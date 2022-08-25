PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - How would you like to work when and where you want to and the only thing you have to worry about is getting the results your bosses want when they want them? It's a growing trend called "Results Only Work Environment" or ROWE for short. There's one cardinal rule: No results, no job. To understand it, you have to be willing to forget every conventional rule of working, the only expectation is the result. "Where every single person is 100-percent autonomous and 100-percent accountable," said Jody Thompson, the founder of the results-only work environment and now CEO of CultureRx. Now, it's not...

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 12 MINUTES AGO