old suspect wanted in a recent terrorizing/fleeing incident. Authorities describe Robin Heinonen as a Native American male…5 foot ten inches tall…weighing around 180 pounds. He also has a distinct tattoo with the letters “N” and “M” on the right side of his face.
FARGO, ND
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy