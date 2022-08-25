ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lazy dogs are over six times more likely to develop ‘doggy dementia’

By Sam Blanchard
 5 days ago
LAZY dogs are more likely to get “doggy dementia”, say scientists.

A study found pups that don’t get out enough face a 6.5 times higher risk of a condition called canine cognitive dysfunction, compared to hyper hounds.

It can make pets uncoordinated, sleepy and forgetful.

The condition becomes more common with each year of old age and could be suffered by as many as two in three mutts by the age of 15.

Experts at the University of Washington studied 15,000 dogs in the US and found their risk of dementia rises by 68 per cent every year past the age of 10.

Writing in the journal Scientific Reports, study author Sarah Yarborough said: “Among dogs of the same age, health and breed type, odds of canine cognitive dysfunction were 6.47 times higher in dogs who were not active compared to those who were very active.”

Pet charity PDSA says pups should get at least an hour of exercise per day – and even more for energetic breeds like labradors and springer spaniels.

As well as keeping them happy, regular workouts reduce pooches’ risk of painful arthritis and obesity.

Studies in humans show exercise reduces the risk of the memory-robbing disorder by keeping the brain active.

And Ms Yarborough said staying fit could reduce harmful swelling inside dogs’ bodies that could damage blood vessels in the brain.

But the study added that active dogs may simply exercise more because they are not suffering the decline.

