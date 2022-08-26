Read full article on original website
3 Credit Unions in 3 States Seeking to Merge Into 1
ATLANTA–Three credit unions in three different states have announced plans to merge with each other. The $95-million Pinnacle Credit Union in Atlanta, the $51-million MUNA FCU in Meridian, Miss., and the $80-million RVA Financial Credit Union in Richmond, Va. said they are seeking to combine pending regulatory approval and membership votes.
Abound Named CU of the Year by NAFCU
RADCLIFF, Ky.–Abound Credit Union has been named Credit Union of the Year by NAFCU. Winners of NAFCU’s Annual Awards competition are chosen by a committee of peers based on entries exemplifying above-and-beyond achievements, dedication, service in the community and leadership. Abound Credit Union will be honored during NAFCU’s Congressional Caucus in Washington, D.C. Sept. 11-14.
Wisconsin’s Royal CU Completes Acquisition of 3 Bank Branches, Mortgage Operation in Minnesota
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – Royal Credit Union (Royal) said its partial acquisition of Lake Area Bank in Minnesota is complete. The acquisition includes retail offices in Hugo, Stillwater and White Bear Lake, as well as Lake Area Mortgage in Arden Hills, Minn. Member accounts were converted August 27-28 and...
How Nation's 2nd-Largest CU is Making a Shift
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla.–It’s become a mantra—“Culture eats strategy for breakfast”—but it’s also wrong, according to one person who is helping oversee a culture change at the nation’s second-largest credit union and who recommends that culture and strategy instead sit down and have a meal together.
More than 80 People Get Updates, Strategies During Shapiro Summit Meeting for Smaller Credit Unions
ANAHEIM, Calif.–More than 80 representatives from 30 credit unions and other organizations attended the 15th Annual Shapiro Summit here, which is designed for credit unions of $200 million in assets and below. The agenda for the event, which is hosted by the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues, focused...
Georgia United CU Names Mason VP Consumer Lending, Rollins SVP Risk Management
DULUTH, Ga.--Georgia United Credit Union has named Michael Mason vice president of consumer lending operations and Sophia Rollins senior vice president of risk management. In his role Mason, who has more than 15 years of experience with financial institutions, is responsible for the profitability, growth, performance and overall success of Georgia United’s loan portfolio, loan servicing and loss prevention to achieve the credit union’s strategic goals and objectives.
Communication FCU Expands into Underserved Areas in 2 Cities; Dollar Associates Assisted on Expansion
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla.–Communication FCU has expanded its field of membership to underserved portions of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa markets in Oklahoma. The credit union expanded its FOM with assistance from Dollar Associates. NCUA approved the expansion on Aug. 26. According to the company, the goal of the credit...
CUs, Banks in Kansas Respond to Retailers’ Meeting With Senator
TOPEKA, Kan.–While Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall (R) was in his home state meeting with merchants who support the interchange legislation he is co-sponsoring, the Sunflower State’s credit unions and banks moved to reissue a statement at the same time expressing their opposition. As CUToday.info reports separately, retailers in...
Maine Governor Visits League’s Offices, Participates in Demo of Financial Fitness Fair
WESTBROOK, Maine—Maine Gov. Janet Mills met with Maine’s credit union leaders at the Maine CU League’s Credit Union Service Center here. The meeting marked Mills’ first visit to the league since taking office, according to the league. The MCUL said Mills joined members of the league’s...
North Dakota’s CUs Say They’re Owed $10M as Part of Corporate Resolution; Senators Send Letter to NCUA
BISMARCK, N.D.–North Dakota’s credit unions say NCUA is withholding more than $10 million owed them as part of the resolution of the failed corporate credit unions, and the state’s two senators are also pressing the agency to return the funds. The Dakota Credit Union Association says the...
No Need to Badger CUs About Their Performance, Wisconsin Regulator Says
MADISON, Wis.–Wisconsin’s 110 state-chartered credit unions reported strong financial performance as of June 30, according to data released today by the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI). The DFI said that at the end of the second quarter, total assets for Wisconsin’s state-chartered credit unions rose to $58.2...
