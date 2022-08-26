ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sallisaw, OK

sequoyahcountytimes.com

Webbers Falls falls in season opener, prepares for Wesleyan

TULSA – Winning in prep football is a process. For Webbers Falls, that process included a 53-6 humbling Friday night at the hands of top-ranked Regent Prep. But the Warriors had a few bright spots. Coach Trent Holt’s charges moved the ball on offense, but they couldn’t sustain enough momentum for a win in the season opener.
WEBBERS FALLS, OK
KRMG

5th Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning takes place at Hatbox Field

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning took place at the Hatbox Field in Muskogee. The festival began on Friday and will end on Sunday morning. The event featured food, live music and helicopter rides. Chris Sabia said the event featured 30 balloons from all over the country.
MUSKOGEE, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Ranger Pass offers discounted admission

Roland Public Schools is excited to have the opportunity to provide students with discounted admission to all home athletic events this school year. This is a huge savings for students that we hope will allow them to attend every home game. Check out the flyer and get your ' RANGER PASS' by visiting Kourtney Dawson at the Administration Office. If you have questions, email kdawson@ rolandschools…
ROLAND, OK
earnthenecklace.com

Laura Simon Leaving 5NEWS: Where Is the Fort Smith Anchor Going?

Fort Smith residents have always loved the banter between Laura Simon and Ruben Diaz. They look forward to their mornings with 5NEWS before heading to work. However, the news of anchor/reporter Laura Simon leaving 5NEWS has been met with widespread disappointment. Over the course of eight years, viewers have witnessed her evolve into a skilled newscaster. So naturally, they are curious to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. The good news is that the anchor covered most of the topics her audience wanted to know. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from KFSM-TV’s 5NEWS.
FORT SMITH, AR
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Commissioners may favor county-wide alert system

Sequoyah County Commissioners addressed several items on their agenda Monday and listened to a request from Sequoyah County 911 Director David Slaughter about an alert system he said would be beneficial to the county. Slaughter spoke about the alert system during Citizen’s Presentation of the commissioners’ meeting in which no action is taken. According to Slaughter, the current method of…
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

New Dollar General now open in Sallisaw

Dollar General is excited to announce its store at 98158 U.S. Highway 59 in Sallisaw is now open! DG stores are proud to provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, overthe- counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of Serving Others. In addition to…
SALLISAW, OK
KHBS

New video shows man at Alma gas station prior to his arrest in Mulberry

ALMA, Ark. — Newly obtained video shows the incident that sparkedthe violent arrest of Randal Worcester. The video is from the surveillance camera outside the Sargent's gas station in Alma. It shows Worcester walking toward the store. As he gets close, he pulls something from his pocket. Police have...
ALMA, AR

