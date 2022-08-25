FAIRHAVEN, Mass.--Aaron Clark has joined Alltrust Credit Union as Vice President Controller. Clark has over 10 years of banking experience. His most recent role was at ETHIC, A Wealth Bank, where he was a Vice President Controller. Clark has found that working for a financial institution is rewarding because he is using numbers to present the progress of the institution and gauges what the future will look like.“Aaron’s commitment to the banking industry makes him a great asset to our accounting department,” stated Carmen Sylvester, President and Chief Executive Officer. “His experience and dedication will be valued here at the Credit Union.” In his role, Clark will oversee and manage the accounting department. He will be presenting financial analysis and reviewing all monthly and quarterly reports. He will also be supervising the processing of all accounting and credit union transactions.

