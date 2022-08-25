ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Akron Beacon Journal

Ohio Issue 2 is stealth proposal that, if passed, would alter voting qualifications

The Ohio Ballot Board is responsible under the Ohio Constitution for preparing accurate ballot language and official explanations for proposed constitutional amendments. Unfortunately, the ballot language and explanation approved by the board for Issue 2, which ostensibly seeks only to prevent noncitizens from voting in local elections, will mislead voters when they go to the polls on Nov. 8. Specifically, the board failed to advise Ohio voters that the proposed amendment makes fundamental changes in who may...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy