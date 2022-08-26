Read full article on original website
Seven Fresh and Tasty Restaurant Salads to Try in Yakima
Seven Fresh Restaurant Salads to Try in September in Yakima. A new month is upon us and it's time for your taste buds to get warmed up with some fresh and flavorful salads. We're talking about salads that you can only find here in Yakima. We have located seven fresh restaurant salads for you to try in the month of September. These Yakima restaurant salads range in price from $9.50 up to $20. Many incorporate fresh, local produce of the Yakima Valley, so that is always a plus!
Locked Out of Your Car? Here’s 4 Yakima Valley Locksmiths To Call
Locked Out of Your Car? Here Are 4 Yakima Valley Locksmiths To Call On. It really stinks to get locked out of your car, especially if it is on a very hot (or freezing) day in the Yakima Valley. If you find yourself in this unfortunate predicament, do you know any local locksmiths are available to call on? The Yakima Valley has a few handy businesses that will answer your call and come rescue you to unlock your car. It might cost a pretty penny, but at least you'll have your car back!
Behind on Rent Yakima? Get Help at the Rental Assistance Fair
Yakima County and their partner agency Live Stories is holding a Rental Assistance Fair on Wednesday September 14th in Yakima from 1 pm - 6 pm. Anyone who is behind on their rent can come to the rental assistance fair and apply for rental assistance! You can also at that time utility bills are behind as well, it could potentially be covered as well so bring all the documentation you can.
Incredible $1.65 Million Home For Sale in Yakima. Wow Peek Inside
Are you looking to upgrade your standard of living in Yakima?. There's a home on the market right now in the Valley that has everything you might be looking for and more. And, it's for sale now. $1.65 Million Home for Sale in Yakima, WA. In perusing Realtor.com for Yakima...
6 Things you Legally Can Not Throw away in Yakima
I've lost count of the times I've asked myself, "can I toss this in the trash?" Luckily in today's world, we have google, bing, and ask Jeeves, to see if they can be thrown away; not sure those other two still exist. However, some things still get past us. Purley...
This Yakima Gas Station Sells Fresh Churros
If you're like me you're constantly thinking 'why don't have a churro in my hand right now to shove down my gullet?'. Sure, there are a few restaurants in town that serve churros and we do have a few bakeries as well but I was amazed to see a gas station in town that had these in the deli case as well.
Lock Your Car Doors? It’s The Best Way to Keep Your Car in Yakima
Vehicle theft. It's always been a big problem in Yakima and throughout the county. During the COVID-19 pandemic authorities saw stolen vehicle numbers plunge because so many people were staying home. But now the numbers are back up with thieves getting busy once again. The stolen vehicle numbers are already...
5 Easy Workouts you can do in the Yakima Valley
Summer is coming to an end, and some of us have had a hard time giving up our quarantine bodies, meaning we got some extra weight on us. People everywhere are looking for a workout and diet plans. Some people get so overwhelmed that they give up entirely thinking they can't afford to work out.
6 Things to Get You PUMPED for the Grand Ellensburg Rodeo
If you're going to the Ellensburg Rodeo this weekend, you might want to keep this handy checklist near you before and during your visit. The Ellensburg Rodeo is one of the top 10 best rodeos in the country. Participants in the Ellensburg Rodeo this year can win up to $12,000 in cash and prizes. This is the first big venture back to large-scale Ellensburg events for many of us since the COVID pandemic, so expect slightly bigger crowds than usual. We want to get you PUMPED up with excitement for the Ellensburg Rodeo!
Another Week Another Drop in Yakima Gas Prices
Another week and another drop in gas prices in Yakima. Officials at GasBudddy say average gas prices in Yakima have fallen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week averaging $4.49 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy says prices in Yakima are 32.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 69.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 7.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
Motorcycle Rider Hospitalized in Seattle After Crash
A 28-year-old motorcycle rider remains hospitalized after being involved in a crash Friday at South 28th Avenue and Tieton Drive. Yakima Police say a motorcycle struck a vehicle at the intersection after police say the 18-year-old driver of the vehicle failed to yield the right of way when turning from Tieton Drive.
Lightning Fires in The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest
So far so good when it comes to wildfires in Yakima County say fire officials. Two big fires in the region kept firefighters busy earlier this year near Naches and in Kittitas County near Vantage. Both were doused and under control in a short amount of time because of the resources that were committed to fighting the flames. Because of a lack of other fires around the state officials were able to commit a lot of firefighters and other resources to fight the flames.
Want to Rock Out with Kansas at Legends Casino in Toppenish, WA?
Another big musical event is coming to Legends Casino Hotel Event Center. Get ready to rock out with Classic Rock icons - Kansas. Kansas at Legends Casino Hotel Event Center in Toppenish, Washington. Kansas, one of the biggest rock n roll acts to erupt in the 1970s is coming to...
Yakima Fatal Hit and Run Case In Hands of Prosecutor Tuesday
A big decision is expected soon from Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic. Brusic and Detectives from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office are meeting Tuesday to talk about the investigation into the fatal hit-and-run death of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. Baker was killed June 12 by a driver who fled the scene of the crash and has not been arrested or charged. Brusic now must decide whether a completed investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office can justify an arrest warrant. Brusic says he knows the community is concerned and wants answers in the case but he says he's treating like any other serious case in Yakima County. Brusic says he'll look over investigative reports and determine if the evidence gathered is strong enough for him to call for further action.
Yakima’s Senator King Doesn’t Support Governor State Gas Ban
Senator Curtis King of Yakima says he doesn't support Governor Jay Inslee's plan to ban the sale of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The Central Washington Republican on the Republican on the Senate Transportation Committee has issued a statement saying the plan will hurt "Washingtonians, especially those who can least afford it. Electric vehicles are more expensive - and that will not change by 2035."
