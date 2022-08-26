Read full article on original website
‘Harry Potter’ fans are still mad that the Malfoys got away with everything
At the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, all the good guys got their happy ending while the Death Eaters and Voldemort’s failed their mission. However, 11 years have passed since the film was released and not everyone is happy with the final outcome. They believed it was unfair that the Malfoy family got away with their wrongdoings.
‘Harry Potter’ fans ponder where all the witches and wizards were during the Battle of Hogwarts
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter has to deal with evil and dark wizards seemingly all time. And even if they have equipped wizards and highly trained magical law enforcers, apparently it only takes a bunch of high school students to stop Voldemort. But ever since the release of The Goblet of Fire, we’ve known there are wizards outside of the UK. So, knowing the full-scale impact the Battle of Hogwarts had, fans are wondering, where are the other wizards and witches during Hogwarts’ time of need?
Fantasy fandom goes head-to-head debating who would win — Voldemort or Sauron?
Fantasy aficionados have recently ignited a heated discussion to answer the decade-old question of who would win out of the two most feared fantasy antagonists of all time, would it be Harry Potter‘s Voldemort or Lord of the Rings Sauron?. Sauron (LotR) VS Voldemort (Harry Potter) from whowouldwin. Adding...
‘Harry Potter’ fan gives us an idea of what Scarlett Johansson would look like as Bellatrix Lestrange
Perhaps AI is the new way for fans to cast their favorite celebrities to ideal roles in existing franchises, proven by a savvy Potterhead using it to generate images of Scarlett Johansson as one of Harry Potter‘s iconic characters. And people are loving it. Over on r/HarryPotter, Reddit user...
The newest book from J.K. Rowling involves someone catching heat for transphobia
What a difference a decade makes. If you asked someone from the early aughts to talk about children’s author and Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling, they would sing her praises as one of the most important and beloved public figures of all time. This is no longer the case...
‘WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story’ trailer gets compared to another 2007 musical biopic parody
The highly-anticipated trailer for the Roku Channel’s upcoming WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story dropped on Monday. But if anyone was actually expecting a straightforward biopic about the life and times of the recording artist known as “Weird Al” Yankovic, the trailer sets the tone pretty quickly. And in doing so, has fans drawing comparisons to another cult beloved musical biopic parody.
Johnny Depp’s shock appearance at the 2022 VMAs sends the internet into meltdown
Like a bat outta hell, Johnny Depp has been dropped back into the public eye with a bizarre appearance at the VMAs 2022 as an astronaut. You’d be forgiven for wondering why on Earth a certain Johnny Depp was anywhere near the VMAs, but frankly, in the year we’re in, is anything surprising? Depp’s appearance was heavily speculated upon in the days and hours leading up to the awards ceremony, and now it’s finally here, the internet has some strong opinions.
Johnny Depp makes first major public appearance in months at the 2022 MTV VMAs
Johnny Depp has re-emerged from the depths following his very public defamation trial, with the star making a shock appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, frankly out of nowhere. Months on from the trial which took over the entire English-speaking world and sparked countless discussions online, Depp has returned to the limelight in a bizarre appearance at the 2022 VMAs, following speculation he’d pop up at some stage during the proceedings.
Fans agree on the classic Marvel character they never want to see in the MCU
The upcoming arrival of the X-Men in the MCU opens the door to so many exciting new opportunities for the franchise. Soon, comic book fans will finally be able to see the Children of the Atom exist alongside the wider Marvel universe on the big screen. While folks are ready to embrace new versions of Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, and the like, there’s one member of the mutant super-team that most seem happy to have seen the last of in the movies. Sorry, Jean Grey, looks like you’re out the gang.
A new Stephen King adaptation is coming to Netflix this October
A piece of Stephen King‘s writing getting adapted for the screen has effectively become life’s third certainty at this rate; indeed, the Steven King adaptation train has been full speed ahead for almost fifty years now, having kicked off with 1976’s Carrie all the way up to Firestarter just a few months ago.
Mariah Carey throws Meghan Markle off her podcast game by turning the tables and calling her a diva
Megan Markle had an in-depth conversation with Mariah Carey about what it means to be a diva on the second episode of her Spotify Archetypes podcast on Tuesday — however, our queen turned the word around on her, taking even the Duchess of Sussex by surprise. Markle had been...
Surprising no one, Leo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone break up after she turns 25
Pour one out for the relationship between Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone, as the couple has broken it off after dating for over four years. The relationship was kept pretty quiet but the two were first spotted together in January of 2018 in Aspen, Colorado, according to People. They made their situation official when they sat together at the Oscars in 2020. The couple was reportedly “pretty serious,” but DiCaprio has a habit of dating younger women and then breaking up with them when they get not so young anymore.
An original superhero story nobody cares about swoops its way to top spot on streaming
The superhero fatigue has clearly not kicked in yet on streaming, as Amazon Prime have revealed an original which has shot its way to the top of streaming with a recognizable leading man as its grizzled crime-fighting veteran. Everybody is fully aware of the likes of Batman, Spider-Man, and Iron...
Amber Heard supporters rush to her defense after Johnny Depp’s surprise VMAs appearance
After one of the most bizarre moments in recent VMAs history, Johnny Depp rocked up the awards show as an astronaut and it’s immediately sparked backlash: particularly from Amber Heard’s supporters. Depp’s surprise appearance took many by surprise, and also split the internet straight down the middle as...
‘Star Wars’ fans debate whether Darth Vader would have been a better Emperor than Palpatine
The Galactic Empire ruled the Star Wars universe with an iron fist, going so far as to wipe out an entire planet just to prove their might. But their overconfidence proved to be their downfall as they fatally underestimated the tenacity and resolve of the Rebel Alliance. But could things...
‘Percy Jackson’ creator says he’s going to ‘fix’ the franchise and offers update
Rick Riordan provides an update on the Percy Jackson Disney Plus series and shares his disappointment about the previous movies. Percy & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters weren’t received positively by many people, and the movies didn’t go over well with the author either.
Horror fans are listing out their demands for how to make the genre better
Horror is one of the most evergreen genres in the film medium, with new flicks popping up seemingly every week to spook audiences. You’d think, with how popular the genre is, they’d have worked out how to absolutely master it, but unfortunately not. The internet, specifically Reddit, has stepped in to give suggestions on how to make horror reach a new level of brilliance, and Hollywood may just want to take notes here.
Fans snap their rose-tinted glasses for movies that are worse than they remember
Nostalgia just isn’t as good as it once was, and film fans are delving deep into their past to determine if their favorite movies are actually as good as they remember. Everyone had formative movies in their lives, films that shaped who they’d become and what types of ideas they are particularly receptive to. The brain, unfortunately, also matures a lot past formative movies, and nostalgia can only keep you alive for so long.
‘House of the Dragon’: How much time passed between episodes 1 and 2? Time jump, explained
One of the most talked about and most watched series only two episodes in is House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel set a record for most viewers during the first episode on August 21st. In the first episode, fans were introduced to many new characters of the Targaryen dynasty that include Viserys, the current king, his daughter, Rhaenyra, his brother Daemon, and members of the small council.
What does Slay mean? TikTok slang explained
The internet has birthed some astonishing new words, with the likes of webinars, podcasts, poggers, and more recently a swathe of slang inspired by LGBTQIA+ and people of color. So many new words have been added to the English lexicon in less than a decade of social media. Among these...
