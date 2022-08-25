ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new Stephen King adaptation is coming to Netflix this October

A piece of Stephen King‘s writing getting adapted for the screen has effectively become life’s third certainty at this rate; indeed, the Steven King adaptation train has been full speed ahead for almost fifty years now, having kicked off with 1976’s Carrie all the way up to Firestarter just a few months ago.
The tables have turned as ‘Star Wars’ fans declare their love for ‘The Last Jedi’

It’s taken five years, but love is finally coming the way of one of the most divisive blockbusters of the 2010s – Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. Perhaps the one film that caused the greatest outrage in modern geek culture, Rian Johnson’s Star Wars film is seeing happy reminiscing and an outpouring of emotion after five years of mostly being a punching bag online. It’s about time, with many now comfortable in sharing their appreciation for the eighth film of the saga.
Here’s your first look as Christian Bale in eerie Netflix mystery ‘The Pale Blue Eye’

If you’ve been wondering what physical transformation Christian Bale will be undergoing now that his much-lauded performance as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder is behind him, look no further. Netflix has just released a first look at the actor as fictional detective Augustus Landor in their upcoming adaptation of Louis Bayard’s 2006 novel The Pale Blue Eye, and, true to form, the actor looks completely different from his former role.
Go batty for these 10 best vampire films

From sparkly heartthrobs to gruesome monsters, vampires have taken the cinema by storm in the past century. And while vampires may be a bit overdone on the big screen, there’s still plenty to love about the undead bloodsuckers. Indeed, what’s great about the vampire trope is that it can fall into any genre, including horror, action, comedy, and romance, meaning there’s a little something for everyone. Considering the abundance of vampire movies, there are many to choose from, whether you’re looking for a steamy romance, a psychological drama, or a good old-fashioned blood fest. So sink your teeth into these 10 best vampire movies.
‘WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story’ trailer gets compared to another 2007 musical biopic parody

The highly-anticipated trailer for the Roku Channel’s upcoming WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story dropped on Monday. But if anyone was actually expecting a straightforward biopic about the life and times of the recording artist known as “Weird Al” Yankovic, the trailer sets the tone pretty quickly. And in doing so, has fans drawing comparisons to another cult beloved musical biopic parody.
Johnny Depp’s shock appearance at the 2022 VMAs sends the internet into meltdown

Like a bat outta hell, Johnny Depp has been dropped back into the public eye with a bizarre appearance at the VMAs 2022 as an astronaut. You’d be forgiven for wondering why on Earth a certain Johnny Depp was anywhere near the VMAs, but frankly, in the year we’re in, is anything surprising? Depp’s appearance was heavily speculated upon in the days and hours leading up to the awards ceremony, and now it’s finally here, the internet has some strong opinions.
Johnny Depp makes first major public appearance in months at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Johnny Depp has re-emerged from the depths following his very public defamation trial, with the star making a shock appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, frankly out of nowhere. Months on from the trial which took over the entire English-speaking world and sparked countless discussions online, Depp has returned to the limelight in a bizarre appearance at the 2022 VMAs, following speculation he’d pop up at some stage during the proceedings.
‘Harry Potter’ fans are still mad that the Malfoys got away with everything

At the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, all the good guys got their happy ending while the Death Eaters and Voldemort’s failed their mission. However, 11 years have passed since the film was released and not everyone is happy with the final outcome. They believed it was unfair that the Malfoy family got away with their wrongdoings.
Fans have thoughts after Sydney Sweeney calls reactions to her mom’s 60th birthday bash ‘assumptions’

What could possibly go wrong if a celebrity celebrates their mother’s 60th birthday? In a perfect world, nothing, but seeing that we live in the highly chaotic 21st century, controversies are just around every corner. That is exactly what Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is facing after posting pictures of the “Make 60 Great Again” party she hosted for her mom that attracted some very strong reactions. What has further fueled the ongoing debate is the actress calling the reactions unnecessarily “wild” and nothing more than baseless assumptions.
Surprising no one, Leo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone break up after she turns 25

Pour one out for the relationship between Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone, as the couple has broken it off after dating for over four years. The relationship was kept pretty quiet but the two were first spotted together in January of 2018 in Aspen, Colorado, according to People. They made their situation official when they sat together at the Oscars in 2020. The couple was reportedly “pretty serious,” but DiCaprio has a habit of dating younger women and then breaking up with them when they get not so young anymore.
‘Harry Potter’ fans are gushing over Tom Riddle… not Voldemort

Voldemort is one of the most famous literary villains around, and, thanks to the portrayal of the character by Ralph Fiennes, an iconic movie character too. The design for Harry Potter‘s big bad is iconic, with his serpent-like features making him hard to even look at. But Voldemort wasn’t always this creepy.
Fans agree on the classic Marvel character they never want to see in the MCU

The upcoming arrival of the X-Men in the MCU opens the door to so many exciting new opportunities for the franchise. Soon, comic book fans will finally be able to see the Children of the Atom exist alongside the wider Marvel universe on the big screen. While folks are ready to embrace new versions of Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, and the like, there’s one member of the mutant super-team that most seem happy to have seen the last of in the movies. Sorry, Jean Grey, looks like you’re out the gang.
