utahstateaggies.com
USU Soccer Breaks Into United Soccer Coaches Regional Rankings
LOGAN, Utah - Utah State soccer has broken into the United Soccer Coaches Pacific Region rankings after opening the year unbeaten with a mark of 2-0-2. The Aggies are No. 10 in the latest poll, joining Washington State at No. 9, as both joined the poll after being previously unranked.
utahstateaggies.com
NOTES - Utah State Soccer Begins Three-Match Road Swing at UC Riverside
LOGAN, Utah - Utah State soccer (2-0-2, 0-0-0 MW) continues its 2022 season this week and begins its longest road trip of the season, a three-game tilt beginning at UC Riverside (2-1-0) on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 8:30 p.m. (MT). Follow Along. The match at UC Riverside will not be...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Cross Country Teams Both Ranked In Top 10 of Preseason Regional Rankings
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State men's cross country ranks No. 6 in the first NCAA DI Cross Country Regional Rankings of the season, which were released Tuesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), with the Aggie women ranking eighth in the Mountain Region.
utahstateaggies.com
Match Notes – Utah State Volleyball Travels to Provo for BYU Invitational No. 2
Utah State volleyball (2-0) enters its second week of competition as USU travels to Provo, Utah, for the BYU Invitational No. 2. The Aggies open the tournament facing No. 7 BYU (3-0) on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. Utah State then faces No. 10 Pittsburgh (2-1) on Friday, Sept. 2, at 5 p.m., before wrapping up the week by taking on Cincinnati (1-2) on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 4 p.m.
utahstateaggies.com
Volleyball’s Kylee Stokes Named America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State's Kylee Stokes has been named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week for the period ending on Sunday, Aug. 28. The award is voted on by a state-wide media panel. It is Stokes' first time in her career being named USU's...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Volleyball’s Stokes and Wilton-LaBoy Earn Mountain West Weekly Honors
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State volleyball had a pair of student-athletes take home Mountain West weekly honors as senior opposite side hitter Kylee Stokes was named the Offensive Player of the Week, while setter Leah Wilton-LaBoy was named the Freshman of the Week. The duo helped Utah State start...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State’s Briggs Named Mountain West Freshman of the Week
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State running back Robert Briggs has been named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. Briggs set a school record for rushing yards by a true freshman in their first-ever game as he had 85 yards on 10 carries, including a 23-yard touchdown run, in the Aggies' 31-20 season-opening victory over Connecticut last Saturday afternoon on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium.
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Volleyball Receives Votes in AVCA Coaches Poll
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State volleyball received votes in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Coaches Poll announced on Monday. The Aggies gleaned 20 votes to rank 33rd in the nation. Utah State, the only program in the Mountain West to receive votes, opened its 2022 season 2-0...
utahstateaggies.com
Weekly Aggie Update
WEEKLY AGGIE UPDATE - AUGUST 29, 2022. Sat., Sept. 3 --- at #1 Alabama, 5:30 p.m. (MT) (SEC Network) • Utah State football (1-0, 0-0 MW) continues its 2022 season this week at No. 1 Alabama (0-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 5:30 p.m. (MT). USU is 0-2 all-time against the Crimson Tide and 0-2 all-time against the No. 1 team in the nation. The game will be televised live on the SEC Network (Xfinity Ch. 285, DirecTV Ch. 611, DISH Ch. 404).
utahstateaggies.com
USU Soccer Remains Unbeaten With 3-3 Draw Against Grand Canyon
LOGAN, Utah - Utah State soccer (2-0-2) remained unbeaten on the season following a 3-3 draw against Grand Canyon (2-1-1) on Sunday afternoon. Sara Taylor opened the scoring for the Aggies when a ball was played over the head of a GCU defender in the fifth minute and the senior calmly toe-poked the ball into the back of the net. Alex Day headed a Lopes' clearance back into Utah State's attacking third to begin the play and Rine Yonaha, making her first career start as an Aggie, played the ball over the top as each collected an assist on the goal.
