Everett, WA

KING 5

Paraglider dies after crashing into tree near Tiger Mountain

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A paraglider died after crashing into a tree near Tiger Mountain near Issaquah Sunday evening. Eastside Fire and Rescue responded to rescue the paraglider on Tiger Mountain Road Southeast near Southeast 144th Place. The paraglider was stranded about 30 feet up a tree, according to Eastside...
ISSAQUAH, WA
KOMO News

Large fire erupts at Everett compost facility, brings smoke and smell to area

EVERETT, Wash. — There's a smoky haze visible from miles away and it's actually from a compost facility. The Marysville Fire District confirmed the fire started at the facility in Everett. The smoky haze is also bringing a smell to the Marysville area. MFD said it has several units...
KING 5

Deadly Aurora Avenue shooting part of a 'concerning trend' in Seattle

SEATTLE — Police said one man was shot and killed along Aurora Avenue overnight Tuesday, with Seattle on track to pass a 25-year-high in deadly shootings. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) was called to the 14300 block of Aurora Avenue North at about 12:15 a.m. for reports of a person shot. Officers found a 44-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds and declared him dead at the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Be on the lookout for oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers in Everett area

EVERETT, Wash. — People who live in the Everett area are being asked to report sightings of an unusually large grasshopper with distinct striped eyes. Earlier this year, an Everett resident reported seeing an Egyptian grasshopper (Anacridium aegyptium). Entomologists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently confirmed that sighting was the first detection of the grasshopper in the state.
EVERETT, WA
Outsider.com

Missing Seattle Hiker’s Body Found at Bottom of Cliffs Near Washington’s Lake Lillian

The search for a missing hiker has come to an end as officials have located the 24-year-old’s body near Lillian Lake in Washington. On Monday, August 15, loved ones reported Nicolas Gomiero missing after he went hiking in the Lake Lillian region near Snoqualmie Pass in Kittitas County, Washington. That same day, local authorities organized a search and rescue operation that continued until nightfall and resumed on Tuesday. Kittitas County Search and Rescue (SAR) joined the county’s Sheriff’s Department to aid in the recovery of Gomiero. According to the sheriff’s report, the team “searched all day in the steep, rugged, mountainous terrain.”
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Suspect killed in Tacoma police shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — A suspect was shot and killed after he fired at police in south Tacoma on Sunday. Tacoma police officers were called to the 6700 block of South Monroe Street after a man called 911 and reported a relative of his assaulted him, according to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT).
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Renton patrol car catches fire; blaze caught on video

A Renton police officer was left without a car on after their patrol car caught fire Friday morning, according to the Renton Police Department. At about 10 a.m., a Renton patrol SUV caught fire near the corner of Powell Avenue Southwest and Southwest Seventh Street in Renton. Renton Regional Fire...
KING 5

Two men injured in shooting at Tacoma 7-Eleven

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men injured in a shooting outside a Tacoma gas station were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police. A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department said two men were shot at a 7-Eleven in the 9500 block of Steele Street South just before 1 a.m. The men are battling their injuries at a local hospital, the spokesperson said.
TACOMA, WA
truecrimedaily

Neighbor accused of killing couple who were about to open brewery, leaving bodies in trash

OLALLA, Wash. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old Tacoma-area man is accused of killing a married couple and leaving their bodies in a trash can on their porch. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about "suspicious circumstances" at a home on the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue SE. The caller said she went to check on her parents at their residence, but they were nowhere to be found. She also reportedly noticed signs of forced entry and blood.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Two men shot near 7-Eleven, taken to hospital in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A shooting in Pierce County sent two men to the hospital early Friday morning. The shooting occurred near a 7-Eleven store in the 9500 block of South Steele Street in Tacoma around 12:47 a.m. Police said the two shooting victims were in their 30s. Both suffered...
TACOMA, WA
