Inside ‘lost city’ hidden in deep ocean with ‘unusual’ terrain – and it’s baffling scientists
AN UNDERWATER city of unique, upward-reaching rocks and chemical reactions has scientists wondering if they've found the answer to how life begins. The Lost City Hydrothermal Field is situated in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean near the Mid-Atlantic Ridge. The Lost City is affixed on top of an underwater...
Research Tracks Ancient History of Manatees and Were They Really Come From
While just four species of slow-moving aquatic herbivores of the order Sirenia remain on the planet, many different types of sea cows have existed for the previous 47 million years. Sea cows have inhabited the shores of every continent except Antarctica, and multiple species have coexisted during periods. A new...
This Suspension Bridge Trail In Canada Offers Breathtaking Views Of The Changing Fall Colours
If you want to see changing leaves in the best way, you can take a fall hike along this suspension bridge in Canada that offers jaw-dropping views of the colourful foliage. Located in Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook in the Eastern Townships region of Quebec, the 50-foot-tall suspension bridge is actually the longest pedestrian suspended bridge in North America, and is a great spot for stunning views of the Coaticook gorge.
7 Secret Beaches Around Toronto Where You Can Bask On Velvety Sand Shores
Summer isn't over yet, and there's still time to soak up some sun on the beach. These soft sandy shores are a road trip away from Toronto, and you can enjoy crystal blue waters and more at these spots. Get your friends together and spend the day in a sandy...
This Ontario Hike Has A Panoramic View Of Ancient Mountains That Are Older Than Some Stars
While it may be sad that summer is coming to an end there are epic fall adventures in Ontario to take advantage of. There is a short hike in Sudbury that will take you to stunning panoramic views of ancient mountain ranges. Willisville Mountain is a hidden gem in Ontario...
Expedition Suggests Amelia Earhart May Have Had an Encounter With Vicious Coconut Crabs on Nikumaroro
American aviation pioneer Amelia Mary Earhart was the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. On July 2, 1937, famous American aviator Amelia Earhart along with her navigator Fred Noonan and their plane mysteriously disappeared on the third to last leg of their world flight.
A French physicist posted a photo he claimed was from the James Webb Space Telescope, praising the 'level of detail' — it turned out to be a slice of chorizo
Etienne Klein posted a photo of chorizo sausage on his Twitter, joking that it was an image from the James Webb Space Telescope.
Giant Dinosaur Not Seen for 70 Million Years Discovered in New Mexico
A new species of dinosaur, Bisticeratops froeseorum, has been confirmed after the in-depth study of a skull found in 1975.
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years Ago
Filipinos are pictured in loincloths sitting in a circle together at Coney Island in New York in the early 20th centuryRareHistoricalPhotos. Many people are not aware, but Human Zoos used to be quite a common thing in the western world during the 19th and early 20th centuries. What these Zoos consisted of were tribesmen from various corners of the world put on display for the entertainment of others. Instead of cages, these indigenous people were placed in habitats that were similar to their place of origin, and in exchange for this cruel slavery, they were given the bare minimum to survive.
A private island in the Caribbean Sea is on sale for less than the average house in America. Take a look.
Iguana Island, a private island in the Caribbean Sea, has gone on the market. It sits on five acres of land and has a three-bedroom home.
Atlantic Awakening: Where Tropical Development Is Possible Into Labor Day Weekend
The long-slumbering Atlantic Basin is finally showing signs of waking up. Multiple areas are being monitored for possible development. One is in the Caribbean Sea, the other in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Despite being the prime time of hurricane season, it's far from certain if one or both will be...
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the sea
Thor's WellCredit: John Fowler from Placitas, NM, USA; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is also called Thor's Well. It is one of America's natural wonders and is located in the middle of Cape Perpetua, south of Yachats in Oregon.
Watch horror moment pod of bloodthirsty killer whales ‘bent on destruction’ rams Brits’ yacht and BITES OFF rudder
THIS is the terrifying moment a pod of bloodthirsty killer whales rammed into a British yacht and ripped off a chunk of the rudder. The crew were sailing 20 miles off the coast of Spain in the Atlantic Ocean when they suddenly found their 50ft yacht surrounded by the killer creatures.
The shipwreck that sank 350 years ago has just unearthed priceless treasures
In 1956, a ship loaded with valuable jewellery set sail from Havana and was supposed to reach Spain. But a collision with a reef caused it to sink and, at the same time, its treasure to disappear. But after centuries of searching, the wreck has finally been found. The disappearance...
The Codex Sinaiticus discovered at the foot of Mount Sinai contains the oldest copy of the New Testament
A page of the Codex SinaiticusCredit: Unknown photographer; Public Domain Image. The Codex Sinaiticus contains the oldest surviving complete manuscript of the New Testament. It also contains sections of the Old Testament and books of the Apocrypha. It is a Greek Bible written in a type of handwritten script called uncial. This script was commonly used during the 4th to 8th centuries AD by both Latin and Greek scribes.
Impact Crater Found Beneath the North Atlantic Shows that the Asteroid that Killed the Dinosaur May Have a Collaborator
Evidence of an asteroid impact crater is under the North Atlantic Ocean. The discovery could make scientists reevaluate how the era of dinosaurs came to an end. Scientists have discovered a giant asteroid crater under the Earth's surface. The crater was created by an asteroid collision 66 million years ago.
The Man Who Wants To Release Thousands of Wooly Mammoths Into the Arctic
George Church is a co-founder of Colossal Biosciences, which is attempting to develop an animal that closely resembles the giant creature.
Watch horrifying moment shark savages diver in chilling Red Sea footage as terrified victim screams for help
THIS is the horrifying moment a shark savaged a diver in the Red Sea. A terrifying scream can be heard from ten metres under the water as the white tip tore at the man's leg, filling the water with blood. The horror footage was shot in 2018 by diver Dan...
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
"Super-sized Stonehenge" buried underground turned out to be an ancient monument never seen before
Credit: Peter Trimming / Magical Stonehenge / CC BY-SA 2.0. Durrington Walls is located in the Stonehenge World Heritage Site in England. The site is just a circle of mounded earth with a circumference of one mile. In 2015, scientists used remote sensing and ground-penetrating radar to determine that there might have been at least 90 standing stones, 15 feet tall, at the site. According to scientists at the time, these stones were 15 times bigger than Stonehenge.
