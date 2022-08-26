Topeka library hosts Civil War in Kansas event

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A local organization is teaching people about the Civil War and its impact right here in Kansas.

The Topeka Genealogical Society hosted a civil war presentation at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library today. The society meets once a month featuring new topics each time.

This month’s topic is the Civil War. The event gives the community a chance to learn the history of the Jayhawk state.

“I think it’s really important no matter where you live, that you learn your local history,” Director of Engagement and Learning at the Watkins Museum of History Will Haynes said. “We are part of our history. History is being made every day and we make history. By learning what happened in the past in your community and in your state, you can be inspired.”

The Topeka Genealogical Society is currently open to the public. It will hold its next event on Sep. 22 at the library.

