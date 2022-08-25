ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cutoday.info

Clark Named VP, Controller at Alltrust Credit Union

FAIRHAVEN, Mass.--Aaron Clark has joined Alltrust Credit Union as Vice President Controller. Clark has over 10 years of banking experience. His most recent role was at ETHIC, A Wealth Bank, where he was a Vice President Controller. Clark has found that working for a financial institution is rewarding because he is using numbers to present the progress of the institution and gauges what the future will look like.“Aaron’s commitment to the banking industry makes him a great asset to our accounting department,” stated Carmen Sylvester, President and Chief Executive Officer. “His experience and dedication will be valued here at the Credit Union.” In his role, Clark will oversee and manage the accounting department. He will be presenting financial analysis and reviewing all monthly and quarterly reports. He will also be supervising the processing of all accounting and credit union transactions.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: Deadline for $750 one-time payments for Rhode Island families tomorrow

Families in Rhode Island seeking financial relief must make sure their taxes are filed and dependents claimed by tomorrow to qualify for the state's child tax rebate program. Gov. Dan McKee announced on Aug. 2 that families may receive $250 per child for a maximum of three children. The tax rebates come from the governor's fiscal year 2023 budget signed in June, the Washington Examiner previously reported.
INCOME TAX
cutoday.info

RTN FCU Names Scholarship Winners

WALTHAM, Mass.—RTN Federal Credit Union has announced the 2022 recipients of its James A. Burley, Jr. Scholarship Awards. The scholarship awards totaling $10,000 are presented annually to three students who are RTN members or dependents of members, and are enrolled in an undergraduate or post-high school technical college. Katrina...
WALTHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithfield, RI
Smithfield, RI
Business
State
Rhode Island State
cutoday.info

3 Credit Unions in 3 States Seeking to Merge Into 1

ATLANTA–Three credit unions in three different states have announced plans to merge with each other. The $95-million Pinnacle Credit Union in Atlanta, the $51-million MUNA FCU in Meridian, Miss., and the $80-million RVA Financial Credit Union in Richmond, Va. said they are seeking to combine pending regulatory approval and membership votes.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Navigant Cu#Evp#Santander#Navigant Credit Union
cutoday.info

Three CUs Expand Partnerships With PSCU

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–PSCU is reporting that three of its current owner credit unions in the Northeast have expanded their partnerships with the CUSO. Arrha CU in Springfield, Mass., CHROME FCU in Washington, Penn., and North Jersey FCU in Totowa have all added debit processing support to their current services.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Turnto10.com

Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence

(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WUPE

Massachusetts is One of the Absolute Laziest States in the U.S.

In terms of its age in American history, Massachusetts is one of the oldest states in the United States. The 'Founding Fathers' had so much history either in or around the New England area in working hard to help with the creation of this country, you might think that our heritage rubbed on our state. Unfortunately, you would be very wrong.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

‘This is what racism in journalism looks like’: LaFortune slams Providence Journal after photo choice

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence City Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Nirva LaFortune on Tuesday accused the Providence Journal of racist journalism. The journal published an article in Tuesday’s issue about the mayoral race. The photos used for candidates Gonzalo Cuervo and Brett Smiley were professional headshots, while the photo used of LaFortune was one where she appears to be angry.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy