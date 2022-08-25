Read full article on original website
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today
Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
Cash Dividend On The Way From Imperial Oil (IMO)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/1/22, Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.34, payable on 10/1/22. As a percentage of IMO's recent stock price of $50.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Imperial Oil Ltd to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when IMO shares open for trading on 9/1/22.
AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Champions Oncology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSBR) Stock Up Recently?
Most readers would already be aware that Champions Oncology's (NASDAQ:CSBR) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Champions Oncology's ROE today.
Stock Market Mudslide Continues; Crowdstrike (CRWD) Posts Strong Q2
The market mudslide continued a third-straight trading day today, with the Dow slipping another -0.96%, the S&P 500 -1.10% and the Nasdaq -1.12% — now down -4% for the past week. Weakest of all on the day was the small-cap Russell 2000, which fell -1.54%. The tone of market...
Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)
Some The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, Fabrizio Freda, recently sold a substantial US$5.3m worth of stock at a price of US$268 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 14% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.
Why Lucid and Nikola Dropped While Plug Power Rose Today
It's no surprise that many electric vehicle (EV) start-ups have plans to raise capital as they work toward manufacturing at a scale that brings in enough cash. Investors react negatively anyway when those plans are announced. Today, that helped drive shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA)...
Singapore Stock Market May Hand Back Tuesday's Gains
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market rebounded on Tuesday, one session after snapping the two-day winning streak in which it had picked up more than 15 points or 0.5 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,240-point plateau although it's likely to see renewed selling pressure on Wednesday.
MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses mixed in early trade
Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Wednesday amid concerns about global economic growth, while rebounding oil prices cushioned the fall in the region. Aug 31 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Wednesday amid concerns about global...
Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks as the Fed Stay Hawkish
Powell vowed once again last Friday to keep the Fed’s inflation fight going, which means higher interest rates. The Fed chair also stressed once again the central bank’s willingness to cause pain in the form of higher unemployment and slowing growth, if that is what it takes to drag down prices.
Nutanix Q4 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?
Tech stocks have been hit hard in 2022 amid a hawkish Fed. For example, the Zacks Computer and Technology Sector is down more than 25% YTD. Even over the last month, the sector has continued to lag the S&P 500. A company in the sector, Nutanix NTNX, is on deck...
Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ALLY, ZM, WDAY
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY), where a total of 17,767 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,200 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) insiders sold US$2.0m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend
The fact that multiple NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.
Terminix Global Holdings (TMX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Terminix Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: TMX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.84, changing hands as low as $42.69 per share. Terminix Global Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Here's Why Investors Should Hold on to Accenture (ACN) Stock
Accenture plc ACN is currently benefiting from its acquisitions and strong liquidity. ACN’s earnings and revenues are anticipated to grow 21.4% and 21.9%, respectively, in fiscal 2022. Factors That Augur Well. Acquisitions have been one of the key growth strategies for Accenture for a while. They enabled ACN to...
3 Large Cap Stocks Traded By U.S. Politicians in the Past Six Months
The railroad industry has caught the market’s attention lately as the federal regulator, the Surface Transportation Board (STB), highlighted issues and suggested ways to revitalize the country’s freight services. Notably, the U.S. freight railroad industry is dominated by a few big players, including Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Interestingly, these companies are part of the portfolios of some prominent U.S. politicians as well.
Why Shares of Zhihu Fell Today
Shares of the Chinese online content company Zhihu (NYSE: ZH) fell more than 8% today after the company reported earnings results for the second quarter of the year earlier in the day. So what. Zhihu reported a net loss of $0.12 per American depositary share on total revenue of close...
PTC Inc. Stock Lost 4% In One Week, What's Next?
PTC Inc. stock (NASDAQ: PTC) has lost 4.1% in the last week, marginally lower than the S&P 500 (down 4%). However, the stock has also underperformed over the last ten days (-8.3% vs -5.1%) and one month (-8.9% vs -0.2%). PTC is a global software and services company that offers...
Why Digital Realty Trust is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (DLR)
Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.9% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
