FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13 Sent to Prison for $27 Million Healthcare FraudLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.SAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Former Arlington PD Officer Found Not Guilty in Woman's Shooting DeathLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Texas Bullet-Train Developer Deals with Mass Leadership ExodusLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Carroll ISD Rejects New In God We Trust Signs Written in ArabicLarry LeaseSouthlake, TX
fox4news.com
Suspect shoots at Fort Worth officers during chase, 2 arrested
FORT WORTH, Texas - Two people are in custody after Fort Worth police chased a stolen vehicle into Haltom City on Tuesday morning. Police said they received an alert from their Flock license plate cameras that they detected the stolen car. Officers found the car and attempted to pull over...
fox4news.com
East Dallas family's home riddled with bullets in drive-by shooting
DALLAS - An East Dallas family says they have no idea why their home was targeted by a drive-by shooter. The outside of their home is riddled with bullet holes. The gunfire erupted early Friday morning just before 5 a.m. Angie Robles and her husband were asleep when a bullet...
3 juveniles killed, 2 others shot in less than 24 hours in North Texas
DALLAS — Three juveniles were killed and two others were shot in separate shootings across North Texas on Sunday, officials said. Two victims who died were 17, and one other was 5. Two children who were wounded but expected to survive are 18 months old and 5 years old.
fox4news.com
Man fatally shot at Dallas apartment complex
DALLAS - Police are looking for the person who killed a man inside a Dallas apartment. Neighbors called 911 after hearing gunfire around 5:30 a.m. Sunday at the Kontour at Kessler Park Apartments, south of Interstate 30 and Fort Worth Avenue. Responding officers found 26-year-old Jacquan Hudson dead inside an...
Video Shows Dallas Man Unfazed by Taser and Pepper Spray During Arrest
This could have ended so badly. Thankfully, it did not. Video shared on Twitter shows a man in Dallas being apprehended after he allegedly tried to steal an 18-wheeler after crashing his vehicle on I-35. At first glance, it appears that the pants-less man is cooperating with police and simply exiting the 18-wheeler.
fox4news.com
Dallas hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian, police say
DALLAS - Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who killed a person along a Dallas highway. According to police, the man was hit by a dark-colored SUV while walking along the LBJ Freeway service road near the Dallas North Tollway just before 11 p.m. Monday. The driver of that...
inforney.com
Homicides Are Up This Year in Dallas, TX
There was a near 30% surge in homicides in the United States in 2020, the largest one-year increase ever recorded. Homicides increased once again in 2021, but by a smaller, 6% margin. Preliminary data from 2022 suggests that murders may finally be declining. There are a total of 91 U.S....
Dallas Observer
Dallas Attorney Dean Malone Wants to Hold Texas Prisons and County Jails Accountable
Chris Cabler worked hard, loved animals and had a big heart. He would help his family whenever he could. He had two grown children he loved dearly and a grandson who was 6 days old when he died. On May 5, 2019, Cabler hanged himself in a jail in Red River County after being arrested for a failure to appear for a ticket for driving without insurance.
Cops say accused child predator committed suicide when confronted
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - An investigation is underway after police said a suspected child predator committed suicide in front of officers. It happened on Aug. 30 outside the La Quinta Inn in the 8300 block of John Carpenter Freeway. On that day, the U.S. Marshals Task Force, which includes members of the Dallas Police Department, surrounded the suspect's car where they witnessed him shoot himself.The man was transported to a local hospital where he died from the self-inflicted gunshot. The Dallas Police Department's Special Investigations Unit responded and is investigating. In addition, the Dallas County District Attorney's Office has responded, as well as the Office of Community Police Oversight.The suspect's name wasn't released pending notification of the next of kin.
Jury finds former Arlington officer Ravi Singh not guilty in the murder of Margarita "Maggie" Brooks
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Tarrant County jury has found Ravi Singh not guilty for the murder of Margarita "Maggie" Brooks. Singh was indicted in September 2020 for criminally negligent homicide, which carries a punishment range of 180 days to two years in prison.Brooks' father, Troy Brooks, told CBS 11 that he doesn't know how anyone could come to that decision. "You see the video for yourself," he said. "There's nobody that owns a gun that would ever take that shot. Ever. But if you're a police officer, you're covered in absolute immunity. You can do whatever you want, and there are...
5-year-old shot during gunfire between vehicles, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A 5-year-old child was shot during an apparent exchange of gunfire between vehicles in Dallas on Sunday night, police said. Police said officers got a call about the child suffering from a gunshot wound at around 9 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Carbona Drive, near Loop 12 and Lake June Road in southeast Dallas.
bestsouthwestguide.com
Red Oak man fatally shot, Irving woman charged with murder
Red Oak, TX - An Irving woman has been charged with murder following the shooting death of a Red Oak man on Tuesday. At approximately 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of Josey Lane in Red Oak. The...
fox4news.com
17-year-old killed in Little Elm shooting
LITTLE ELM, Texas - The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting over the weekend that left a 17-year-old dead. The deadly shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near Elk Point Drive and Covemeadow Drive, in Little Elm’s Hilltown neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they found 17-year-old Brayan...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Former Arlington Officer Accused of Criminally Negligent Homicide Found Not Guilty
Former Arlington police officer Ravinder Singh, who was accused of negligent homicide in the death of a woman in 2019, was found not guilty by a Tarrant County jury on Monday. The jury was handed the case shortly after 5 p.m. Friday and deliberated for about three hours before being sent home for the weekend.
Man charged with murder in Houston bowling alley shooting arrested in Dallas, records show
TEXAS, USA — A man accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Greg Shead outside of a bowling alley in west Houston this month has been arrested in Dallas, records show. Dionate Banks, 29, was arrested Saturday afternoon in the Dallas area and is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to jail records.
advocatemag.com
Northeast Division officers report 9 business robberies in past month
Dallas police officers from the Northeast Division held their first Northeast Morning Wake Up, providing a crime update and information on upcoming events. Officer Bervin Smith said there have been nine business robberies in the past 28 days; four have been cleared by arrest. A handful were shoplift incidents that escalated into robberies. Two were at a 7-Eleven and one was at a Walmart.
fox4news.com
Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
texasmetronews.com
What we know about the Plano woman arrested after viral video of racist rant
A video of a woman going on a racist rant against a group of South Asian women went viral this week, leading to the arrest of the 58-year-old woman at the center of the clip. Esmeralda Upton faces misdemeanor charges of assault and making a terroristic threat. Plano police were...
Dallas PD Hands Out 244 Citations in School Zones During First Weeks of School
Dallas Police Department have increased enforcement around school zones.Jonas Leupe/Unsplash. Students are back in school across North Texas, meanwhile, parents and the Dallas Police Department are seeing an increase in drivers speeding while many of these students are walking outside. WFAA reports that the Dallas PD took to Twitter to say they are focused on back-to-school enforcement over the past two weeks and during that time, they have handed out 244 tickets to drivers in school zones.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GRAYBILL, SHAWN CHANDLER; W/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: UNKNOWN;...
