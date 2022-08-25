ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

natureworldnews.com

Research Tracks Ancient History of Manatees and Were They Really Come From

While just four species of slow-moving aquatic herbivores of the order Sirenia remain on the planet, many different types of sea cows have existed for the previous 47 million years. Sea cows have inhabited the shores of every continent except Antarctica, and multiple species have coexisted during periods. A new...
Narcity

This Suspension Bridge Trail In Canada Offers Breathtaking Views Of The Changing Fall Colours

If you want to see changing leaves in the best way, you can take a fall hike along this suspension bridge in Canada that offers jaw-dropping views of the colourful foliage. Located in Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook in the Eastern Townships region of Quebec, the 50-foot-tall suspension bridge is actually the longest pedestrian suspended bridge in North America, and is a great spot for stunning views of the Coaticook gorge.
Andrei Tapalaga

Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years Ago

Filipinos are pictured in loincloths sitting in a circle together at Coney Island in New York in the early 20th centuryRareHistoricalPhotos. Many people are not aware, but Human Zoos used to be quite a common thing in the western world during the 19th and early 20th centuries. What these Zoos consisted of were tribesmen from various corners of the world put on display for the entertainment of others. Instead of cages, these indigenous people were placed in habitats that were similar to their place of origin, and in exchange for this cruel slavery, they were given the bare minimum to survive.
Anita Durairaj

The Codex Sinaiticus discovered at the foot of Mount Sinai contains the oldest copy of the New Testament

A page of the Codex SinaiticusCredit: Unknown photographer; Public Domain Image. The Codex Sinaiticus contains the oldest surviving complete manuscript of the New Testament. It also contains sections of the Old Testament and books of the Apocrypha. It is a Greek Bible written in a type of handwritten script called uncial. This script was commonly used during the 4th to 8th centuries AD by both Latin and Greek scribes.
Interesting Engineering

A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second

The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
Anita Durairaj

"Super-sized Stonehenge" buried underground turned out to be an ancient monument never seen before

Credit: Peter Trimming / Magical Stonehenge / CC BY-SA 2.0. Durrington Walls is located in the Stonehenge World Heritage Site in England. The site is just a circle of mounded earth with a circumference of one mile. In 2015, scientists used remote sensing and ground-penetrating radar to determine that there might have been at least 90 standing stones, 15 feet tall, at the site. According to scientists at the time, these stones were 15 times bigger than Stonehenge.

