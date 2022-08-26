Two Brothers from Montana Plead Guilty to Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

Read full article on original website
Montana brothers plead guilty for involvement in January 6 insurrection
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two Montana brothers whom authorities said were among the first people to breach the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection have pleaded guilty to obstructing official proceedings under a plea deal with prosecutors. Jerod and Joshua Hughes of East Helena climbed through a broken window and Jerod Hughes helped kick […]
California man accused of stealing Bozeman Police car
On August 29, 2022, a California man, Travis Hardy, was cited for stealing a Bozeman patrol vehicle and criminal endangerment by numerous traffic violations.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana lawmakers move forward with child protective reforms, including using warrants
Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). State lawmakers moved forward with a bill that, among other things, would require Child Protective Services, to obtain a warrant to remove a child from their home in most cases. The decision to move...
mtpr.org
Trial over the legality of Montana's new voting restrictions ends
The future of three new Montana election laws are in the hands of a state judge. Attorneys recently concluded nine days of arguing over the laws' possible benefits and harms. A Yellowstone County judge plans to issue a decision on whether they meet constitutional muster “as soon as possible.” Montana Public Radio’s Shaylee Ragar joins Freddy Monares to give a rundown of the trial.
roundupweb.com
USS Montana Crew Members Visit Eastern Montana
At the end of June, the U.S. Navy added another high-tech nuclear-powered fast attack submarine and christened it the USS Montana. Three of its crew members were given the opportunity to visit eastern Montana. The three sailors came from different parts of the country. Navy Lieutenant Junior Grade or LTJG...
Chronicle
Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals
A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
NBCMontana
4 Montana teachers named finalists for Teacher of the Year award
MISSOULA, Mont. — Superintendent Elsie Arntzen announced four finalists for the 2023 Montana Teacher of the Year award. The finalists are Sheila Devins, Kris Gulman, Catherine Matthews and Jake Warner. A record 57 teachers across the state were nominated by parents, teachers, administrators and community members. The finalists will...
Montana, Meet Francis in Bigfork: And Remember to Vote
"This is Francis in Bigfork." She is one of my favorite callers into our statewide radio show. She now lives in Bigfork but originally grew up on the other side of the state in Plentywood- the Northeast corner of Montana. I've always enjoyed hearing her great phone calls on the...
Butte teen dies from synthetic drug overdose
A 17-year-old boy died and four other teens were hospitalized after overdosing on synthetic drugs last week in Jefferson County.
Stop Feeding The Bison! Montana’s Top Cop Goes After Bison
Last week, Attorney General for Montana Austin Knudsen asked the U.S. Department of the Interior Office of Hearings and Appeals to overturn the decision allowing bison grazing in Phillips County here in Montana, a decision that was granted to the American Prairie Reserve. What is the American Prairie Reserve?. The...
Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries
Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘It’s a dumpster fire’: Employees speak out about poor conditions at the Montana State Prison
Montana State Prison. Keith Schubert/Daily Montanan. Conditions at the Montana State Prison have long been deteriorating but have reached a boiling point in recent months, with employees asserting that treatment by management has created unsafe conditions for inmates and staff alike. Staff at the prison have become increasingly vocal over...
Medal of Honor Recipient Mike Thornton’s Message to Montana
It was 50 years ago this October when Navy SEAL Mike Thornton was told that his buddy and fellow Navy SEAL Tommy Norris had been killed. Then Petty Officer Mike Thornton rushed 500 yards through enemy fire to go get his buddy Tommy anyway. Tommy was barely alive, but wounded himself- Thornton threw his life vest over Tommy and swam the fellow SEAL and another wounded man to safety for over two hours.
mtpr.org
Uncertainty remains after federal funding for the Montana State Hospital was revoked
Montana’s top health official on Friday said the Gianforte administration is undecided on whether it will try to regain Medicare and Medicaid funding at the Montana State Hospital. Charlie Brereton, the state health department director, said that while conditions for patients and staff at the state hospital are improving,...
“Yellowstone” Filming in the Montana Capitol, Why the Masks?
*Note: The people in the photo above are extras for the TV show, while some may be Montana lawmakers- the photo is not of the Montana Legislature wearing masks. So, apparently they're doing some filming for the hit TV show Yellowstone in the Montana State Capitol building this week. So what's with all the masks?
yourbigsky.com
Montana wildfire update for Aug. 29
Several large wildfires in Montana were contained last week, while wildfire officials and crews are still managing other fires in various areas of the state. On Sunday, the Helena – Lewis & Clark National Forest announced over social media that officials were responding to a fire that ignited on Mount Helena. The public was asked to avoid the area until further notice and make room for emergency personnel on roadways responding to the fire. The city of Helena announced that the fire was quickly contained, and mop-up began shortly after responding to the fire. Fire crews remained on site overnight to ensure the fire was contained.
Montana Board of Public Education hears concerns about axing ‘equity,’ ‘trauma,’ in updated rules
Students who experience trauma at home throw chairs in the classroom, don’t pay attention, and use profanity, and teacher Jenny Murnane Butcher said she sees challenging behaviors every day. “I needed training in how to respond to these trauma-caused behaviors and how to prevent them in the future,” said Butcher, who noted she has taught […] The post Montana Board of Public Education hears concerns about axing ‘equity,’ ‘trauma,’ in updated rules appeared first on Daily Montanan.
10 Questions To Never Ask, If You Are Moving To Montana. Trust Me
As we all know, there are tons of people moving to Montana, and it has become an issue in so many ways. From housing, to daycare, to traffic at all hours. So if you are planning on moving to Montana or maybe have just arrived, there are a few things that will get you a nasty look when asked. Not by me...I'm pretty judge-free, but some are incredibly annoyed that the town they grew up in is now more of a city.
agdaily.com
New USDA meat processing facility to open in Montana
A new meat processing facility is slated to open this fall in Havre, Montana. The facility, named Montana Premium Processing Cooperative, is a member-owned, service-based slaughter and processing facility with the capacity to process 4,000 animals annually. The new facility is the result of the Montana Farmers Union‘s and Farmers...
montanarightnow.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Montana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
