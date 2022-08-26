DULUTH, Ga.--Georgia United Credit Union has named Michael Mason vice president of consumer lending operations and Sophia Rollins senior vice president of risk management. In his role Mason, who has more than 15 years of experience with financial institutions, is responsible for the profitability, growth, performance and overall success of Georgia United’s loan portfolio, loan servicing and loss prevention to achieve the credit union’s strategic goals and objectives.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO