Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
Edwardsville couple is retiring after selling Country Classic Cars
What started as a hobby for Russ Noel turned into a dream come true, but now he's cruising down the road into retirement. Russ and his wife Anita are the former owners of Country Classic Cars in Staunton, which they opened in 1999 after starting the business on the family farm in rural...
spotonillinois.com
District reports Triopia Community Unit School District 27 suspended or expelled students 14 times in a single school year
There is one junior tennis player from Macomb ranked in the Boys' 18 category in the week ending Aug. 19 by the United States Tennis Association. There were four junior tennis players who ranked in Boys' 18 bracket the previous week. Mathew Sadler is the top ranked boy in the category...
spotonillinois.com
McDonough County Board met July 20
Here are the minutes provided by the board:The monthly meeting of the McDonough County Board was held at the McDonough County Courthouse, in Courtroom 201 at 7:00 p.m. Roll call resulted in 16 present, and 5 absent. Members Eric Chapman, Cindi Helling,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
spotonillinois.com
Morgan tops 11,000 total virus infections as most counties fight rising numbers
Some health departments are anticipating a rise in testing because the federal government is suspending free at-home tests it has provided since January. Citing a lack of funding, the government said Monday that it would not accept orders for free tests after Friday until funding...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Ameren can't quickly pull plug on lawsuit over truck driver's injuries from low hanging power lines
A state appeals panel has ruled a lower court was wrong to let Ameren off the hook from a lawsuit brought by a tow truck driver injured by low-hanging power lines. In 2015, Bradley Fox was doing contact work for the city of Beardstown, using an extended tow truck boom to remove "sand...
Comments / 0