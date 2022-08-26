ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequoyah County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Lawsuit filed over violent arrest outside Arkansas store

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A man who was beaten and held down by Arkansas law enforcement officers during an arrest that was caught on a widely circulated video has filed a federal lawsuit against the officers. Attorneys for Randal Worcester filed the lawsuit Monday over the Aug. 21...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sequoyah County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Sequoyah County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KHBS

One man killed in shooting outside Springdale nightclub Sunday

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Clarification: 40/29 News originally reported that the shooting happened at Zabana Night Club. Police have clarified that it is unclear where the shooting happened. Police were called by a night club employee who reported gunshots in the area. The victim was found in a nearby parking lot.
KHBS

One dead, one injured in Fort Smith homicide

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a domestic-related shooting in Fort Smith Sunday night. According to a release from Fort Smith police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2400 block of N 52nd St just before 7:30 p.m. Police determined two people there exchanged gunfire.
FORT SMITH, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Shooting at Washington County Fair in Fayetteville sends one to hospital

UPDATE: The Fayetteville Police Department has made an arrest in the Washington County Fair Shooting case from Friday evening, August 26. Detectives arrested a 16-year-old male Sunday in the case. He is facing charges: Aggravated Assault Battery 1st degree Battery 2nd degree Aggravated Riot Engaging in Violent Criminal Group Activity Endangering the Welfare of a Minor 2nd degree Criminal Mischief 2nd...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sequoyah
KHBS

New video shows man at Alma gas station prior to his arrest in Mulberry

ALMA, Ark. — Newly obtained video shows the incident that sparkedthe violent arrest of Randal Worcester. The video is from the surveillance camera outside the Sargent's gas station in Alma. It shows Worcester walking toward the store. As he gets close, he pulls something from his pocket. Police have...
ALMA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Rp
sequoyahcountytimes.com

New Dollar General now open in Sallisaw

Dollar General is excited to announce its store at 98158 U.S. Highway 59 in Sallisaw is now open! DG stores are proud to provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, overthe- counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of Serving Others. In addition to…
SALLISAW, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy