Montana State

Two Brothers from Montana Plead Guilty to Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

By Department of Justice news release
msuexponent.com
 5 days ago
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two Montana brothers whom authorities said were among the first people to breach the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection have pleaded guilty to obstructing official proceedings under a plea deal with prosecutors. Jerod and Joshua Hughes of East Helena climbed through a broken window and Jerod Hughes helped kick […]
