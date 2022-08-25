ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

As General Elections Get Closer, CUNA Launches New Phase of Credit Unions Vote; Plus, Primaries Update

By eZ Systems, CUToday
cutoday.info
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Oklahoma State
Business Insider

Ex-Biden White House senior advisor says it's 'political malpractice' for any Democratic candidate to reject campaigning with the president

Cedric Richmond said it was "political malpractice" for any Democratic candidate to rebuff a Biden campaign visit. "If you don't want Biden, it's malpractice," he told The Washington Post, pointing to the president's policy wins. As the midterm elections approach, Biden is set to become more active on the campaign...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelli Stargel
Person
Laurel Lee
Person
Markwayne Mullin
Person
Alessandra Biaggi
Person
Sean Patrick Maloney
Person
Jackie Toledo
Person
Aaron Bean
Person
Kendra Horn
Akron Beacon Journal

Ohio Issue 2 is stealth proposal that, if passed, would alter voting qualifications

The Ohio Ballot Board is responsible under the Ohio Constitution for preparing accurate ballot language and official explanations for proposed constitutional amendments. Unfortunately, the ballot language and explanation approved by the board for Issue 2, which ostensibly seeks only to prevent noncitizens from voting in local elections, will mislead voters when they go to the polls on Nov. 8. Specifically, the board failed to advise Ohio voters that the proposed amendment makes fundamental changes in who may...
OHIO STATE
The Week

Is Trump seeking equal justice or special treatment in the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation?

Former President Donald Trump is being investigated for — but has not been charged with — willfully retaining and mishandling government documents that don't belong to him, some of them very highly classified, and obstructing the government's repeated efforts to get them back from his unsecured Florida club and residence. His legal strategy in the face of potential charges for some serious federal crimes is fluid and slightly baffling.  Trump's "hastily assembled" legal team has "offered up a variety of arguments on his behalf that have yet to do much to fend off a Justice Department that has adopted a determined,...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy