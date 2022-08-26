Read full article on original website
Steam Making Classic Open-World Game Free for Limited Time
Valve's Steam platform for PC is soon going to make a classic open-world game completely free to download for a short period of time. In a general sense, PC fans are more used to seeing free games become available on a weekly basis through the Epic Games Store. However, Steam is known to also give away free titles on a somewhat routine basis as well, and as luck would have it, this trend will be continuing in just a couple of short days.
Assassin's Creed Remake Release Detailed in New Rumor
A new rumor has suggested that a remake of the original Assassin's Creed is set to launch at some point in the coming year. Believe it or not, this isn't the first time that we've heard about Ubisoft working on a new version of Assassin's Creed. Earlier this year, it seemed like Ubisoft itself might even be teasing that the entry that started the Assassin's Creed franchise could be coming back in a new form. And while it remains to be seen if this will be accurate, the game's potential remake could be tied to the next Assassin's Creed entry.
New PS5 Console Quietly Released by Sony
A new version of Sony's PlayStation 5 console has quietly started to release around the world. Since first launching back in 2020, many PlayStation fans have assumed that a new, upgraded model of the PS5 would release at some point in the coming years. Much like the PS4 Pro released midway through the PS4's life cycle, fans have expected that a PS5 Pro console will arrive eventually. Sadly, this version of the console has yet to be announced by Sony, with the new model of the platform that is now arriving simply being a basic hardware revision.
PlayStation Under Fire With New Lawsuit
Sony has found itself under fire this week after a new lawsuit was directed at the company that involved the PlayStation gaming brand. In a general sense, we've seen lawsuits come about in the past directed at various gaming companies such as Nintendo, Xbox, and more. However, more often than not, these previous lawsuits tend to involve faulty hardware. Conversely, these new allegations that Sony is dealing with don't involve physical hardware at all, and instead, it involves digital goods.
God of War Ragnarok Makes Big Changes to Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos
God of War Ragnarok will make some pretty significant changes to Kratos' gear, opting to create a more refined and engaging experience in the process. God of War Ragnarok is shaping up to be the biggest game of 2022 given the immense success of its predecessor and the hype behind this sequel. The first look at the game hit the web last fall and although it looked great, many noted that it was fairly identical in look and mechanics to the game before it. Of course, there's the old saying "If it ain't broke, don't fix it", but many have been wondering what the big changes between these two games will be beyond the new story.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Topples 'Broly' Record at U.S. Box Office
Dragon Ball Super is on the world's stage right now, and we have its new movie to thank. After a solid opening in Japan, the movie moved to the United States and wowed fans by taking the top spot at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. And now in its second weekend, Dragon Ball Super has taken down a record earned by 'Broly' a few years ago.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals Vegeta's Jiren-Inspired Training Regimine
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now out in theaters. And, while there is a lot of hype about how the movie puts Gohan and Piccolo back on the map of Dragon Bal power-players, Super Hero does also do something to advance the stories of Goku and Vegeta, following the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and the anime's Tournament of Power arc. We know that (whether fully canon or not) Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero takes place during Dragon Ball Super's Granolah Arc in the manga – a story that saw Goku and (in particular) Vegeta make significant jumps in their power evolution.
PlayStation Acquires New Studio, Creates New Division
PlayStation has announced that it has officially agreed to acquire Savage Game Studios, a mobile game developer. Additionally, while Savage Game Studios is joining PlayStation Studios like any other first-party developer, it will be doing so as part of the newly created PlayStation Studios Mobile Division. The exact terms of the deal were not announced.
New Xbox Rumor Should Excite Xbox 360 Fans
A new rumor associated with Microsoft's Xbox platform should excite those that used to play games on Xbox 360. For a prolonged period of time, Microsoft focused heavily on ensuring that Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles would be backward compatible with titles from the original Xbox and Xbox 360. And while this backward compatible library is quite deep on current-gen platforms, Microsoft has since stopped with its efforts to bring new titles to the service. Fortunately, it sounds like this might not be the case for much longer.
Power Rangers Announces Season 30 Cosmic Fury, Reveals Return of Dino Fury Cast
Hasbro and eOne decided to kick off National Power Rangers Day with a huge announcement, officially unveiling Power Rangers' 30th season. In a new video Power Rangers Dino Fury executive producer and showrunner Simon Bennett officially revealed that season 30 will be titled Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, and that he will be returning as showrunner, but that's not all. Bennett also revealed that for the first time since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a team will return for a third season, as the Dino Fury cast will be reprising their roles as the Rangers in Cosmic Fury, which will take their adventures into space and across the galaxy. Cosmic Fury will air in 2023, and you can check out the full reveal in the video below,.
Facebook Gaming App Shutting Down Soon
The Facebook Gaming app used to connect with Facebook's content creators and watch their streams will be shut down towards the end of October, the Facebook Gaming team confirmed this week. News of this shutdown was shared within a notification present in the app itself with Facebook Gaming confirming that October 28th will mark the end of the app on mobile platforms. No changes have been announced regarding the web-based Facebook Gaming service with the Facebook Gaming team reaffirming in its message that people will still be able to navigate gaming content in the traditional Facebook app itself.
Starfield Is Reportedly Twice as Big as Previous Bethesda Games
Starfield, the upcoming RPG from developer Bethesda Game Studios, is said to be twice as big as the studio's previous titles. In a general sense, Bethesda has always been known for creating some of the most sprawling open-world games ever. Whether it be with titles like Fallout 4 or The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, part of the allure of Bethesda Game Studios is that it has always made worlds that players can get lost in. And while these aforementioned games were already massive in their own right, it sounds like they pale in comparison to Starfield.
Xbox Live Games With Gold Reveals Free Games for September 2022
Microsoft has revealed the new slate of free games that Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to download throughout the month of September 2022. Per usual, Microsoft is bringing four new titles to its Xbox Games with Gold service for the coming month. And while many fans have often been disappointed by what Games with Gold has to offer, September's lineup is a bit stronger than normal.
New Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Trailer Shows Off Hidden Secrets
After Dragon Ball Super started to tear its way through the box office overseas earlier this Summer, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now dominating box office releases around the world and has released a huge new trailer revealing its hidden secrets to celebrate! Although promotional materials had been holding back until the newest feature film made its way to other territories, the major new characters, forms, and battles have now been fully experienced by fans who were able to check out the new movie already. But for those that have yet to, now there's one major push to show off what the new movie has to offer.
John Carpenter Reveals Why He Hasn't Finished Red Dead Redemption
Director John Carpenter hasn't finished Red Dead Redemption for a rather hilarious reason. For those who don't know, John Carpenter is an avid gamer on top of being one of the most acclaimed horror directors out there. The man behind films such Halloween and The Thing spends a lot of time on the sticks. The 76-year-old often speaks about his current favorite games in interviews, highlighting his great taste in the interactive medium. Earlier this year, he echoed the industry's praise of Halo Infinite and dubbed it the best game in the sci-fi series. With as much information as there is about his gaming habits out there, it's safe to say he's pretty adept at playing video games... but he still has some trouble with certain titles.
Today's Wordle #437 Isn't Too Tricky
Wordle players have another easy day today, with a puzzle that shouldn't be too difficult. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
House of the Dragon Episode 3 Preview Offers More Detailed Look at Creepy New Villain
Through two episodes, HBO's House of the Dragon has been all about the Targaryens. There are characters from other houses involved in the story, but the root of the entire story is the line of Targaryen power. Both the heroes and the villains of the series seem to be those in House Targaryen, save for one chilling new villain that was introduced at the end of the second episode. While very little information is available about this villain, the preview for the show's third episode offers a much better look at them.
New Mafia Game Announced by 2K
2K Games and developer Hangar 13 have announced that a fourth installment in the Mafia series is now in active development. Throughout 2022, we've already heard via multiple reports that Hangar 13 is in the process of working on Mafia 4 with the intent of making it a prequel to the original Mafia. And while the studio has yet to confirm that this will be the case, we do now know that a new game in the franchise is in development.
FTR Responds to Being Left Off the AEW Fight Forever Roster
News broke on Sunday that FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood would not be featured on the AEW Fight Forever roster when the game releases (the release date is still TBA). This came as a surprise given how the pair are former AEW World Tag Team Champions and are having a banner 2022 while reigning as Ring of Honor, AAA and IWGP World Tag Team Champions. The pair responded to the news in a new interview with Give Me Sport on Monday, saying there are no hard feelings.
WWE・
Star Wars Reveals Obi-Wan and Anakin's Secret Clone Wars Mission
As the Clone Wars rage on, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker set out together on a top-secret mission in Marvel's Star Wars: Obi-Wan #4. During the Jedi's final days in his hermit's hut in the remote deserts of Tatooine, the elder Obi-Wan reflects on records key moments of his life: His time as a youngling and an adventure with Gehren Rand (in Obi-Wan #1). A distress call bringing the Jedi padawan to the dark side of the moon with Master Qui-Gon Jinn (in Obi-Wan #2). The Battle of Abrion Bridge during the era of the Clone Wars (in Obi-Wan #3).
