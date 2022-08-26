Read full article on original website
5 Awesome Things That Make Yakima Unique
Yakima is flipping gorgeous. We're unique in so many ways good and bad, right now we're focusing on the awesomeness that is Yakima, Washington. Here are 5 unique things that make Yakima such an awesome place to call home!. What Would Be in Your Top 5?. Give it up for...
Locked Out of Your Car? Here’s 4 Yakima Valley Locksmiths To Call
Locked Out of Your Car? Here Are 4 Yakima Valley Locksmiths To Call On. It really stinks to get locked out of your car, especially if it is on a very hot (or freezing) day in the Yakima Valley. If you find yourself in this unfortunate predicament, do you know any local locksmiths are available to call on? The Yakima Valley has a few handy businesses that will answer your call and come rescue you to unlock your car. It might cost a pretty penny, but at least you'll have your car back!
Behind on Rent Yakima? Get Help at the Rental Assistance Fair
Yakima County and their partner agency Live Stories is holding a Rental Assistance Fair on Wednesday September 14th in Yakima from 1 pm - 6 pm. Anyone who is behind on their rent can come to the rental assistance fair and apply for rental assistance! You can also at that time utility bills are behind as well, it could potentially be covered as well so bring all the documentation you can.
6 Things you Legally Can Not Throw away in Yakima
I've lost count of the times I've asked myself, "can I toss this in the trash?" Luckily in today's world, we have google, bing, and ask Jeeves, to see if they can be thrown away; not sure those other two still exist. However, some things still get past us. Purley...
Liquid Container Dropped in Kennewick
Kennewick, Wash. Trooper Thorson of the Washington State Patrol posted a tweet about finding an unsecured load - a liquid container - on the Columbia Drive, State Route 395 roundabout in Kennewick. Whoever lost the container will have to contact Washington State Department of Transportation East Region to reclaim.
Pasco sees major economic developments on the way
PASCO, Wash. — Major growth is coming to the city, and they’re just the beginning. Economic development is at the forefront of Pasco right now. Randy Hayden, the Executive Director for the Port of Pasco said, “Between the Port, the City, our local PUD, TRIDEC, Franklin County, we’ve all really been working closely together to make this an attractive and easy spot for people to locate new companies. So, I think that’s paying off to allow the economic development projects that we’re hearing about.”
Nob Hill traffic rerouted due to four-car crash
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 3:18 p.m. All lanes have been reopened. AUGUST 30, 2022 2:44 p.m. Traffic heading west on Nob Hill Boulevard is being rerouted after a four-car crash at the 16th Avenue intersection by Yakima Valley College. Injuries have been reported by the Yakima Police Department. The crash is still being investigated.
truck fire closes I-82 near Ellensburg
A vehicle fire has closed I-82 near Ellensburg. The Washington State Department of Transportation has no timetable for when the roadway will reopen. A detour is in place.
Lock Your Car Doors? It’s The Best Way to Keep Your Car in Yakima
Vehicle theft. It's always been a big problem in Yakima and throughout the county. During the COVID-19 pandemic authorities saw stolen vehicle numbers plunge because so many people were staying home. But now the numbers are back up with thieves getting busy once again. The stolen vehicle numbers are already...
Sunnyside woman dies after reportedly exiting moving vehicle
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — A woman is dead after exiting a vehicle while it was in motion, according to Washington State Patrol. The incident happened just before 1:30 Saturday morning, Aug. 27. A vehicle was traveling westbound on Interstate 82, one mile west of Grandview city limits. Washington State Patrol says a female passenger exited the vehicle while it...
Loader tips, smashes into vehicle in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — One passenger sustained minor injuries after police said a loader tipped over and crashed into their vehicle in Richland. At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with Richland Police and crews with Richland Fire responded to the intersection of Keene Rd and Westcliffe Blvd near the Yokes in Richland.
Tumbleweed musical festival in Richland this weekend
RICHLAND, Wash.- The 26th annual Tumbleweed Music Festival returns to Howard Amon Park in Richland this weekend. The three day festival kick off Friday at 6:30 p.m. and features full days of events on Saturday and Sunday, September 3rd and 4th, starting at 11 a.m. each day. The event is...
Bin pile causes fire, power outage north of Grandview
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE: 9 p.m. Power has been entirely restored. There are 59 customers still without power, according to the Benton PUD. Restoration is expected to take one or two hours. AUGUST 29. 2022 7:48 p.m. A large fire north of Grandview caused a power outage in...
New overpass is taking shape
PASCO – The first steel girders have been placed on the Lewis Street Overpass project in downtown Pasco. Slated for fall 2023 completion, the project will join Second Avenue on the west to Oregon Avenue on the east. Improvements include the construction of a 625-foot, four- span concrete overpass...
Motorcycle Rider Hospitalized in Seattle After Crash
A 28-year-old motorcycle rider remains hospitalized after being involved in a crash Friday at South 28th Avenue and Tieton Drive. Yakima Police say a motorcycle struck a vehicle at the intersection after police say the 18-year-old driver of the vehicle failed to yield the right of way when turning from Tieton Drive.
28-Year-Old Man Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The Yakima Police Department reported a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of South 28th Avenue and Tieton Drive. The officials stated that a Jeep Patriot caused the crash after failing to yield the right of way while making a left turn in front of a motorcycle. A 29-year-old man...
WSP investigating after woman jumps out of car near Grandview
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is investigating a non-traffic fatal collision near Grandview on Saturday, August, 27th. According to the State Patrol, the single vehicle, was travelling westbound on I-82 near milepost 72, a mile west of Grandview, when the female passenger, Carina Rodriguez Elizondo, 33, of Sunnyside exited the vehicle while it was in motion.
Man suspected in Whatcom County attempted murder in June arrested in Eastern Washington
The man is currently in jail in Snohomish County, where he reportedly shot at Lynnwood Police officers when they attempted to arrest him.
YCSO warns of phone scam
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is alerting the community to a phone scam where the caller is posing as Sergeant Carl Hendrickson. The caller tries to get people to discuss important court documents over the phone. The YCSO isn't sure what the goals of the scam are, but that it probably comes down to the caller trying to get money from whoever answers.
High number of bear sightings in Upper Kittitas County cause frustration
They’re not just after your picnic baskets and pies anymore. Upper Kittitas County communities are experiencing a large number of bear sightings this summer, and wildlife enforcement agencies are encouraging residents to get on board with practices that will help the bears return to their natural habitat without having to euthanize them.
