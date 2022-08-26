Read full article on original website
Man it's hard being a girl... we're always in danger. What am I talking about we're all in danger, we need to make smart choices and be vigilant.
eastcountymagazine.org
BUFFALO BILLS DROP EX-AZTEC ARAIZA AMID RAPE ALLEGATIONS
August 28, 2022 (San Diego) – Days after a civil lawsuit filing accused Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza and two others of gang raping a 17-year-old girl while on the SDSU Aztecs football team last October, the Buffalo Bills have given the boot to the star punter. “Our culture...
kusi.com
Attorney Kerry Armstrong: Matt Araiza will be back in the NFL very soon
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A civil lawsuit has been filed which alleges the rape of a 17-year-old girl by three SDSU football players in October of 2021. “Punt God” Matt Araiza, is one of the three former SDSU football players being accused, and the only one to be drafted by an NFL team. All three are accused of rape, gender violence and false imprisonment.
KPBS
Students react to SDSU's handling of rape allegations
This should be an exciting time for SDSU students. They’re heading into a fresh school year with a new stadium just days away from opening. But many now feel like their reputation is tarnished because of how recent rape allegations have been handled. KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado has more.
San Diego gets another chance to defend itself in the trip-and-fall case that initially awarded woman $900,000
SAN DIEGO — A Superior Court Judge is giving the city of San Diego another chance to defend itself in a trip-and-fall lawsuit filed by a 74-year-old woman who stepped in a pothole outside of the Clairemont Mesa Post Office. As first reported by CBS 8, the city had...
Brady Hoke, J.D. Wicker Give Shameful Press Conference Discussing Matt Araiza Rape Case
Brady Hoke and athletic director J.D. Wicker addressed the Matt Araiza case and looked horrible in doing so.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Former San Diego State punter released by Bills in wake of rape allegations | San Diego News
Former San Diego State punter released by Bills in wake of rape allegations. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. In the face of a major public...
riviera-maya-news.com
Tijuana customs finds $46,000 USD stashed inside passenger door of San Diego vehicle
Tijuana, Baja California — Mexican Customs in Tijuana located a driver who attempted to cross into Mexico with more than $46,000 USD. The cash was found during a random inspection of a private vehicle Sunday when they tried to cross the Baja California land border. Elements of the National...
coolsandiegosights.com
Online petition to reopen the Starlight Bowl.
The historic Starlight Bowl in Balboa Park has been out of operation since 2011. The organization Save Starlight has been working diligently to bring this beloved open air amphitheater back to life!. If you’d like to lend a hand, consider signing this online petition. Add your voice to others who...
Man wanted in 2016 San Diego murder arrested in El Salvador
A man wanted in a 2016 murder in San Diego was arrested Monday in El Salvador, authorities announced.
CBS News
Woman unexpectedly bitten on feet along San Diego coast
Tiny sea creatures are biting people along the San Diego shoreline. A woman says she was walking along De Anza Cove in Mission Bay recently when she decided to put her feet in the water. Within seconds, something bit her ankles and feet hard enough to draw blood.
Some beach bonfires in San Diego may soon be banned
San Diego is considering banning wood beach bonfires outside of city-designated rings.
coolsandiegosights.com
Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.
Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
SFGate
Death in Navy SEAL Training Exposes a Culture of Brutality, Cheating and Drugs
CORONADO, Calif. — Kyle Mullen always had the natural drive and talent that made success look easy. Until he tried out for the Navy SEALs. The 24-year-old arrived on the California coast in January for the SEALs’ punishing selection course in the best shape of his life — even better than when he was a state champion defensive end in high school or the captain of the football team at Yale.
eastcountymagazine.org
SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR SPRING VALLEY SHOOTING; WEAPONS SEIZED
August 31, 2022 (Lakeside) – A suspected gang-related shooting in Spring Valley on August 18 led SWAT teams to search homes in Lakeside and Santee today. The search found a stash of weapons and resulted in arrests of four individuals. Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station responded...
NBC San Diego
Two Women Stabbed During Fight in San Diego
A 43-year-old woman was stabbed several times Friday in the Teralta East neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police Department officers were called at 3:14 a.m. to an alley near the 4300 block of Euclid Avenue where they learned the victim was involved in an altercation with a 28-year-old woman who at some point during the argument drew a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the upper torso and arms, said Officer D. O'Brien.
eastcountymagazine.org
Cardinal Robert McElroy
August 28, 2022 (San Diego) – Former San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy was inducted yesterday as the first cardinal from our region. McElroy, 68, along with 18 other new cardinals from five continents, received a scarlet skullcap, gold ring and silk hat from Pope Francis during the consistory ceremony in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.
Carlsbad man arrested for alleged pump-and-dump stock scheme
Joseph A. Padilla, 53, was arrested last week at San Diego International Airport and is expected to appear in a federal courtroom in Boston on one count of securities fraud.
