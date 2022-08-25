Read full article on original website
Cardiovascular Benefits of Statins Outweigh Low Risk for Muscle Symptoms
TUESDAY, Aug. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Statin therapy appears to cause only a small excess risk for muscle symptoms, according to a study published online Aug. 27 in The Lancet to coincide with the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain.
Adding ‘Cancer’ to Risk Calculator May Help Predict Stroke in AF
Several risk assessment tools have been developed to help clinicians predict stroke and thromboembolic risks in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF). “The CHA2DS2VASc score is a validated model that is often used to help identify individuals at risk for stroke, but this model may not accurately capture all risks for everyone,” says Rohit Moudgil, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FACC. “Recent studies have demonstrated a relationship between cancer and thrombosis, including venous thromboembolism and stroke. Despite this evidence, cancer is not currently part of the traditional CHA2DS2VASc score.”
The Risk Factors For A Blood Clot Are More Common Than You Think
Don't ignore these warning signs. Here's how DVT blood clots happen (hint: COVID can be one reason) and what to do if you have one.
Adolescents with Treatment-resistant Depression and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation
Despite its high morbidity and mortality, treatment-resistant depression (TRD) in adolescents was little known in terms of its neurobiology and how the medication affects it. For a study, researchers compared the baseline brain volumetric differences between healthy adolescents (n=30), adolescents with major depressive disorder (MDD) (n=19), and adolescents with TRD (n=34) using automated segmentation in FreeSurfer. Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) was administered to the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex for 6 weeks, either actively (n=18) or sham (n=7), for a combined subsample of teenagers with TRD. Ten teenagers who had active TMS treatment took part in the open-label experiment. Participants in a randomized controlled experiment received active treatment (n=8) or sham treatment (n=7) for the remaining teens.
Organoids Derived from Pancreatic Cancer Patients Can Predict Response to Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy
For a study, researchers sought to develop whether patient-derived organoids (PDOs) can predict a patient’s response to neoadjuvant (NAT) treatment. PDOs have been investigated for use in pancreatic cancer patients as a biomarker of therapy response and for tailored medicines. Patients were enrolled in an IRB-approved protocol from 2017 to 2021, and PDO cultures were created. A translational pathway that included molecular profiling and drug sensitivity testing was used to examine PDOs of interest. From 117 pancreatic cancer patients, 136 samples were obtained, including surgical resections and fine needle aspiration/biopsies. With minority populations accounting for one-third of the cases gathered (16% Black, 9% Asian, and 7% Hispanic/Latino), this biobank included variety in stage, sex, age, and race. PDO production was effective in surgical specimens in 71% (15 of 21) of patients who had received NAT prior to sample collection and in 76% (39 of 51) of patients who were not receiving chemotherapy or radiation treatment at the time the sample was collected. Pathological response to NAT was linked with the effectiveness of PDO chemotherapy, particularly oxaliplatin. They established the viability of a quick PDO drug screen and produced results within 7 days of tissue excision. They present a sizable organoid biobank with samples from racial and ethnic minorities. In order to evaluate the dynamic chemotherapy sensitivity profile, longitudinal PDO production from chemotherapy-naive and post-NAT tissue is possible. Quick screening of PDOs can help in the initial classification of patients to the most active NAT regimen, and future development of rapid screening may support this.
Transcriptomics of Human Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms Reveals the Dynamic Role of Smooth Muscle Cells
For a study, researchers sought to identify the gene expression profiles of individual cells involved in the development of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs). AAA was the most frequent pathological aortic dilatation resulting in aortic rupture, which was deadly. Aortic degeneration is caused by both immunological and structural cells. However, gene-specific changes were unclear how these cellular subsets were affected. Therefore, AAAs and control tissues were subjected to single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) analyses. By comparing gene expression profiles and specific receptor-ligand interactions, AAA-related alterations were investigated. To pinpoint the genes essential for AAA development, an integrative analysis of scRNA-seq data with significant genome-wide association research data was carried out. With the aid of scRNA-seq, they present the first thorough analysis of the cellular landscape in human AAA tissues. About 8 cell lineages were represented by seventeen groups that were found by unbiased clustering analysis of transcriptional patterns. When it comes to immune cells, clustering analysis showed 4 T-cell subpopulations and 5 monocyte/macrophage subpopulations, each of which had unique transcriptional profiles when compared to controls in AAAs. Numerous pathways that were only expressed in AAA tissue, such as those implicated with mitochondrial dysfunction, proliferation, and cytokine release, were discovered by gene enrichment analysis on immune subsets. Additionally, the receptor-ligand analysis identified strong connections between myeloid populations and vascular smooth muscle cells in AAA tissues. The expression of SORT1 in vascular smooth muscle cells was crucial for preserving normal aortic wall function, according to an integrated analysis of scRNA-seq data and genome-wide association research findings. Here, it provided the first comprehensive characterization of the single-cell composition of the abdominal aortic wall and showed the impact of human AAAs on the gene expression landscape.
JAK Inhibitors May Help Control Symptoms in Moderate-to-Severe AD
Contributor: Farnam B. Sedeh, MD, and Mattias A.S. Henning, MD. For adults with atopic dermatitis (AD), topical therapies alone or in combination with phototherapy can be effective in managing symptoms. However, for patients with moderate-to-severe AD, systemic therapies, such as Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, may be necessary for satisfactory disease control, especially if topical treatments are not helpful in relieving symptoms.
Motion Segments Superior to Anterior Cervical Arthrodesis
For a study, researchers sought to develop and discover patient-related variables that influence neighboring segment kinematics following anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF), as assessed by biplane radiography. It is possible that multiple factors contribute to adjacent segment disease (ASD) pathogenesis. Few studies have sought to connect patient variables with mechanical changes in the spine that may explain how ASD develops, despite previous research on connections between patient factors and ASD. Previous studies manually evaluated intervertebral motion from static flexion/extension radiographs, but since manual measures were inaccurate, they did not capture intervertebral motion during rotation. Patients received continuous cervical spine flexion/extension and axial rotation motions recorded at 30 pictures per second in a dynamic biplane radiography system before surgery and 1 year after ACDF. A proven tracking procedure was used to match digitally reconstructed radiographs made from subject-specific computed CT scans to the biplane radiographs. The results of this tracking procedure were used to compute dynamic kinematics and preoperative disc height. A disc bulge was assessed using magnetic resonance imaging prior to surgery. Age, sex, BMI, smoking status, diabetes, psychiatric history, the presence of a triggering event, and the duration of the symptoms were all gathered from the patient. To determine patient characteristics connected to changes in adjacent segment kinematics at 1 year postoperative, multivariate linear regression was used. Preoperative and postoperative exams were successfully completed by 63 individuals. The change in the superior adjacent segment’s range of motion following surgery was predicted by the disc bulge and height in the superior adjacent segment. Smoking history, the use of psychiatric drugs, and the bulge in the inferior adjacent segment disc all predicted changes in the inferior adjacent segment’s range of motion after surgery. After ACDF, adjacent segment motion was found to be less when there was prior adjacent segment disc degeneration, as seen by disc height and disc bulge; however, subsequent adjacent segment motion was found to be more after ACDF when there was no pre-existing adjacent disc degeneration. These results offered in vivo proof that early instability and late stabilization were important components of disc degeneration’s pathogenesis.
For Older Women With Overweight or Obesity, Exercise Is Medicine
In older women with overweight or obesity, a minimal energy deficit induced by a joint aerobic and resistance exercise program was accompanied by metabolic adaptation at the level of resting metabolic rate in a 32-week study by Cátia Martins, PhD, and colleagues that was published in Obesity. “Weight loss...
Abdominal Surgical Procedures Risks in Cystic Fibrosis Adult Patients
For a study, researchers sought to understand that cystic fibrosis patients were now more likely to survive into adulthood, but there was still a dearth of knowledge regarding the necessity of GI surgery and its outcomes in these individuals. They seek to derive inferences from a national administrative database by examining trends in abdominal GI surgery and associated postoperative outcomes among adult cystic fibrosis patients. This study was a retrospective cohort study that was carried out all over the nation. From 2000 to 2014, they made use of a nationwide all-payor administrative database. Patients with cystic fibrosis underwent abdominal GI surgery when they were adults (18 years old) with the condition. The primary outcome was the number of admissions for surgical operations. As secondary outcomes, morbidity and death by kind of procedure were also included. There were 3,075 admissions for abdominal surgery, 28% of which were elective. Major GI surgical procedures increased (P<0.01) over the research period, whereas appendectomy and cholecystectomy did not (P= 0.90). The most common procedure was a cholecystectomy (n=1,280; 42%). The most common major procedure was segmental colectomy (n=535; 18%). Obstruction was the surgical cause that was used the most (n=780; 26%). Major surgery inpatient mortality was 6%, morbidity was 37%, and the average length of stay was 15 days (SE 1.2). The study’s scope was constrained by the administrative data source’s paucity of exact physiological and clinical data. The majority of the main procedures performed on adult cystic fibrosis patients are nonelective. Significant mortality, protracted hospital stays, and high morbidity were all hazards associated with major surgery. These statistics may be used to estimate the perioperative risk for adult cystic fibrosis patients who need GI surgery.
COVID-19 Vaccination Continues to Reduce Healthcare Burden
Estimating the burden of COVID-19 prevented by vaccination provides evidence for the impact that vaccination can have on public health in reducing the burden of COVID-19 on healthcare systems and preventing deaths, according to Molly Steele, PhD, MSc, MPH, and colleagues. “As more people continue to get vaccinated and receive boosters, additional COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are prevented,” Dr. Steele says. “These estimates further enhance the CDC’s understanding of, and communication about, the direct benefits of COVID-19 vaccination.
The AO Spine PROST’s long-term validity and reliability
For a study, researchers sought to develop cross-sectional validation. The objective was to assess patient characteristics, types of spine fractures, and treatment approaches as potential predictors of AO Spine PROST scores. The AO Spine Patient-Reported Outcome Spine Trauma (PROST) was validated at a minimum of 12 months following the trauma. Uncertainty exists over the validity and reliability of the AO Spine PROST as a gauge of health-related quality of life for longer than 12 months following the onset of spine damage. From a level-1 trauma facility, patients with traumatic spine injuries were selected. The AO Spine PROST, EuroQoL 5D-5L (EQ-5D-5L), and either the neck disability index (NDI) or Oswestry disability index (ODI) were required of them to be completed for concurrent validity. The Cronbach’s alpha and item-total correlation coefficients were used to evaluate internal consistency. Intraclass correlation coefficients were used to assess test-retest reliability. For the AOSpine PROST in conjunction with the EQ-5D-5L, and either the ODI or NDI, Spearman correlation tests were conducted. Using multivariate regression models, the factors influencing the AO Spine PROST score were examined. About 49 patients took part in the study’s test-retest arm, while 175 patients overall took part in the cross-sectional arm. The median number of months for follow-up was 94.5. There were no effects on the floor or ceiling. Both test-retest reliability and internal consistency were outstanding (α=0.98, item-total correlation coefficient: 0.73-0.91, and intraclass correlation coefficient=0.81). Correlations between the EQ-5D-5L (0.76; P<0.001), ODI (0.69; P<0.001), and NDI (0.68; P<0.001) and the AO Spine PROST were satisfactory. Having one or more comorbidities, a return to work period of between 7 and 43 months, and not returning to work were all significant independent predictors of a lower AO Spine PROST score, according to multivariate linear regression models. The AO Spine PROST showed very good findings for long-term reliability and validity.
Drug Allergy-induced Fatalities: Evaluating the Global Patterns
For a study, researchers sought to enhance preventative initiatives and decrease needless fatalities due to drug-induced anaphylaxis (DAF), to identify patterns and major concerns through a systematic study. The estimated DAF rate was 0.13–0.53/106 people per year. The prevalence of DAF is generally rising globally over time, with healthcare settings...
Sodium Bicarbonate and Functional Outcome in Out-Of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest
Prehospital sodium bicarbonate therapy in patients experiencing nontraumatic out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) has not been well studied in large randomized controlled trials with regard to its possible advantages on neurologic outcomes. For a study, researchers sought to collect data that would be useful in creating a randomized controlled trial of bicarbonate treatment following OHCA in particular patient subgroups.
Survival Effects of Delayed Admission to The ICU After an Emergency Department Visit in Cancer Patients
According to reports, cancer patients admitted to the ICU later have a worse prognosis. For a study, researchers compared cancer patients’ 180-day survival rates after being hospitalized either directly from the emergency department (ED) or indirectly from the wards following an ED visit. Adult cancer patients who attended the...
