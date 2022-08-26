ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cutoday.info

3 Credit Unions in 3 States Seeking to Merge Into 1

ATLANTA–Three credit unions in three different states have announced plans to merge with each other. The $95-million Pinnacle Credit Union in Atlanta, the $51-million MUNA FCU in Meridian, Miss., and the $80-million RVA Financial Credit Union in Richmond, Va. said they are seeking to combine pending regulatory approval and membership votes.
RICHMOND, VA
cutoday.info

Abound Named CU of the Year by NAFCU

RADCLIFF, Ky.–Abound Credit Union has been named Credit Union of the Year by NAFCU. Winners of NAFCU’s Annual Awards competition are chosen by a committee of peers based on entries exemplifying above-and-beyond achievements, dedication, service in the community and leadership. Abound Credit Union will be honored during NAFCU’s Congressional Caucus in Washington, D.C. Sept. 11-14.
RADCLIFF, KY
cutoday.info

How Nation's 2nd-Largest CU is Making a Shift

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla.–It’s become a mantra—“Culture eats strategy for breakfast”—but it’s also wrong, according to one person who is helping oversee a culture change at the nation’s second-largest credit union and who recommends that culture and strategy instead sit down and have a meal together.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
State
Minnesota State
Saint Paul, MN
Business
City
Saint Paul, MN
cutoday.info

Georgia United CU Names Mason VP Consumer Lending, Rollins SVP Risk Management

DULUTH, Ga.--Georgia United Credit Union has named Michael Mason vice president of consumer lending operations and Sophia Rollins senior vice president of risk management. In his role Mason, who has more than 15 years of experience with financial institutions, is responsible for the profitability, growth, performance and overall success of Georgia United’s loan portfolio, loan servicing and loss prevention to achieve the credit union’s strategic goals and objectives.
GEORGIA STATE
cutoday.info

CUs, Banks in Kansas Respond to Retailers’ Meeting With Senator

TOPEKA, Kan.–While Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall (R) was in his home state meeting with merchants who support the interchange legislation he is co-sponsoring, the Sunflower State’s credit unions and banks moved to reissue a statement at the same time expressing their opposition. As CUToday.info reports separately, retailers in...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Harrington
cutoday.info

No Need to Badger CUs About Their Performance, Wisconsin Regulator Says

MADISON, Wis.–Wisconsin’s 110 state-chartered credit unions reported strong financial performance as of June 30, according to data released today by the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI). The DFI said that at the end of the second quarter, total assets for Wisconsin’s state-chartered credit unions rose to $58.2...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy