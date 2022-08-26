Read full article on original website
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Webbers Falls falls in season opener, prepares for Wesleyan
TULSA – Winning in prep football is a process. For Webbers Falls, that process included a 53-6 humbling Friday night at the hands of top-ranked Regent Prep. But the Warriors had a few bright spots. Coach Trent Holt’s charges moved the ball on offense, but they couldn’t sustain enough momentum for a win in the season opener.
Power restored to thousands in Lake Eufaula area
EUFAULA, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/28/22, 5:40 p.m. — Power has been restored to thousands in the Lake Eufaula area. As of 5:40 p.m., only 112 customers in the area are without power. For more information, visit the OG&E map. More than 4,000 people are without power in the...
KHBS
Bokoshe, Oklahoma, dump truck worker shocked after vehicle makes contact with wires
BOKOSHE, Okla. — A dump truck worker was flown by helicopter to Tulsa for medical treatment after the truck he was working with in Bokoshe, Oklahoma, touched some electric wires. The worker reported that he couldn't feel his arms after being shocked. Leflore County Sheriff Larry Derryberry told 40/29...
5th Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning takes place at Hatbox Field
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning took place at the Hatbox Field in Muskogee. The festival began on Friday and will end on Sunday morning. The event featured food, live music and helicopter rides. Chris Sabia said the event featured 30 balloons from all over the country.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Ranger Pass offers discounted admission
Roland Public Schools is excited to have the opportunity to provide students with discounted admission to all home athletic events this school year. This is a huge savings for students that we hope will allow them to attend every home game. Check out the flyer and get your ' RANGER PASS' by visiting Kourtney Dawson at the Administration Office. If you have questions, email kdawson@ rolandschools…
ksmu.org
Braving a chilly, underwater labyrinth, divers have yet to find the bottom of Roaring River Spring
Nearly every weekend, cave divers slip into the chilly, turquoise waters of the Roaring River Spring near Cassville, Missouri, traversing the spring's underwater labyrinth in search of its end point. They have yet to reach it — but they've set a national record so far in their efforts. The...
earnthenecklace.com
Laura Simon Leaving 5NEWS: Where Is the Fort Smith Anchor Going?
Fort Smith residents have always loved the banter between Laura Simon and Ruben Diaz. They look forward to their mornings with 5NEWS before heading to work. However, the news of anchor/reporter Laura Simon leaving 5NEWS has been met with widespread disappointment. Over the course of eight years, viewers have witnessed her evolve into a skilled newscaster. So naturally, they are curious to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. The good news is that the anchor covered most of the topics her audience wanted to know. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from KFSM-TV’s 5NEWS.
Fort Smith police looking for missing man
Fort Smith police are looking for a missing 63-year-old man.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Commissioners may favor county-wide alert system
Sequoyah County Commissioners addressed several items on their agenda Monday and listened to a request from Sequoyah County 911 Director David Slaughter about an alert system he said would be beneficial to the county. Slaughter spoke about the alert system during Citizen’s Presentation of the commissioners’ meeting in which no action is taken. According to Slaughter, the current method of…
sequoyahcountytimes.com
New Dollar General now open in Sallisaw
Dollar General is excited to announce its store at 98158 U.S. Highway 59 in Sallisaw is now open! DG stores are proud to provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, overthe- counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of Serving Others. In addition to…
Suspected shooter in Arkansas fair shooting arrested, police say
Fayetteville Police have arrested the suspected shooter of the Washington County Fair that left one boy injured.
Residents devastated to see history leave Northwest Arkansas
Local residents are sad to see what they consider a historical landmark in northwest Arkansas leave forever.
talkbusiness.net
Sale of former Times Record building top Sebastian County deal in July
A $2.5 million acquisition of the former Times Record building in Fort Smith was the largest Sebastian County property transaction in July. The deal, closed July 20, had Stephens Production selling the long vacant property to a company owned by Brooks Norris. Norris, president and owner of Norris Group, plans...
KHBS
New video shows man at Alma gas station prior to his arrest in Mulberry
ALMA, Ark. — Newly obtained video shows the incident that sparkedthe violent arrest of Randal Worcester. The video is from the surveillance camera outside the Sargent's gas station in Alma. It shows Worcester walking toward the store. As he gets close, he pulls something from his pocket. Police have...
