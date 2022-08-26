ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.9 The Bull

92.9 The Bull

5 Awesome Things That Make Yakima Unique

Yakima is flipping gorgeous. We're unique in so many ways good and bad, right now we're focusing on the awesomeness that is Yakima, Washington. Here are 5 unique things that make Yakima such an awesome place to call home!. What Would Be in Your Top 5?. Give it up for...
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Locked Out of Your Car? Here’s 4 Yakima Valley Locksmiths To Call

Locked Out of Your Car? Here Are 4 Yakima Valley Locksmiths To Call On. It really stinks to get locked out of your car, especially if it is on a very hot (or freezing) day in the Yakima Valley. If you find yourself in this unfortunate predicament, do you know any local locksmiths are available to call on? The Yakima Valley has a few handy businesses that will answer your call and come rescue you to unlock your car. It might cost a pretty penny, but at least you'll have your car back!
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Behind on Rent Yakima? Get Help at the Rental Assistance Fair

Yakima County and their partner agency Live Stories is holding a Rental Assistance Fair on Wednesday September 14th in Yakima from 1 pm - 6 pm. Anyone who is behind on their rent can come to the rental assistance fair and apply for rental assistance! You can also at that time utility bills are behind as well, it could potentially be covered as well so bring all the documentation you can.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

6 Things you Legally Can Not Throw away in Yakima

I've lost count of the times I've asked myself, "can I toss this in the trash?" Luckily in today's world, we have google, bing, and ask Jeeves, to see if they can be thrown away; not sure those other two still exist. However, some things still get past us. Purley...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Liquid Container Dropped in Kennewick

Kennewick, Wash. Trooper Thorson of the Washington State Patrol posted a tweet about finding an unsecured load - a liquid container - on the Columbia Drive, State Route 395 roundabout in Kennewick. Whoever lost the container will have to contact Washington State Department of Transportation East Region to reclaim.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Pasco sees major economic developments on the way

PASCO, Wash. — Major growth is coming to the city, and they’re just the beginning. Economic development is at the forefront of Pasco right now. Randy Hayden, the Executive Director for the Port of Pasco said, “Between the Port, the City, our local PUD, TRIDEC, Franklin County, we’ve all really been working closely together to make this an attractive and easy spot for people to locate new companies. So, I think that’s paying off to allow the economic development projects that we’re hearing about.”
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Nob Hill traffic rerouted due to four-car crash

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 3:18 p.m. All lanes have been reopened. AUGUST 30, 2022 2:44 p.m. Traffic heading west on Nob Hill Boulevard is being rerouted after a four-car crash at the 16th Avenue intersection by Yakima Valley College. Injuries have been reported by the Yakima Police Department. The crash is still being investigated.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

truck fire closes I-82 near Ellensburg

A vehicle fire has closed I-82 near Ellensburg. The Washington State Department of Transportation has no timetable for when the roadway will reopen. A detour is in place.
ELLENSBURG, WA
KEPR

Loader tips, smashes into vehicle in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — One passenger sustained minor injuries after police said a loader tipped over and crashed into their vehicle in Richland. At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with Richland Police and crews with Richland Fire responded to the intersection of Keene Rd and Westcliffe Blvd near the Yokes in Richland.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Tumbleweed musical festival in Richland this weekend

RICHLAND, Wash.- The 26th annual Tumbleweed Music Festival returns to Howard Amon Park in Richland this weekend. The three day festival kick off Friday at 6:30 p.m. and features full days of events on Saturday and Sunday, September 3rd and 4th, starting at 11 a.m. each day. The event is...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Bin pile causes fire, power outage north of Grandview

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE: 9 p.m. Power has been entirely restored. There are 59 customers still without power, according to the Benton PUD. Restoration is expected to take one or two hours. AUGUST 29. 2022 7:48 p.m. A large fire north of Grandview caused a power outage in...
elkhornmediagroup.com

New overpass is taking shape

PASCO – The first steel girders have been placed on the Lewis Street Overpass project in downtown Pasco. Slated for fall 2023 completion, the project will join Second Avenue on the west to Oregon Avenue on the east. Improvements include the construction of a 625-foot, four- span concrete overpass...
PASCO, WA
92.9 The Bull

Motorcycle Rider Hospitalized in Seattle After Crash

A 28-year-old motorcycle rider remains hospitalized after being involved in a crash Friday at South 28th Avenue and Tieton Drive. Yakima Police say a motorcycle struck a vehicle at the intersection after police say the 18-year-old driver of the vehicle failed to yield the right of way when turning from Tieton Drive.
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSP investigating after woman jumps out of car near Grandview

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is investigating a non-traffic fatal collision near Grandview on Saturday, August, 27th. According to the State Patrol, the single vehicle, was travelling westbound on I-82 near milepost 72, a mile west of Grandview, when the female passenger, Carina Rodriguez Elizondo, 33, of Sunnyside exited the vehicle while it was in motion.
GRANDVIEW, WA
nbcrightnow.com

YCSO warns of phone scam

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is alerting the community to a phone scam where the caller is posing as Sergeant Carl Hendrickson. The caller tries to get people to discuss important court documents over the phone. The YCSO isn't sure what the goals of the scam are, but that it probably comes down to the caller trying to get money from whoever answers.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

High number of bear sightings in Upper Kittitas County cause frustration

They’re not just after your picnic baskets and pies anymore. Upper Kittitas County communities are experiencing a large number of bear sightings this summer, and wildlife enforcement agencies are encouraging residents to get on board with practices that will help the bears return to their natural habitat without having to euthanize them.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
92.9 The Bull

92.9 The Bull

Yakima, WA
