ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka library hosts Civil War in Kansas event

By Gabriel Johnson
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eLOnj_0hVrnu7v00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A local organization is teaching people about the Civil War and its impact right here in Kansas.

The Topeka Genealogical Society hosted a civil war presentation at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library today. The society meets once a month featuring new topics each time.

KS Dems announce college affordability plan

This month’s topic is the Civil War. The event gives the community a chance to learn the history of the Jayhawk state.

“I think it’s really important no matter where you live, that you learn your local history,” Director of Engagement and Learning at the Watkins Museum of History Will Haynes said. “We are part of our history. History is being made every day and we make history. By learning what happened in the past in your community and in your state, you can be inspired.”

The Topeka Genealogical Society is currently open to the public. It will hold its next event on Sep. 22 at the library.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Washburn welcomes students back with WU Fest

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University held its annual WU Fest Tuesday evening on the Memorial Union Lawn. “This is an event where anybody can come and see all the organizations that are on campus,” said Mia Weiler, Washburn University Jr.” I’m a part of Alpha Phi, which is a sorority on campus. It gives us […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public School officials say an unidentified man gained access to Eisenhower Middle School early Tuesday morning through an unlatched door. Eisenhower Middle School Principal Scott Schwarz sent an email to parents after the incident. Schwarz said a staff member entered the school through a back entrance and did not properly pull the door shut. The person gained access a short time later, but Schwarz said they quickly exited the building after he was quickly viewed by school and police officials both in the building and on camera.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
County
Shawnee County, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Government
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
WIBW

2 Kansas students, 5 others accepted to K-State as high school seniors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two students from Kansas and five others from around the nation have been admitted to K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine as high school seniors through its Early Admission Program. Kansas State University says on Monday, Aug. 29, the College of Veterinary Medicine announced its new...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Theatre teacher helps students gain life skills beyond the stage

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Teachers make a difference in the community every day. In fact, they are teaching the kids of tomorrow. But when a teacher goes above and beyond in a course that can get overlooked, it makes a lasting impact on their futures. The Washburn Rural High School theater is empty now, but come October, […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas Cold Cases: Glenna Bullard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Glenna Bullard loved to have fun, and loved her family. “Glenna was a very lively person,” her sister-in-law Jennifer Fields recalls. “She was caring and always tried to help out wherever she could.”. Glenna, who was 38 years old, had moved from Texas to...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local History#Local Life#Civil War#Havingfun#Talk Info#Jayhawk#Haynes#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

Eisenhower middle school intruder leaves parents concerned

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Parents are uneasy after an unknown person was found inside Eisenhower Middle School in Topeka on Tuesday. The district says the person got in through a back door a staff member left open. “I’m very concerned,” parent Lena Alston said. “I would think that most parents would be concerned, and that we […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Veil Events hosts Bridal fair downtown

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Veil Bridal Events held a Bridal Fair Sunday afternoon at the Townsite Ballroom in downtown Topeka. “Veil Events is a wedding planning business. We get to help brides and grooms plan their big day. We consult with them, we design their timelines and we become their day-of coordinator to help them have […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Gage Park ‘Animaland’ sculpture found damaged

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of the animal sculptures at Gage Park’s “Animaland” is off-limits to guests after a large hole was found in it. Visitors discovered the damage to the camel sculpture on Aug. 29. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation has taken steps to prevent people from climbing on it for the time being. Mike […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

‘The Big Easy’ comes to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka held their annual fundraising event Saturday evening at their club location. “We are so excited to host people back into our building. This is our first in-person event in three years and we decided to come out with an event we have never done before. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

TPD inviting public comment on basic police training for officers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department Training Staff is giving the public an opportunity to make comments and ask questions about the current curriculum taught at the Basic Police Training Academy. In a press release issued Monday, the department invited the public to learn more about what curriculum is being offered. The public is […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Zoo celebrates an endangered species

TOPEKA (KSNT)-Today is World African Painted Dog Day, and the Topeka Zoo didn’t hesitate to jump on the celebration train. Members of the community gathered at the Zoo’s Camp Cowabunga to color their own painted dog, see a skull and learn more about the animal. With only 7,000 left in the world, the Topeka Zoo […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Commissioners approved requests for DOC program and a 21-acre property

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Board of Commissioners approved two measures Monday, August 29, for the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections and one company’s rezoning request. Commissioners approved the extension of a work training program through the Department of Corrections for another two years. The extension was...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka middle school breached briefly, video alerts police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Eisenhower Middle School in Topeka has issued a statement after an individual used an unlocked door to enter the school early Tuesday morning. According to Principal Scott Schwarz, an individual came into the building through a back door that had not been latched properly. The individual entered and then exited the building […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former WIBW-TV news anchor is coming home to replace long-time anchorman Ralph Hipp, who is retiring September 2. WIBW-TV News Director Jon Janes announced Thursday that David Oliver will return to Northeast Kansas, where he will team up with Melissa Brunner, starting September 19. Oliver,...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy