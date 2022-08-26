ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis City Soccer Club hires staff 6 months away from season kickoff

By Stephanie Rothman
 7 days ago

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis City Soccer Club (City SC) is hiring staff for upcoming events and to work at the stadium once the inaugural season kicks off in Spring 2023.

Soccer fans are officially six months away from cheering on their team in St. Louis. One fan of the Saint Louis University (SLU) women’s soccer team expressed their excitement about the professional soccer team.

“We’re really happy to be here and we’ll be really happy to be there,” said Terry Allen.

“I’ve always just came here to watch games but now that we have a pro team it’s so cool to go watch,” said Kate Lawler, SLU Billikens Fan, and youth soccer club player.

City SC is having a job fair near the new stadium at the Centene.

“I have the experience, I’ll have on all the soccer gear,” said Urana Ballard, a job applicant. “I’ve been a bartender, usher, guest services.”

The 22-thousand-500-seat soccer stadium will need staff to help with the team’s inaugural season.

“To be on the ground floor and to do what they’re doing and be a part of this exciting times is what we’re looking for, good people,” said Mike Ball, City SC director of guest services.

“I worked the Cardinals, the old arena, the Enterprise Center, and the American Center, I’ve opened up all the buildings. Well, it’s like let’s open up one more up and have some fun,” said Job Applicant, Mark Hartigan.

There will be two more job fairs Saturday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursday, September 1, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To apply for the open positions at St. Louis City Soccer Club, click here .

