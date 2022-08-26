ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

S B
4d ago

Man it's hard being a girl... we're always in danger. What am I talking about we're all in danger, we need to make smart choices and be vigilant.

eastcountymagazine.org

BUFFALO BILLS DROP EX-AZTEC ARAIZA AMID RAPE ALLEGATIONS

August 28, 2022 (San Diego) – Days after a civil lawsuit filing accused Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza and two others of gang raping a 17-year-old girl while on the SDSU Aztecs football team last October, the Buffalo Bills have given the boot to the star punter. “Our culture...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Attorney Kerry Armstrong: Matt Araiza will be back in the NFL very soon

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A civil lawsuit has been filed which alleges the rape of a 17-year-old girl by three SDSU football players in October of 2021. “Punt God” Matt Araiza, is one of the three former SDSU football players being accused, and the only one to be drafted by an NFL team. All three are accused of rape, gender violence and false imprisonment.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Students react to SDSU's handling of rape allegations

This should be an exciting time for SDSU students. They’re heading into a fresh school year with a new stadium just days away from opening. But many now feel like their reputation is tarnished because of how recent rape allegations have been handled. KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado has more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Online petition to reopen the Starlight Bowl.

The historic Starlight Bowl in Balboa Park has been out of operation since 2011. The organization Save Starlight has been working diligently to bring this beloved open air amphitheater back to life!. If you’d like to lend a hand, consider signing this online petition. Add your voice to others who...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS News

Woman unexpectedly bitten on feet along San Diego coast

Tiny sea creatures are biting people along the San Diego shoreline. A woman says she was walking along De Anza Cove in Mission Bay recently when she decided to put her feet in the water. Within seconds, something bit her ankles and feet hard enough to draw blood.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.

Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

Death in Navy SEAL Training Exposes a Culture of Brutality, Cheating and Drugs

CORONADO, Calif. — Kyle Mullen always had the natural drive and talent that made success look easy. Until he tried out for the Navy SEALs. The 24-year-old arrived on the California coast in January for the SEALs’ punishing selection course in the best shape of his life — even better than when he was a state champion defensive end in high school or the captain of the football team at Yale.
CORONADO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR SPRING VALLEY SHOOTING; WEAPONS SEIZED

August 31, 2022 (Lakeside) – A suspected gang-related shooting in Spring Valley on August 18 led SWAT teams to search homes in Lakeside and Santee today. The search found a stash of weapons and resulted in arrests of four individuals. Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station responded...
SPRING VALLEY, CA
NBC San Diego

Two Women Stabbed During Fight in San Diego

A 43-year-old woman was stabbed several times Friday in the Teralta East neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police Department officers were called at 3:14 a.m. to an alley near the 4300 block of Euclid Avenue where they learned the victim was involved in an altercation with a 28-year-old woman who at some point during the argument drew a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the upper torso and arms, said Officer D. O'Brien.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

Cardinal Robert McElroy

August 28, 2022 (San Diego) – Former San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy was inducted yesterday as the first cardinal from our region. McElroy, 68, along with 18 other new cardinals from five continents, received a scarlet skullcap, gold ring and silk hat from Pope Francis during the consistory ceremony in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.
SAN DIEGO, CA

