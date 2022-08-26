Read full article on original website
Man arrested for allegedly shooting pickup truck
Springdale Police have arrested one man in connection to shooting at an empty pickup truck following a disturbance on Sunday, Aug. 28.
Suspected shooter in Arkansas fair shooting arrested, police say
Fayetteville Police have arrested the suspected shooter of the Washington County Fair that left one boy injured.
Homicide at Springdale club under investigation
Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The victim, Luis Lemus was transported to a hospital where he later died.
Lawsuit filed over violent arrest outside Arkansas store
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A man who was beaten and held down by Arkansas law enforcement officers during an arrest that was caught on a widely circulated video has filed a federal lawsuit against the officers. Attorneys for Randal Worcester filed the lawsuit Monday over the Aug. 21...
One man killed in shooting outside Springdale nightclub Sunday
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Clarification: 40/29 News originally reported that the shooting happened at Zabana Night Club. Police have clarified that it is unclear where the shooting happened. Police were called by a night club employee who reported gunshots in the area. The victim was found in a nearby parking lot.
One dead, one injured in Fort Smith homicide
FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a domestic-related shooting in Fort Smith Sunday night. According to a release from Fort Smith police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2400 block of N 52nd St just before 7:30 p.m. Police determined two people there exchanged gunfire.
Shooting at Washington County Fair in Fayetteville sends one to hospital
UPDATE: The Fayetteville Police Department has made an arrest in the Washington County Fair Shooting case from Friday evening, August 26. Detectives arrested a 16-year-old male Sunday in the case. He is facing charges: Aggravated Assault Battery 1st degree Battery 2nd degree Aggravated Riot Engaging in Violent Criminal Group Activity Endangering the Welfare of a Minor 2nd degree Criminal Mischief 2nd...
Oklahoma family responds after video of man beaten by Arkansas law enforcement goes viral
A father and aunt is heartbroken and livid after seeing a new viral video showing their family member being pinned down and beaten by law enforcement officials in Arkansas.
New video shows man at Alma gas station prior to his arrest in Mulberry
ALMA, Ark. — Newly obtained video shows the incident that sparkedthe violent arrest of Randal Worcester. The video is from the surveillance camera outside the Sargent's gas station in Alma. It shows Worcester walking toward the store. As he gets close, he pulls something from his pocket. Police have...
Man killed following multi-car crash on Highway 412, near Inola
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/25/22: The road has reopened following the crash. Three cars were involved in the collision. One man, 66-year-old Richard Bundrick — from Springdale, Ark. — was killed in the crash. Bundrick was driving a 2017 Ford F-150 when the collision occurred, and...
FBI looking for fugitive last seen in Arkansas
The FBI is looking for the public's assistance in finding a fugitive last seen in Arkansas.
Rape reported at Walton Hall at University of Arkansas
The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating an acquaintance rape at Walton Hall that was reported on August 23.
New Dollar General now open in Sallisaw
Dollar General is excited to announce its store at 98158 U.S. Highway 59 in Sallisaw is now open! DG stores are proud to provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, overthe- counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of Serving Others. In addition to…
Search Is on for 'Dangerous' Arkansas Man Serving Life in Prison for Rape Who Escaped From Work Crew
The search is on for an Arkansas man serving life in prison for rape after he escaped from a work crew on Friday, according to authorities. The escaped man, Samuel Hartman, is an inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit of Brickys Prison, according to local outlet The Clarion Ledger.
Residents devastated to see history leave Northwest Arkansas
Local residents are sad to see what they consider a historical landmark in northwest Arkansas leave forever.
