ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Harry Potter’ fans are still mad that the Malfoys got away with everything

At the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, all the good guys got their happy ending while the Death Eaters and Voldemort’s failed their mission. However, 11 years have passed since the film was released and not everyone is happy with the final outcome. They believed it was unfair that the Malfoy family got away with their wrongdoings.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Harry Potter’ fans ponder where all the witches and wizards were during the Battle of Hogwarts

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter has to deal with evil and dark wizards seemingly all time. And even if they have equipped wizards and highly trained magical law enforcers, apparently it only takes a bunch of high school students to stop Voldemort. But ever since the release of The Goblet of Fire, we’ve known there are wizards outside of the UK. So, knowing the full-scale impact the Battle of Hogwarts had, fans are wondering, where are the other wizards and witches during Hogwarts’ time of need?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Universal Studios
wegotthiscovered.com

‘WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story’ trailer gets compared to another 2007 musical biopic parody

The highly-anticipated trailer for the Roku Channel’s upcoming WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story dropped on Monday. But if anyone was actually expecting a straightforward biopic about the life and times of the recording artist known as “Weird Al” Yankovic, the trailer sets the tone pretty quickly. And in doing so, has fans drawing comparisons to another cult beloved musical biopic parody.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Johnny Depp’s shock appearance at the 2022 VMAs sends the internet into meltdown

Like a bat outta hell, Johnny Depp has been dropped back into the public eye with a bizarre appearance at the VMAs 2022 as an astronaut. You’d be forgiven for wondering why on Earth a certain Johnny Depp was anywhere near the VMAs, but frankly, in the year we’re in, is anything surprising? Depp’s appearance was heavily speculated upon in the days and hours leading up to the awards ceremony, and now it’s finally here, the internet has some strong opinions.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Johnny Depp makes first major public appearance in months at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Johnny Depp has re-emerged from the depths following his very public defamation trial, with the star making a shock appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, frankly out of nowhere. Months on from the trial which took over the entire English-speaking world and sparked countless discussions online, Depp has returned to the limelight in a bizarre appearance at the 2022 VMAs, following speculation he’d pop up at some stage during the proceedings.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans agree on the classic Marvel character they never want to see in the MCU

The upcoming arrival of the X-Men in the MCU opens the door to so many exciting new opportunities for the franchise. Soon, comic book fans will finally be able to see the Children of the Atom exist alongside the wider Marvel universe on the big screen. While folks are ready to embrace new versions of Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, and the like, there’s one member of the mutant super-team that most seem happy to have seen the last of in the movies. Sorry, Jean Grey, looks like you’re out the gang.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A new Stephen King adaptation is coming to Netflix this October

A piece of Stephen King‘s writing getting adapted for the screen has effectively become life’s third certainty at this rate; indeed, the Steven King adaptation train has been full speed ahead for almost fifty years now, having kicked off with 1976’s Carrie all the way up to Firestarter just a few months ago.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Surprising no one, Leo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone break up after she turns 25

Pour one out for the relationship between Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone, as the couple has broken it off after dating for over four years. The relationship was kept pretty quiet but the two were first spotted together in January of 2018 in Aspen, Colorado, according to People. They made their situation official when they sat together at the Oscars in 2020. The couple was reportedly “pretty serious,” but DiCaprio has a habit of dating younger women and then breaking up with them when they get not so young anymore.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans are listing out their demands for how to make the genre better

Horror is one of the most evergreen genres in the film medium, with new flicks popping up seemingly every week to spook audiences. You’d think, with how popular the genre is, they’d have worked out how to absolutely master it, but unfortunately not. The internet, specifically Reddit, has stepped in to give suggestions on how to make horror reach a new level of brilliance, and Hollywood may just want to take notes here.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans snap their rose-tinted glasses for movies that are worse than they remember

Nostalgia just isn’t as good as it once was, and film fans are delving deep into their past to determine if their favorite movies are actually as good as they remember. Everyone had formative movies in their lives, films that shaped who they’d become and what types of ideas they are particularly receptive to. The brain, unfortunately, also matures a lot past formative movies, and nostalgia can only keep you alive for so long.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘House of the Dragon’: How much time passed between episodes 1 and 2? Time jump, explained

One of the most talked about and most watched series only two episodes in is House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel set a record for most viewers during the first episode on August 21st. In the first episode, fans were introduced to many new characters of the Targaryen dynasty that include Viserys, the current king, his daughter, Rhaenyra, his brother Daemon, and members of the small council.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What does Slay mean? TikTok slang explained

The internet has birthed some astonishing new words, with the likes of webinars, podcasts, poggers, and more recently a swathe of slang inspired by LGBTQIA+ and people of color. So many new words have been added to the English lexicon in less than a decade of social media. Among these...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy