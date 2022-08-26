Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas City man drowns after ejected from boat
CAMDEN COUNTY—One person drowned in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Sylvan Pontoon driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was westbound at the 13 mile mark of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks.
Police: 3 Kansas men jailed for weekend robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have three suspects in custody. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th Street in Topeka on a report of a robbery, according to Lt. Kerry Connell. As a result of the investigation,...
Police search for vehicle in KC hit-and-run that killed bicyclist
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating fatal-hit and-run crash in Kansas City. Just after 6a.m. Saturday, an unknown vehicle struck and killed a southbound bicyclist at Longview and View High Drive in Kansas City, according to a media release from police. The driver left the scene. Detectives have now narrowed the search to a white 2017 to 2020 Acura MDX with damage to the right front passenger side and grill area of the vehicle.
Search continues for Kansas murder suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting continue asking the public for help to locate a Kansas felon. Just after 9:30 p.m. July 16, police were dispatched to report of a shooting in the 900 Block of SW 8th Street in Topeka, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City-area woman sentenced for killing her boyfriend
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area woman was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting in July 2021 of her boyfriend, Ryan Wheeler, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Jackson County judge sentenced 27-year-old Katie L. Black to 17 years after she pleaded guilty...
Woman found Kan. drug suspect parked in her driveway
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a an arrest. Just after 5a.m. Friday, a citizen called the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in her driveway with a male driver, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. A Drug Recognition Expert...
KU suspends 1 WR indefinitely, another for 1 game after arrest
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas suspended starting wide receiver Trevor Wilson indefinitely and backup Tanaka Scott for the Jayhawks' season-opener against Tennessee Tech on Monday after the pair were arrested last week near campus. Wilson was charged with suspicion of aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon for...
Sheriff: Kan. suspect tried to discard meth pipe during traffic stop
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 1a.m. Friday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2009 Jeep Compass near 150th and Q. Road for an alleged traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. An occupant of the vehicle, allegedly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KC-area man shot his girlfriend who was locked in bathroom
KANSAS CITY —A judge on Friday sentenced a Kansas City-area man to 30 years in prison for the the fatal 2020 shooting of his girlfriend, Camry A. Alonzo, in her home, according Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Deon D. Sanders, 28, pleaded guilty earlier to charges of 2nd...
Sheriff's K9 Unit helps arrest 62-year-old Kan. drug suspect
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before 2:30p.m. Thursday, an Osage County Sheriff’s K9 unit conducted a traffic stop at 125th and Topeka, near Carbondale, for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the...
Kansas announces sports betting platforms for Sept. launch
Sports wagering in Kansas will begin with a soft launch starting at noon on Thursday, September 1, followed by a full opening on September 8th. In a media release Friday, the Kansas Lottery announced which sports wagering platforms will be available to the public on launch day. Per Senate Bill...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0