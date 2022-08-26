ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside, WA

94.5 KATS

Seven Fresh and Tasty Restaurant Salads to Try in Yakima

Seven Fresh Restaurant Salads to Try in September in Yakima. A new month is upon us and it's time for your taste buds to get warmed up with some fresh and flavorful salads. We're talking about salads that you can only find here in Yakima. We have located seven fresh restaurant salads for you to try in the month of September. These Yakima restaurant salads range in price from $9.50 up to $20. Many incorporate fresh, local produce of the Yakima Valley, so that is always a plus!
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Locked Out of Your Car? Here’s 4 Yakima Valley Locksmiths To Call

Locked Out of Your Car? Here Are 4 Yakima Valley Locksmiths To Call On. It really stinks to get locked out of your car, especially if it is on a very hot (or freezing) day in the Yakima Valley. If you find yourself in this unfortunate predicament, do you know any local locksmiths are available to call on? The Yakima Valley has a few handy businesses that will answer your call and come rescue you to unlock your car. It might cost a pretty penny, but at least you'll have your car back!
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Behind on Rent Yakima? Get Help at the Rental Assistance Fair

Yakima County and their partner agency Live Stories is holding a Rental Assistance Fair on Wednesday September 14th in Yakima from 1 pm - 6 pm. Anyone who is behind on their rent can come to the rental assistance fair and apply for rental assistance! You can also at that time utility bills are behind as well, it could potentially be covered as well so bring all the documentation you can.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima, WA
Business
Local
Washington Business
Yakima, WA
Lifestyle
Sunnyside, WA
Lifestyle
City
Yakima, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Sunnyside, WA
94.5 KATS

6 Things you Legally Can Not Throw away in Yakima

I've lost count of the times I've asked myself, "can I toss this in the trash?" Luckily in today's world, we have google, bing, and ask Jeeves, to see if they can be thrown away; not sure those other two still exist. However, some things still get past us. Purley...
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

This Yakima Gas Station Sells Fresh Churros

If you're like me you're constantly thinking 'why don't have a churro in my hand right now to shove down my gullet?'. Sure, there are a few restaurants in town that serve churros and we do have a few bakeries as well but I was amazed to see a gas station in town that had these in the deli case as well.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

5 Easy Workouts you can do in the Yakima Valley

Summer is coming to an end, and some of us have had a hard time giving up our quarantine bodies, meaning we got some extra weight on us. People everywhere are looking for a workout and diet plans. Some people get so overwhelmed that they give up entirely thinking they can't afford to work out.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

6 Things to Get You PUMPED for the Grand Ellensburg Rodeo

If you're going to the Ellensburg Rodeo this weekend, you might want to keep this handy checklist near you before and during your visit. The Ellensburg Rodeo is one of the top 10 best rodeos in the country. Participants in the Ellensburg Rodeo this year can win up to $12,000 in cash and prizes. This is the first big venture back to large-scale Ellensburg events for many of us since the COVID pandemic, so expect slightly bigger crowds than usual. We want to get you PUMPED up with excitement for the Ellensburg Rodeo!
ELLENSBURG, WA
94.5 KATS

Another Week Another Drop in Yakima Gas Prices

Another week and another drop in gas prices in Yakima. Officials at GasBudddy say average gas prices in Yakima have fallen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week averaging $4.49 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy says prices in Yakima are 32.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 69.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 7.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Motorcycle Rider Hospitalized in Seattle After Crash

A 28-year-old motorcycle rider remains hospitalized after being involved in a crash Friday at South 28th Avenue and Tieton Drive. Yakima Police say a motorcycle struck a vehicle at the intersection after police say the 18-year-old driver of the vehicle failed to yield the right of way when turning from Tieton Drive.
SEATTLE, WA
94.5 KATS

Lightning Fires in The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

So far so good when it comes to wildfires in Yakima County say fire officials. Two big fires in the region kept firefighters busy earlier this year near Naches and in Kittitas County near Vantage. Both were doused and under control in a short amount of time because of the resources that were committed to fighting the flames. Because of a lack of other fires around the state officials were able to commit a lot of firefighters and other resources to fight the flames.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
94.5 KATS

Yakima Fatal Hit and Run Case In Hands of Prosecutor Tuesday

A big decision is expected soon from Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic. Brusic and Detectives from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office are meeting Tuesday to talk about the investigation into the fatal hit-and-run death of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. Baker was killed June 12 by a driver who fled the scene of the crash and has not been arrested or charged. Brusic now must decide whether a completed investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office can justify an arrest warrant. Brusic says he knows the community is concerned and wants answers in the case but he says he's treating like any other serious case in Yakima County. Brusic says he'll look over investigative reports and determine if the evidence gathered is strong enough for him to call for further action.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
94.5 KATS

Yakima’s Senator King Doesn’t Support Governor State Gas Ban

Senator Curtis King of Yakima says he doesn't support Governor Jay Inslee's plan to ban the sale of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The Central Washington Republican on the Republican on the Senate Transportation Committee has issued a statement saying the plan will hurt "Washingtonians, especially those who can least afford it. Electric vehicles are more expensive - and that will not change by 2035."
WASHINGTON STATE
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

