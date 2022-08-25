Read full article on original website
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
Remote work has made it easier than ever for white-collar workers to find a job — but this could flip if roles get outsourced to Latin America and Asia
Remote work expert Nick Bloom predicts a growing number of jobs to move overseas by 2025. It would cut costs for US businesses, but hurt job seekers.
Coronavirus: FDA OKs updated Moderna, Pfizer booster shots that target omicron
Officials with the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized the emergency use of updated booster COVID-19 vaccine doses developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech that target two omicron subvariants. The updated boosters protect broadly against the original strain of COVID-19 and specifically against subvariants that have recently accounted for a...
Snap cutting 20% of staff as ad sales continue to dry up
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The parent company of social media platform Snapchat said Wednesday that it is letting go of 20% of its staff as it reorganizes and tries to reduce costs in the face of declining sales. In a letter to staff posted on Snap Inc.’s website, CEO Evan Spiegel said sales were not keeping up with earlier projections. “Unfortunately, given our current lower rate of revenue growth, it has become clear that we must reduce our cost structure to avoid incurring significant ongoing losses,” Spiegel wrote. Spiegel said Snap was restructuring its business to focus on community growth, revenue growth and augmented reality. Anything that doesn’t contribute to those three areas “will be discontinued or receive substantially reduced investment,” Spiegel said.
