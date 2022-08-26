ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BUFFALO BILLS DROP EX-AZTEC ARAIZA AMID RAPE ALLEGATIONS

August 28, 2022 (San Diego) – Days after a civil lawsuit filing accused Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza and two others of gang raping a 17-year-old girl while on the SDSU Aztecs football team last October, the Buffalo Bills have given the boot to the star punter. “Our culture...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

Spring Valley shooting arrests

SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR SPRING VALLEY SHOOTING; WEAPONS SEIZED.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

homicide victim identified Spring Valley

August 29, 2022 (Spring Valley) – The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was fatally shot on August 16 shortly before 9:30 p.m.near Jamacha Blvd. and Thayer Drive. The victim is Jorkim Rose, 32. Error message. Support community news in the public interest!...
SPRING VALLEY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

My Body My Data Act

eastcountymagazine.org

Cardinal Robert McElroy

August 28, 2022 (San Diego) – Former San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy was inducted yesterday as the first cardinal from our region. McElroy, 68, along with 18 other new cardinals from five continents, received a scarlet skullcap, gold ring and silk hat from Pope Francis during the consistory ceremony in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISORS VOTE 4-1 TO SUPPORT JACOBS BILL TO PROTECT DATA ON REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH

August 30, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego County Supervisors voted 4-1 earlier this month for a resolution to support the “My Body, My Data Act” introduced by Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, a Democrat whose 53rd district includes portions of San Diego and East County. The bill, if enacted, would protect the privacy of reproductive health data nationwide.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

NEED A FREE RIDE TO A COOL ZONE DURING HEAT WAVE? CALL 211

August 30, 2022 (San Diego) -- The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued an excessive heat warning due to triple digit temperatures forecast in much of East County and local deserts through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. The County operates Cool Zones at some libraries and community centers....
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

HUMANE SOCIETY RESCUES DOG AFTER 100-FOOT FALL INTO CANYON

August 29, 2022 (San Diego) -- A deaf dog is safe this evening, after falling 100 feet down a steep ravine in Sorrento Valley. San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team deployed to help just before 2 p.m., after a call from the owners of the dog asking for help.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

56TH BORREGO DAYS DESERT FESTIVAL SLATED FOR OCTOBER 22-23

Event includes expanded entertainment, but no parade this year. August 29, 2022 (Borrego Springs) – The 56th annual Borrego Days Desert Festival offers a weekend filled with activities October 22-23. The festival takes place at Christmas Circle Community Park and Palm Canyon Drive in Borrego Springs. The hours are...
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SCORCHING HEAT, HIGH FIRE RISK FORECAST STARTING TUESDAY

August 29, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- A long duration and high impact heat wave with triple-digit temperatures is expected to begin Tuesday and last through at least Labor Day weekend, the National Weather Service predicts. Elevated fire weather conditions for inland valleys, mountains, and deserts are also...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

EXERCISE SAFETY PRECAUTIONS FOR HIGH FIRE DANGER

August 30, 2022 (San Diego) - The National Weather Services has issued a prolonged heat wave through Labor Day and that creates an elevated fire risk. County emergency officials are offering the following tips to reduce the fire risk. People are asked to avoid using power tools to clear away...
ENVIRONMENT

