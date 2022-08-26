Read full article on original website
Paraglider dies after crashing into tree near Tiger Mountain
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A paraglider died after crashing into a tree near Tiger Mountain near Issaquah Sunday evening. Eastside Fire and Rescue responded to rescue the paraglider on Tiger Mountain Road Southeast near Southeast 144th Place. The paraglider was stranded about 30 feet up a tree, according to Eastside...
KOMO News
Large fire erupts at Everett compost facility, brings smoke and smell to area
EVERETT, Wash. — There's a smoky haze visible from miles away and it's actually from a compost facility. The Marysville Fire District confirmed the fire started at the facility in Everett. The smoky haze is also bringing a smell to the Marysville area. MFD said it has several units...
shorelineareanews.com
Teenager driver in Lynnwood takes out two utility poles and a fire hydrant before landing upside down
A teenaged driver traveling at allegedly 100mph lost control of their vehicle on Hwy 99 in Lynnwood, taking out two utility poles and a fire hydrant before landing upside down at the side of the highway. Fire extricated the driver from the vehicle and transported to Harborview with unknown injuries.
Staffing shortages, COVID-19 forced Seattle to pay firefighters $37.7 million in overtime
SEATTLE — The city of Seattle paid firefighters, EMTs and paramedics $37.7 million worth of overtime in 2021. According to the Seattle Department of Firefighters (SDF), the overtime is due to many reasons including covering shifts because of COVID-19, operating community testing and vaccination sites and staffing shortages. The...
New footage shows Washington ferry crash that caused millions of dollars in damages
SEATTLE — New footage from Washington State Ferries (WSF) shows the moment of impact when the Cathlamet crashed into a terminal in west Seattle. The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal on July 24 could be out of service for the rest of the year.
Deadly Aurora Avenue shooting part of a 'concerning trend' in Seattle
SEATTLE — Police said one man was shot and killed along Aurora Avenue overnight Tuesday, with Seattle on track to pass a 25-year-high in deadly shootings. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) was called to the 14300 block of Aurora Avenue North at about 12:15 a.m. for reports of a person shot. Officers found a 44-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds and declared him dead at the scene.
Everett homeowner pleads with city to stop noisy, speeding drivers
EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett homeowner says noisy cars speeding through his neighborhood is ruining the quality of life for himself and his neighbors. Now, he's calling on the city to do something about it. Luis Burbano is building a food forest in his backyard to feed his family.
Be on the lookout for oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers in Everett area
EVERETT, Wash. — People who live in the Everett area are being asked to report sightings of an unusually large grasshopper with distinct striped eyes. Earlier this year, an Everett resident reported seeing an Egyptian grasshopper (Anacridium aegyptium). Entomologists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently confirmed that sighting was the first detection of the grasshopper in the state.
q13fox.com
Troopers: Missing Indigenous woman last seen barefoot, crying for help on SR 305
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued for a woman last seen in "distress" on the Kitsap Peninsula. Washington State Patrol said 39-year-old Krystle Renae Runninghawk was last seen barefoot, crying loudly for help on SR 305, near Port Madison Indian Reservation - Suquamish. Troopers...
Missing Seattle Hiker’s Body Found at Bottom of Cliffs Near Washington’s Lake Lillian
The search for a missing hiker has come to an end as officials have located the 24-year-old’s body near Lillian Lake in Washington. On Monday, August 15, loved ones reported Nicolas Gomiero missing after he went hiking in the Lake Lillian region near Snoqualmie Pass in Kittitas County, Washington. That same day, local authorities organized a search and rescue operation that continued until nightfall and resumed on Tuesday. Kittitas County Search and Rescue (SAR) joined the county’s Sheriff’s Department to aid in the recovery of Gomiero. According to the sheriff’s report, the team “searched all day in the steep, rugged, mountainous terrain.”
Suspect killed in Tacoma police shooting
TACOMA, Wash. — A suspect was shot and killed after he fired at police in south Tacoma on Sunday. Tacoma police officers were called to the 6700 block of South Monroe Street after a man called 911 and reported a relative of his assaulted him, according to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT).
'Left in the dark': Chinatown-International District business owner frustrated over lack of input in shelter expansion
SEATTLE — Community members in Seattle's Chinatown-International District are fighting back against what they call a "lack of transparency" within King County. Some are saying they were left out of conversations about a homeless shelter expansion in SODO, the International District and Pioneer Square. “We’re completely left in the...
Renton patrol car catches fire; blaze caught on video
A Renton police officer was left without a car on after their patrol car caught fire Friday morning, according to the Renton Police Department. At about 10 a.m., a Renton patrol SUV caught fire near the corner of Powell Avenue Southwest and Southwest Seventh Street in Renton. Renton Regional Fire...
Peninsula School District looks to Army combat surgeon for trauma training
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A U.S. Army combat surgeon is helping the Peninsula School District’s medical staff learn how to respond to a mass casualty incident. Dr. Quinton Hatch brought his expertise and his preferred lifesaving tool, tourniquets, to Gig Harbor’s Pioneer Elementary School on Monday morning.
Port Angeles man says he was ‘prepared to die’ during cougar encounter
A Port Angeles man encountered a cougar inside the Olympic National Park and survived. Bart Brown’s unlucky encounter with the cougar happened last Saturday. Brown came upon the cougar as he was walking back from his favorite fishing hole, Lake Angeles, in the Olympic National Park. The co-founder of...
Two men injured in shooting at Tacoma 7-Eleven
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men injured in a shooting outside a Tacoma gas station were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police. A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department said two men were shot at a 7-Eleven in the 9500 block of Steele Street South just before 1 a.m. The men are battling their injuries at a local hospital, the spokesperson said.
Delta flight from Detroit to Seoul diverts to Sea-Tac after 'medical emergency'
SEATAC, Wash. — A Delta Airlines flight bound for Seoul from Detroit was forced to land at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport due to a "medical emergency," the Port of Seattle confirmed on Sunday evening. Delta Flight 159, which took off from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, landed at Sea-Tac after...
q13fox.com
Missing person: Detectives asking for info on 'suspicious' disappearance of Seattle man in Stevens County
WILBUR, Wash. - Deputies in Stevens County are searching for a missing man who left his Seattle home with his dog to visit his friends. The dog, ‘Bear,’ was found, but his owner, 42-year-old Trevor Bresnahan, was not with him. His mother told FOX 13 that he and...
Neighbor accused of killing couple who were about to open brewery, leaving bodies in trash
OLALLA, Wash. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old Tacoma-area man is accused of killing a married couple and leaving their bodies in a trash can on their porch. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about "suspicious circumstances" at a home on the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue SE. The caller said she went to check on her parents at their residence, but they were nowhere to be found. She also reportedly noticed signs of forced entry and blood.
KOMO News
Two men shot near 7-Eleven, taken to hospital in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A shooting in Pierce County sent two men to the hospital early Friday morning. The shooting occurred near a 7-Eleven store in the 9500 block of South Steele Street in Tacoma around 12:47 a.m. Police said the two shooting victims were in their 30s. Both suffered...
KING 5
