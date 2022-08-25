Read full article on original website
Crash claims two lives in Penobscot County
A crash that claimed the lives of two people in Penobscot County is under investigation. The wreck occurred just after 9 p.m. Monday on Route 69 in Carmel. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the car was speeding when the driver lost control and crossed the center line. The...
Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Raymond sends one man to the hospital
A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Raymond was hospitalized with serious injuries. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Tuesday around 5:50 a.m. on Roosevelt Trail. Police say the driver of a Subaru Outback was making a left turn to go eastbound coming out of...
