Armonk, NY

Armonk, NY
Baltimore, MD
Maryland Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
thefordhamram.com

The Best of the Bronx: Where to Eat Around Arthur Avenue

One of Fordham University's best qualities is being located just steps outside of Arthur Avenue, known for the fine dining that makes up the original Little Italy. You simply can't beat the incredible Italian food options right off campus. As a self-proclaimed Bronx foodie, I'd like to outline a comprehensive guide of the best places to eat while at Fordham.
BRONX, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Rap About Middletown, New York Going Viral on TikTok

If you're looking at the geography of the Hudson Valley region on a map then you may notice that this place is huge. There's a lot of debate about what cities and towns are really in the Hudson Valley. One city that is undeniably in the Hudson Valley is Middletown. Of course it deserves its very own rap song. Did you know that it has one?
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Huge 4 Day Festival Coming to Newburgh this Weekend

Can you believe it's almost Labor Day? It's been a fun summer, but I guess now it's time to start thinking about trading in our shorts for sweaters and our sandals for shoes. Yup, there's no avoiding it. Fall is on the way. Since this coming weekend is the unofficial last weekend of the summer we should do something fun. And I've got just the thing.
NEWBURGH, NY
Secret NYC

You Must Now Be 21 Years Old To Buy A Can Of Whipped Cream In NY

You must be 21 in New York to buy alcohol, and now whipped cream as well. In cans that is, Cool Whip tubs still seem to be a-ok. Back in November, New York State officially prohibited the sale of whipped cream chargers to anyone under the age of 21, Now, those over 21 are being asked to show ID when purchasing it, as anyone found in violation of selling whipped cream chargers to someone under 21 will be subject to a "civil penalty of up to $250 for an initial offense and up to $500 for each subsequent offense." The law was proposed by State Senator Joseph Addabbo (D-15) in 2019 due to the issue being brought up by his constituents. On November 25, 2021, Legislation (S.2819-A) officially became law (Chapter 515).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WJLA

Maryland toddler to be featured in Times Square for Down syndrome awareness

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A Montgomery County girl will be featured on the big screen in New York City's Times Square this fall as part of Down syndrome awareness month. Charleigh-Jean Carozza-Caviness, 3, from Gaithersburg, Md. will appear on the jumbotron on Saturday, Sept. 17, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
101.5 WPDH

The Circus is Coming to Poughkeepsie!

There was a time a few years ago that I thought the circus was going to become a thing of the past. There were a lot of things that were done at the circus that may have been considered politically incorrect. But, like the rest of the world, the circus had to make changes to keep up with the times. And I'm happy to say the circus has survived, and it's headed our way.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Seafood Festival Customers Cry 'Rip Off' After Disastrous Event

Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
BEACON, NY
CBS New York

Woman who fell through Bronx apartment's floor has long road to recovery

NEW YORK -- A woman who fell through the bathroom floor of her Bronx apartment over the weekend is still recovering at the hospital. Her husband said Monday he's hopeful the city will force the landlord to properly fix their home, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported. "She fell down. It was like a big hole," said Spellman Vandepool. Over the phone, Vandepool said his wife was conscious but has a long road to recovery. "My wife went to the bathroom ... when she stepped in the middle, in between the door and the toilet, she fell down," said Vandepool. Vandepool said they first heard a pipe...
BRONX, NY

