Johnson County, KS

JC Post

Kansas City man drowns after ejected from boat

CAMDEN COUNTY—One person drowned in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Sylvan Pontoon driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was westbound at the 13 mile mark of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
JC Post

Police: 3 Kansas men jailed for weekend robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have three suspects in custody. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th Street in Topeka on a report of a robbery, according to Lt. Kerry Connell. As a result of the investigation,...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Police search for vehicle in KC hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating fatal-hit and-run crash in Kansas City. Just after 6a.m. Saturday, an unknown vehicle struck and killed a southbound bicyclist at Longview and View High Drive in Kansas City, according to a media release from police. The driver left the scene. Detectives have now narrowed the search to a white 2017 to 2020 Acura MDX with damage to the right front passenger side and grill area of the vehicle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

Search continues for Kansas murder suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting continue asking the public for help to locate a Kansas felon. Just after 9:30 p.m. July 16, police were dispatched to report of a shooting in the 900 Block of SW 8th Street in Topeka, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Kansas City-area woman sentenced for killing her boyfriend

KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area woman was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting in July 2021 of her boyfriend, Ryan Wheeler, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Jackson County judge sentenced 27-year-old Katie L. Black to 17 years after she pleaded guilty...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Woman found Kan. drug suspect parked in her driveway

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a an arrest. Just after 5a.m. Friday, a citizen called the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in her driveway with a male driver, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. A Drug Recognition Expert...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

KU suspends 1 WR indefinitely, another for 1 game after arrest

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas suspended starting wide receiver Trevor Wilson indefinitely and backup Tanaka Scott for the Jayhawks' season-opener against Tennessee Tech on Monday after the pair were arrested last week near campus. Wilson was charged with suspicion of aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon for...
LAWRENCE, KS
JC Post

Sheriff's K9 Unit helps arrest 62-year-old Kan. drug suspect

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before 2:30p.m. Thursday, an Osage County Sheriff’s K9 unit conducted a traffic stop at 125th and Topeka, near Carbondale, for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kansas announces sports betting platforms for Sept. launch

Sports wagering in Kansas will begin with a soft launch starting at noon on Thursday, September 1, followed by a full opening on September 8th. In a media release Friday, the Kansas Lottery announced which sports wagering platforms will be available to the public on launch day. Per Senate Bill...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

