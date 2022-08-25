ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash claims two lives in Penobscot County

A crash that claimed the lives of two people in Penobscot County is under investigation. The wreck occurred just after 9 p.m. Monday on Route 69 in Carmel. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the car was speeding when the driver lost control and crossed the center line. The...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Raymond sends one man to the hospital

A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Raymond was hospitalized with serious injuries. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Tuesday around 5:50 a.m. on Roosevelt Trail. Police say the driver of a Subaru Outback was making a left turn to go eastbound coming out of...
RAYMOND, ME

