WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Daily Game
5-3-5
(five, three, five)
Hit 5
02-14-16-29-34
(two, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $595,000
Keno
03-07-09-17-24-27-29-42-48-49-50-52-60-62-63-64-65-74-75-76
(three, seven, nine, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-six)
Match 4
02-09-11-23
(two, nine, eleven, twenty-three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 135,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 115,000,000
