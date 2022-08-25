Read full article on original website
People of the Move: Dept. of Revenue, Navigant and Residential Properties Make Announcements
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Cole to Head Department of Revenue. Governor Dan McKee announced that Jane Cole has been selected to step into the...
cutoday.info
Clark Named VP, Controller at Alltrust Credit Union
FAIRHAVEN, Mass.--Aaron Clark has joined Alltrust Credit Union as Vice President Controller. Clark has over 10 years of banking experience. His most recent role was at ETHIC, A Wealth Bank, where he was a Vice President Controller. Clark has found that working for a financial institution is rewarding because he is using numbers to present the progress of the institution and gauges what the future will look like.“Aaron’s commitment to the banking industry makes him a great asset to our accounting department,” stated Carmen Sylvester, President and Chief Executive Officer. “His experience and dedication will be valued here at the Credit Union.” In his role, Clark will oversee and manage the accounting department. He will be presenting financial analysis and reviewing all monthly and quarterly reports. He will also be supervising the processing of all accounting and credit union transactions.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: Deadline for $750 one-time payments for Rhode Island families tomorrow
Families in Rhode Island seeking financial relief must make sure their taxes are filed and dependents claimed by tomorrow to qualify for the state's child tax rebate program. Gov. Dan McKee announced on Aug. 2 that families may receive $250 per child for a maximum of three children. The tax rebates come from the governor's fiscal year 2023 budget signed in June, the Washington Examiner previously reported.
cutoday.info
RTN FCU Names Scholarship Winners
WALTHAM, Mass.—RTN Federal Credit Union has announced the 2022 recipients of its James A. Burley, Jr. Scholarship Awards. The scholarship awards totaling $10,000 are presented annually to three students who are RTN members or dependents of members, and are enrolled in an undergraduate or post-high school technical college. Katrina...
whatsupnewp.com
16,000 Rhode Islanders reunited with more than $11.6 million in unclaimed property during 2022 Fiscal Year
General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced today that the Division of Unclaimed Property reunited 16,316 Rhode Islanders with more than $11,658,812.04 during the 2022 Fiscal Year. “At a time when the cost of living is too high and many Rhode Islanders are struggling to keep up, we are working than ever...
cutoday.info
3 Credit Unions in 3 States Seeking to Merge Into 1
ATLANTA–Three credit unions in three different states have announced plans to merge with each other. The $95-million Pinnacle Credit Union in Atlanta, the $51-million MUNA FCU in Meridian, Miss., and the $80-million RVA Financial Credit Union in Richmond, Va. said they are seeking to combine pending regulatory approval and membership votes.
Waterfront hotel in Massachusetts named best in United States
CHATHAM, Mass. — Three hotels in New England, including a gem in Massachusetts, have landed on a list of the 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. The Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod was named the best waterfront hotel in the country, according USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for 2022.
cutoday.info
More than 80 People Get Updates, Strategies During Shapiro Summit Meeting for Smaller Credit Unions
ANAHEIM, Calif.–More than 80 representatives from 30 credit unions and other organizations attended the 15th Annual Shapiro Summit here, which is designed for credit unions of $200 million in assets and below. The agenda for the event, which is hosted by the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues, focused...
Billionaire Ernie Boch Jr. Updates Michael and Maddie About Swansea’s Pleasure Island
I think today was the first time I've ever spoken to a billionaire. Ernie Boch Jr. was on his way down I-195 heading toward Swansea and his latest venture, Pleasure Island, when he called into Michael and Maddie. I was stunned when Boch told us that today would only be...
cutoday.info
Three CUs Expand Partnerships With PSCU
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–PSCU is reporting that three of its current owner credit unions in the Northeast have expanded their partnerships with the CUSO. Arrha CU in Springfield, Mass., CHROME FCU in Washington, Penn., and North Jersey FCU in Totowa have all added debit processing support to their current services.
rinewstoday.com
420 Property – National cannabis real estate marketplace includes Rhode Island
Cannabis businesses are gearing up as legislation on medical marijuana – and now recreational marijuana – are clearing the way for the industry. As with the success of any business, it’s location that may doom – or assure – success. A new service for this...
cutoday.info
North Dakota’s CUs Say They’re Owed $10M as Part of Corporate Resolution; Senators Send Letter to NCUA
BISMARCK, N.D.–North Dakota’s credit unions say NCUA is withholding more than $10 million owed them as part of the resolution of the failed corporate credit unions, and the state’s two senators are also pressing the agency to return the funds. The Dakota Credit Union Association says the...
Wright’s Dairy Farm opening creamery in Providence
Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery is opening its new location, Wright's Creamery, at the new Farm Fresh Rhode Island building on Sims Avenue.
Turnto10.com
Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence
(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
Massachusetts is One of the Absolute Laziest States in the U.S.
In terms of its age in American history, Massachusetts is one of the oldest states in the United States. The 'Founding Fathers' had so much history either in or around the New England area in working hard to help with the creation of this country, you might think that our heritage rubbed on our state. Unfortunately, you would be very wrong.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island jury awards Hawaii man nearly $5M judgement following complications from medical device
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Hawaii man won a nearly $5 million judgement in Rhode Island Superior Court Monday. A jury awarded $4.8 million to Paul Trevino of Hawaii after the jury ruled a Rhode Island medical device manufacturer was liable for a faulty device. According to the suit,...
Student loan forgiveness: Massachusetts students may end up paying $500 in taxes on debt cancellations
Massachusetts student borrowers may end up paying additional taxes as a result of President Biden’s decision to offer between $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt forgiveness, depending on whether the state considers that forgiveness a taxable event, according to a national tax policy think tank. The Tax Foundation...
Judge: Congregation at oldest US synagogue can stay, for now
The Rhode Island congregants who worship at the nation’s oldest synagogue won't be evicted, as a judge ruled in their favor Monday. But the yearslong legal dispute over the historic building and a set of ceremonial bells worth millions appears far from over.
cutoday.info
Wisconsin’s Royal CU Completes Acquisition of 3 Bank Branches, Mortgage Operation in Minnesota
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – Royal Credit Union (Royal) said its partial acquisition of Lake Area Bank in Minnesota is complete. The acquisition includes retail offices in Hugo, Stillwater and White Bear Lake, as well as Lake Area Mortgage in Arden Hills, Minn. Member accounts were converted August 27-28 and...
ABC6.com
‘This is what racism in journalism looks like’: LaFortune slams Providence Journal after photo choice
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence City Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Nirva LaFortune on Tuesday accused the Providence Journal of racist journalism. The journal published an article in Tuesday’s issue about the mayoral race. The photos used for candidates Gonzalo Cuervo and Brett Smiley were professional headshots, while the photo used of LaFortune was one where she appears to be angry.
