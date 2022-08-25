Sanctions, Disagreements Hamper Regulation of Crypto Mining in Russia, Experts Say – Mining Bitcoin News

Russian defences in the Kherson region fell through hours after Kyiv launched a counter-offensive in the south and east of Ukraine, an aide to Volodymyr Zelensky claimed.Oleksiy Arestovych, a senior Ukrainian presidential adviser, said the Russian line in the occupied southern region had been “broken through in a few hours”. He did not make clear the scale of the breakthough and his claim could not be verified by The Independent.Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Ukrainian forces had pushed the front line back in places but did not say where.Meanwhile, Russia’s Gazprom cut off the largest gas pipeline serving...

POLITICS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO