Sanctions, Disagreements Hamper Regulation of Crypto Mining in Russia, Experts Say – Mining Bitcoin News

Read full article on original website
Related
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Mikhail Gorbachev had a ‘huge impact on world history’, says Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Mikhail Gorbachev had a “huge impact on the course of world history”, in a condolence telegram sent on Wednesday.He added that the last Soviet leader “deeply understood that reforms were necessary” and strove to offer solutions to the problems faced by the Soviet Union in the 1980s. Mr Gorbachev died in a Moscow hospital on Tuesday, aged 91.The comments came after Mr Putin expressed his deepest condolences, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, immediately following the announcement of his death.The two Russian leaders clashed ideoligically, with one report claiming earlier this year...
Johns Hopkins economist predicts ‘whopper’ of a recession in 2023 — and points to one key economic reading the Fed is missing
Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, believes the U.S. is heading for a “whopper” of a recession. Americans are worried a recession is looming—and according to a top economist, they ought to be. Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns...
Ukraine is finally breaking through Russian front lines after weeks of stalemate, UK intelligence says
Ukraine launched its long-awaited counteroffensive after weeks of largely unchanging battle lines against Russia.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ukraine, media censorship and the ruthless politics of permanent war
This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. No one, including the most bullish supporters of Ukraine, expects the nation's war with Russia to end soon. The fighting has been reduced to artillery duels across hundreds of miles of front lines and creeping advances and retreats. Ukraine, like Afghanistan, will bleed for a very long time. This is by design.
Ukraine war – live: Kyiv ‘breaks’ Russia’s Kherson line, as Moscow cuts gas to Germany
Russian defences in the Kherson region fell through hours after Kyiv launched a counter-offensive in the south and east of Ukraine, an aide to Volodymyr Zelensky claimed.Oleksiy Arestovych, a senior Ukrainian presidential adviser, said the Russian line in the occupied southern region had been “broken through in a few hours”. He did not make clear the scale of the breakthough and his claim could not be verified by The Independent.Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Ukrainian forces had pushed the front line back in places but did not say where.Meanwhile, Russia’s Gazprom cut off the largest gas pipeline serving...
Comments / 0